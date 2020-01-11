Chivas Guadalajara vs FC Juarez: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to directly stream it: Chivas TV.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
This second season is expected to be better as he has now adapted to Mexican football. The player, who belongs to Deportivo La Coruña, has plenty of pace and techical quality to help his team.
The 20-year-old who went out on loan to León for a year scored 19 goals wearing the green shirt.
On his return to Chivas, his finishing capacity is one of the main ingredients needed for a good season.
They defeated Puebla's U20 squad by 7-0, Correcaminos by 4-2 and Querétaro's U20 by 3-0.
However, they had a losing effort against Querétaro's main squad in a match that ended 1-0.
Guadalajara's goals were scored by Javier Eduardo López and Jesús Molina.
Only Madueña is unavailable due to still having a small thigh injury.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.