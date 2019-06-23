Reign FC Defeat Chicago Red Stars 1-0

The Reign FC emerged victorious over the Chicago Red Stars in an action packed, back-and-forth match.

Neither team could finish first half chances

While both sides enjoyed numerous scoring opportunities in the first half, neither could find the back of the net. In the 8th minute, Reign FC veteran Jess Fishlock crossed the ball diagonally to Beverly Yanez who could not put any power into her headed effort.

Making her first appearance for the Red Stars after being traded from Sky Blue FC only a few days ago, Savannah McCaskill immediately impacted the match. In the 21st minute, she played a cross from the end line, but Reign FC defender Megan Oyster did well to pop it up into the air for her goalkeeper Casey Murphy to grab.

Five minutes later, Murphy made another solid catch off a long-range shot by Katie Johnson.

In the 28th minute, Yanez tested Red Stars goalkeeper Emily Boyd from thirty yards out, but Boyd shuffled to her side to make the save.

Then, two minutes after that, McCaskill struck the post with a cross from the left flank. It was the product of some beautiful ball movement by the Red Stars which included her nutmegging an opposing player.

In the 32nd minute, Reign FC forward Ifeonma Onumonu displayed fantastic footwork by dribbling into the box and cutting around several defenders before launching a shot off the crossbar.

Continuing to impress in her debut for the Red Stars, McCaskill forced Murphy to go full-stretch to save a shot that she took after a turnover by the Reign.

Savannah McCaskill impressed in her Chicago Red Stars debut. Photo: www.twitter.com/ChiRedStarsPR

Both sides continued to fight hard in second half

In the 58th minute, Yanez was wide opened in front of the goal as she tried to connect with a headed cross, but the ball was just out of her reach.

Three minutes later, Murphy punched a corner from McCaskill straight up into the air and claimed the rebound.

In the 68th minute, rookie Bethany Balcer recovered the ball at the edge of the box and took a shot aiming for the near post, but it was stopped by Boyd.

A minute later, the Red Stars found themselves with a chance to score as Yuki Nagasato headed the ball toward a hustling Michele Vasconcelos inside the box, but Vasconcelos couldn't put it into the goal.

A minute after that, Nagasato received a short-range cross from Casey Short but hit the side-netting.

In the 79th minute, a cross from Stephanie Cox found Balcer at the far post, but Boyd collected the ball as it came back across the face of the goal.

The Reign broke through in the 80th minute when Fishlock scored in her second consecutive match. Onumonu beat Short on the left flank and played a cross that deflected off a Red Stars defender before falling to Fishlock. Fishlock then collected the ball, spun around, and finished a shot past Boyd.

The Reign FC (2-1-5) travel to Utah next Friday, and the Chicago Red Stars (3-3-2) travel to Orlando next Sunday.