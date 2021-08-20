Goals and Highlights Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona in 2021 LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
These are the goals of today's match
And the match ends!!
1-1 at San Mamés, Barcelona had a very poor first half, in the absence of clear chances to score, and Bilbao roared like a lion to draw Barcelona, Athletic Club dominated for a long time until Depay leveled.
Red card for Barcelona!!!
Eric Garcia gets a red card!!
And the referee ads 3 minutes
The match will go untill the 93rd minute
Changes for Barcelona
Emerson enters the pitch Dest leaves the pitch
Two changes for Bilbao
Zarraga enters the pitch
Dani Garcia leaves the pitch
Morci enters the pitch
Berenguer leaves the pitch
Change for Bilbao
Nico Williams enters the pitch
Iker Muniain leaves the pitch
Yellow card for Barcelona
Jordi Alba takes a yellow card
Min 75: Y empata el Barcelona!!! 1-1
Barcelona tie the game !! Sergi Roberto puts a work of art on Memphis that lowers it, enters the area and shoots the goal! 1-1
Min 73: What a chance for Barcelona!!!
De Jong chips Aguirrezabala but it hits the crossbar!!
Changes for Bilbao
Raul Garcia enters the pitch
Oihan Sancet leaves the pitch
Unai Vencedor leaves the pitch
Mikel Vesga enters the pitch
Min 63: 2 changes for Barca
Yusuf Demir makes his debut in LaLiga
Braithwaite leaves the pitch
Sergi Roberto Enters
Pedri leaves the pitch
Min 61: What an intervention by Neto!!
After a Berenguer sprint, he can't get to shoot, but Williams arrives but Neto comes out before and takes it out with his feet !!
min 49: Gooooooal for Bilbaooooo!!
A Muniain corner kick hits Iñigo Martinez, who hits a header down to the left !! 1-0 !!
Min 45: Another mistake by Neto
he comes out for a ball really bad, Inaki Williams shoots he blocks it, but he was out of position, Berenguer shoots and Araujo clears it on the Line
The second half begins!!!
Bilbao move the ball!
And the first half ends!!!
The performance of Barcelona was very worrying in San Mamés, Neto made many mistakes and Athletic had many chances, but could not achieve them, let's hope the second half improves and goals come!
And the referee decides to add 2 minutes
The match will go until the 47th minute
Min 29: Piqué won't be able to continue on the pitch!
The Spanish centerback, had problems before the match and he decided to play, but he is injured now, and Araujo will come in instead of him
First yellow card
Iñigo Martinez from Bilbao gets a yellow card!
min 17: What a mistase by Neto!!
Neto leaves the ball to Iñaki Williams, he shoots it, but De Jong blocks it !!
Min 10: crosbar!!!
Following the corner Sancet shoots and it hits the crosbar!!
Min 9: what a save by Neto
Great duel between Eric García and Williams, and Neto sends it to a corner.
Min 6: Bad shot from Braithwaite!
Depay dribles through the defence, pases it to Braithwaite, he got in the area alone and shot it out of the goal
And the match begins!!
Barcelona move the ball!!
Bilbao players arriving at their stadium
Tweet from Bilbao of their players arriving
🏠 ¡Los leones están en casa!— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) August 21, 2021
🦁 Ya estamos en San Mamés 🏟️
🔜 #AthleticBarça #BadatorSanMames 🔴⚪ #AthleticClub pic.twitter.com/rs26kBeZMy
First tweet from Barcelona pre match
Barcelona players arriving at San Mamés
👋 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘼𝙍𝙍𝙄𝙑𝘼𝙇
📍 San Mamés
🔥 #AthleticBarça pic.twitter.com/YsP1EAN4Fg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 21, 2021
Starting XI for Barcelona
Neto; Eric Garcia, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Dest, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Braithwaite, Depay, Griezmann.
Piqué is indeed fit to start the match
Starting XI for Bilbao
Julen Aguirrezabala; Iñigo Lekue, Dani Vivian, Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga; Alex Berenguer, Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Iker Muniain; Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet
Bilbao finished third last season.
Can they surprise fans with a better season than last one?
Can Barcelona have a better season than last one?
Barcelona finished third last season, and they don´t have Messi for this season, will it be a better or worse season for them?
Bilbao come with 5 injuries as well!
Bilbao will have important players injured for this match: Peru Nolaskoain, Andrea Capa, Iñigo Córdoba, Kenan Kodro and Yuri Berchiche
Koeman's team has 5 injured players: Piqué, Ansu Fati, Agüero, Mingueza and Démbelé. Can they beat Bilbao with so many injuries?
Player to watch from Barcelona:
The 30-year-old Dane started the season very well, scoring two goals against Real Sociedad, showing that he can still have a level for Barcelona. Will he be able to score a goal for Bilbao tomorrow?
Player to watch from Bilbao: Alex Berenguer
The one from Bilbao had a very good preseason, managing to score against Liverpool, and Marcelino has it in his plans for this season, will he be able to score a goal for Barcelona?
When and where can you watch the match?
The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports (channel 504 to 546) if you want to watch the game live on the internet VAVEL Mexico is your best option
The times to watch the match
These are some of the times to watch the match
Spain: 22:00 pm
Mexico: 15:00 pm
England: 22:00 pm
Italy: 22:00 pm
USA:
Brazil: 13:00 pm
Argentina: 17:00 pm
Colombia: 15:00 pm
Guatemala: 14:00 pm
Canada: 16:00 pm
Barcelona started off with a win against Real Sociedad, and 3 preseason games won
Barcelona has shown in preseason matches that it was not only about Messi, since they played 4 games, won 3 and lost 1, can the new era of Barcelona beat Bilbao?
Bilbao started off with a good preseason, and a draw against Elche.
Marcelino Garcia's team played 6 friendly matches, which drew 1 match, won 3 and lost 2. Can they beat the new era of Barcelona?
¡Great Duel!
The San Mamés, located in Bilbao, Spain will be the field that will host the LaLIga match day 2 between Athletic Club and Barcelona. This stadium has space for 53,289 people.
