Pumas vs América: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs América match at University Olympic Stadium.
How to watch Pumas vs America Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
America Key Player
Sebasitán Córdova, midfielder of America. Sebas' American gem is already a reality and is now returning from injury. It is vital that Cordova can once again show his best side to set the tone for America's attack and be able to offend a Pumas defence that will be under pressure.
Pumas Key Player
Marco Garcia, Pumas midfielder. The great jewel of the university's youth system has gradually made its way into Michel's team. Now, against America, a golden opportunity will come to show his great quality in the most important match in the regular season for his team.
America last lineup
G. Ochoa; L. Fuentes, B. Valdez, E. Aguilera, R. Juárez, P. Aguilar; S. Caseres, R. Sánchez, J. Escoboza; R. Martínez, F. Viñas.
Pumas last lineup
A. Saldívar; A. Mozo, L. Quintana, J. Vásquez, A. Mayorga; M. García, J.P. Vigón, S. Saucedo, F. Álvarez, P. Barrera; C. González.
The refereeing quartet
Fernando Hernandez was appointed as the central referee. Christian Espinosa and Enedina Caudillo will be the assistants. Adonai Escobedo is the fourth referee.
America, Herrera to preserve fatherhood
The classics begin in the season for America and that only means that it is the stage where the painting directed by Miguel Herrera grows more. They don't arrive at the best moment because of the fall by (0-3) against Necaxa last weekend. With expulsions and injuries, the Eagles will be planted in C.U. to maintain their positive streak against Pumas.
Pumas, return to the path of triumph and strike a blow of authority
After a great start by the university students where they remained undefeated for six days and were able to reach the overall leadership. The last two weeks they have fallen and stopped showing their good football, especially at the weekend when they were beaten by Tigres. Now they face their nemesis and that the result against America can mark what will be the rest of the season.
Kick-off time: 9pm ET
The Pumas UNAM vs Club América match will be played at the University Olympic Stadium, in CDMX, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Pumas UNAM vs Club América!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.