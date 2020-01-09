FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Spanish Super Cup Semifinal (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Don't go anywhere!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Barcelona vs Atletico de Madrid match.
Atleti also worked hard to prepare the match
Barcelona, with many young players, trained in Jeddah
How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico de Madrid Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN 3 and ESPN Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Joao Felix's time to shine!
The Portuguese is trying to find a place in the Simeone's tactics. The young Portuguese star has yet to show all the potential he has, however he's expected to do it in big matches such as this one for the Super Cup.


Messi is a nightmare for Atletico de Madrid
The Argentine star is  probably the most feared player by Atlético de Madrid at the moment. He has a total of 30 goals in all competitions, making him the player who has scored the most goals against the red-and-white team.
The last match between the two teams was just a month ago, on December 1, 2019. On that night, Barça won with a splendid goal by Leo Messi in the 86th minute.
Both teams arrive to the match in an irregular form.

FC Barcelona drew against Espanyol in the Barcelona derby, however it remains the leader of the competition,-

Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid occupies the third position in the league, 5 points behind its rival tonight.

With capacity for 62,000 spectators King Abdullah Sports City is the largest stadium in Saudi Arabia.



The winner of this match will face Real Madrid in the final.

'Los Merengues' defeated Valencia by 3-1 with goals from Kroos, Isco and Modric. The goal from Valencia came from a penalty shot in injury time converted by Parejo.

The 2020 Spanish SuperCup changed from a two-team format to four teams, now incluiding a semi-final round.

This tournament features both finalists from the 2018–19 Copa del Rey (Valencia & Barcelona) and the remaining highest ranked teams from the 2018–19 La Liga (Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid).

Kick-off time
The FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Spanish Super Cup match: FC Barceloina vs Atletico Madrid! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo