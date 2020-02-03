Kevin Thelwell, former Wolves, will work as head of sport at New York Red Bulls

On Monday (03), New York Red Bulls acquired Kevin Thelwell and put him to fulfill the function of head of sport. It's a new position within the sports area of the franchise. Kevin's last job was at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves plays in the Premier League.

Kevin Thelwell will be responsible for many things in soccer area, however, just supervising. Denis Hamlett will report to Kevin but continues with his daily duties as a sporting director.

“I am both honored and excited to join the New York Red Bulls. When this opportunity presented itself, I was given the chance to meet people within the organization to learn more about the club and soon realized that this was the right place for me. I look forward to the opportunity to work in Major League Soccer and continue the club's pursuit of competing for MLS Cup", said Kevin Thelwell in a statement.

"On behalf of everyone at the organization, I’d like to welcome Kevin to our club. Kevin has a tremendous resume and demonstrated experience helping a club attain new levels of success with Wolverhampton. He is well respected within the international soccer community and fits well within our culture. This is a welcome addition as we continue our pursuit of delivering the MLS Cup to our fans", said New York Red Bulls General Manager Marc de Grandpre.

Kevin also has one of the biggest coaching licenses in European soccer: UEFA Pro License. One reason was his performance as Director of Coaching Education for the Football Association of Wales.