Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Juarez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Juarez match.

 

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Juarez Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are TUDN USA..

If you want to directly stream it: Chivas TV.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Juarez's Man To Watch: Diego Rolán
The Uruguayan striker only scored three goals in the 11 games in which he participated last season. However, his presence was important for Bravos' offensive system.

This second season is expected to be better as he has now adapted to Mexican football. The player, who belongs to Deportivo La Coruña, has plenty of pace and techical quality to help his team.

Gudalajara's Man To Watch: Jose Juan Macías
With the departure of Alan Pulido to MLS, Macías is expected to be the starting striker for Chivas.

The 20-year-old who went out on loan to León for a year scored 19 goals wearing the green shirt.

On his return to Chivas, his finishing capacity is one of the main ingredients needed for a good season.

Bravos' Preseason
Bravos also played a total of four games during their preseason.

They defeated Puebla's U20 squad by 7-0, Correcaminos by 4-2 and Querétaro's U20 by 3-0.

However, they had a losing effort against Querétaro's main squad in a match that ended 1-0.

Chivas' Preseason
Chivas showed good form in the preseason. Their four preparation games ended in victories over Venados (0-1), Tampico (3-1), Leones Negros (1-0) and Necaxa (0-2).
Last meeting
In their most recent match, Chivas was able to overcome an early goal from Dario Lezcano and earned a 2-1 win at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez.

Guadalajara's goals were scored by Javier Eduardo López and Jesús Molina.

Bravos made few signings
Gabriel Caballero's side was joined by Paraguayan midfielder William Mendieta and Mexican striker Brian Rubio for this 2020 Clausura.

 

Chivas' new faces!
Luis Fernando Tena will count with plenty of new options thanks to the arrival of Uriel Antuna, José Juan Vázquez, José Juan Macías, Víctor Guzmán, Cristian Calderón, Jesús Angulo, Alexis Peña, Ronaldo Cisneros and José Madueña.

Only Madueña is unavailable due to still having a small thigh injury.

The Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Juarez match will be played at the Estadio Akron, in Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Juarez! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

