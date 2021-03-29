Goals and Highlights: Mexico 2-0 Canada in 2020 Olympic Qualifying

ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time | Mexico 2-0 Canada
90'
88'
83' | Mexico Substitution
Off: Rodríguez.
82' | Canada Substitutions
Off: Montgomery, Baldisimo.
80'
76' | Mexico Substitutions
Off: Aguirre & Vega.
This was Vásquez play for the 2-0
⚽ ¡GOL de @miseleccionmx! 🇲🇽— Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 29, 2021
Johan Vásquez amplía la ventaja a 2-0 sobre @CanadaSoccerEN | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/MNjhiW1OWx
68'
66'
Mexico suffocating Canada.
64' | Mexico GOOOOOOOOAL!
On the second chance, he pushes it in for the 2-0.
This was Antuna's goal!
⚽️ ¡GOL de México! 🇲🇽 Uriel Antuna da la ventaja de 1-0 a @miseleccionmx. | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/46AsP6bomu— Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 29, 2021
60' | Mexico Substitution
Off: Alvarado
60' | Canada Substitutions
Off: Brym, Dias.
57' | Mexico GOOOOOOOOAL!
56'
55'
The ref shows him a yellow card.
53'
49'
45' | Second Half Begins
Half Time | Mexico 0-0 Canada
45'+2'
45'
45'
43'
39'
33'
28'
23'
Córdova's pass left Antuna in scoring position, but the right winger was unable to finish it.
19'
18'
13'
Antuna is currently the man with the most time with the ball during the attacking phase.
9'
Through ball for Alvarado who hits to the near post. Pantemis deflects away using his foot.
7'
3'
0' | Kick-Off!
High stakes: The winner will go to Tokyo!
A few minutes for the start of the match!
We're instants away from kick-off!
All set for the start of the match!
High temperature in Guadalajara
Both teams will need to keep it in mind as the game will demand intensity and physicality. Hydration will be crucial.
Warm-ups done!
They will now go back to their locker rooms for the final message from the coaches.
Still a final to go
Support from the Senior Team!
From: #CANMNT— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) March 29, 2021
To: #CANM23
ALLEZ!!!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Gs2oAHENcS
Ready at Estadio Jalisco!
No new COVID-19 cases
Canada and Mexico are all set for this match.
Canada: Starting XI
Mexico: Starting XI
The line-ups for both sides are ready!
Breaking: Honduras advances to the Men's Soccer Olympic Tournament!
LIVE Coverage Begins!
Kick-off is an hour away. Don't go anywhere; line-ups are coming soon!
Don't go anywhere!
Malagón unavailable for Mexico
The keeper who plays for Necaxa in Liga MX will be replaced by Sebastian Jurado.
Canada: Last Starting XI
Mexico: Last Starting XI
How to watch Mexico vs Canada Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: FoxSports.com and TUDN.com
If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Canada looking for a historic win
They had a difficult group stage in which they only managed to best El Salvador (2-1). Their other two games ended in draws against Haiti (0-0) and Honduras (1-1).
Mexico is the favorite for this match
"El Tri" had a perfect group stage with 9 out of 9 points thanks to their victories over the Dominican Republic (4-1), Costa Rica (3-0), and the United States (1-0).
Can they continue the great form and advance to the Olympic Tournament?
High stakes match!
The other team will be decided in the match immediately before this one between Honduras and the United States. Who will make it to Tokyo?
Kick-Off Time!
