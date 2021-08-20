Goals and Highlights Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona in 2021 LaLiga
5:57 PM3 days ago

Thank you for following the match!

Thank you for following the match today at VAVEL!
5:56 PM3 days ago

These are the goals of today's match

5:53 PM3 days ago

And the match ends!!

1-1 at San Mamés, Barcelona had a very poor first half, in the absence of clear chances to score, and Bilbao roared like a lion to draw Barcelona, Athletic Club dominated for a long time until Depay leveled.
5:50 PM3 days ago

Red card for Barcelona!!!

Eric Garcia gets a red card!!
5:49 PM3 days ago

And the referee ads 3 minutes

The match will go untill the 93rd minute 
5:41 PM3 days ago

Changes for Barcelona

Emerson enters the pitch Dest leaves the pitch
5:40 PM3 days ago

Two changes for Bilbao

Zarraga enters the pitch 

Dani Garcia leaves the pitch 

 

Morci enters the pitch 

Berenguer leaves the pitch 

5:37 PM3 days ago

Change for Bilbao

Nico Williams enters the pitch 

Iker Muniain leaves the pitch 

5:36 PM3 days ago

Yellow card for Barcelona

Jordi Alba takes a yellow card
5:33 PM3 days ago

Min 75: Y empata el Barcelona!!! 1-1

Barcelona tie the game !! Sergi Roberto puts a work of art on Memphis that lowers it, enters the area and shoots the goal! 1-1
5:31 PM3 days ago

Min 73: What a chance for Barcelona!!!

De Jong chips Aguirrezabala but it hits the crossbar!!
5:26 PM3 days ago

Changes for Bilbao

Raul Garcia enters the pitch

Oihan Sancet leaves the pitch 

 

Unai Vencedor leaves the pitch 

Mikel Vesga enters the pitch 

5:22 PM3 days ago

Min 63: 2 changes for Barca

Yusuf Demir makes his debut in LaLiga

Braithwaite leaves the pitch

 

Sergi Roberto Enters 

Pedri leaves the pitch 

5:20 PM3 days ago

Min 61: What an intervention by Neto!!

After a Berenguer sprint, he can't get to shoot, but Williams arrives but Neto comes out before and takes it out with his feet !!
5:06 PM3 days ago

min 49: Gooooooal for Bilbaooooo!!

A Muniain corner kick hits Iñigo Martinez, who hits a header down to the left !! 1-0 !!
5:05 PM3 days ago

Min 45: Another mistake by Neto

he comes out for a ball really bad, Inaki Williams shoots he blocks it, but he was out of position, Berenguer shoots and Araujo clears it on the Line
5:02 PM3 days ago

The second half begins!!!

Bilbao move the ball!
4:49 PM3 days ago

And the first half ends!!!

The performance of Barcelona was very worrying in San Mamés, Neto made many mistakes and Athletic had many chances, but could not achieve them, let's hope the second half improves and goals come!
4:45 PM3 days ago

And the referee decides to add 2 minutes

The match will go until the 47th minute 
4:31 PM3 days ago

Min 29: Piqué won't be able to continue on the pitch!

The Spanish centerback, had problems before the match and he decided to play, but he is injured now, and Araujo will come in instead of him 
4:20 PM3 days ago

First yellow card

Iñigo Martinez from Bilbao gets a yellow card!
4:19 PM3 days ago

min 17: What a mistase by Neto!!

Neto leaves the ball to Iñaki Williams, he shoots it, but De Jong blocks it !!
4:11 PM4 days ago

Min 10: crosbar!!!

Following the corner Sancet shoots and it hits the crosbar!!
4:11 PM4 days ago

Min 9: what a save by Neto

Great duel between Eric García and Williams, and Neto sends it to a corner. 
4:08 PM4 days ago

Min 6: Bad shot from Braithwaite!

Depay dribles through the defence, pases it to Braithwaite, he got in the area alone and shot it out of the goal
4:00 PM4 days ago

And the match begins!!

Barcelona move the ball!!
3:57 PM4 days ago

Bilbao players arriving at their stadium

3:52 PM4 days ago

First tweet from Barcelona pre match

3:47 PM4 days ago

Starting XI for Barcelona

Neto; Eric Garcia, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Dest, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Braithwaite, Depay, Griezmann. 

 

Piqué is indeed  fit to start the match 

3:42 PM4 days ago

Starting XI for Bilbao

Julen Aguirrezabala; Iñigo Lekue, Dani Vivian, Inigo Martinez, Mikel Balenziaga; Alex Berenguer, Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Iker Muniain; Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet 
3:37 PM4 days ago

Bilbao finished third last season.

Can they surprise fans with a better season than last one?
3:32 PM4 days ago

Can Barcelona have a better season than last one?

Barcelona finished third last season, and they don´t have Messi for this season, will it be a better or worse season for them?
3:27 PM4 days ago

Bilbao come with 5 injuries as well!

Bilbao will have important players injured for this match: Peru Nolaskoain, Andrea Capa, Iñigo Córdoba, Kenan Kodro and Yuri Berchiche
3:22 PM4 days ago

El Barcelona llega con 5 lesionados

Koeman's team has 5 injured players: Piqué, Ansu Fati, Agüero, Mingueza and Démbelé. Can they beat Bilbao with so many injuries?
3:17 PM4 days ago

Tune in here Athletic Club vs Barcelona live score

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups of Athletic Club vs Barcelona live, in addition to the most recent information about the San Mamés stadium.
3:12 PM4 days ago

Player to watch from Barcelona:

The 30-year-old Dane started the season very well, scoring two goals against Real Sociedad, showing that he can still have a level for Barcelona. Will he be able to score a goal for Bilbao tomorrow?
3:07 PM4 days ago

Player to watch from Bilbao: Alex Berenguer

The one from Bilbao had a very good preseason, managing to score against Liverpool, and Marcelino has it in his plans for this season, will he be able to score a goal for Barcelona?
3:02 PM4 days ago

When and where can you watch the match?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports (channel 504 to 546)
2:57 PM4 days ago

The times to watch the match

These are some of the times to watch the match 

Spain: 22:00 pm

Mexico: 15:00 pm

England: 22:00 pm

Italy: 22:00 pm

USA:

Brazil: 13:00 pm

Argentina: 17:00 pm

Colombia: 15:00 pm

Guatemala: 14:00 pm

Canada: 16:00 pm

2:52 PM4 days ago

Barcelona started off with a win against Real Sociedad, and 3 preseason games won

Barcelona has shown in preseason matches that it was not only about Messi, since they played 4 games, won 3 and lost 1, can the new era of Barcelona beat Bilbao?
2:47 PM4 days ago

Bilbao started off with a good preseason, and a draw against Elche.

Marcelino Garcia's team played 6 friendly matches, which drew 1 match, won 3 and lost 2. Can they beat the new era of Barcelona?
2:42 PM4 days ago

¡Great Duel!

The San Mamés, located in Bilbao, Spain will be the field that will host the LaLIga match day 2 between Athletic Club and Barcelona. This stadium has space for 53,289 people.
2:37 PM4 days ago

¡Good evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the broadcast of the Athletic Club vs Barcelona match corresponding to day 2 of LaLiga. The headquarters of the match will be in San Mamés, at 3:00 p.m. (CDMX)
