FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Spanish Super Cup Semifinal (0-0)

[⚽🏆] #Supercopa2020, here we come!— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 8, 2020
🔥 Atleti Family - we have a big challenge tomorrow, but we know you're by our side! 🏧💪
🔴⚪#AúpaAtleti | ⚽#BarçaAtleti pic.twitter.com/oGXmaFKim8
📍 Jedda, Saudi Arabia— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 9, 2020
🔊 𝕊𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕕 𝕆𝕟 pic.twitter.com/i3CzLQQEqO
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
FC Barcelona drew against Espanyol in the Barcelona derby, however it remains the leader of the competition,-
Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid occupies the third position in the league, 5 points behind its rival tonight.
'Los Merengues' defeated Valencia by 3-1 with goals from Kroos, Isco and Modric. The goal from Valencia came from a penalty shot in injury time converted by Parejo.
This tournament features both finalists from the 2018–19 Copa del Rey (Valencia & Barcelona) and the remaining highest ranked teams from the 2018–19 La Liga (Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid).
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.