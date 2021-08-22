Highlights and goals: Sampdoria 0-1 AC Milan in Serie A 2021-22
4:53 PMa day ago

4:46 PMa day ago

90+4' END OF GAME!

The match ends at the Luigi Ferraris... MILAN WON! Brahim Diaz's goal was enough to give the rossoneri the victory over Sampdoria in the closing match of the first matchday of Serie A.
4:44 PMa day ago

90+4' Milan had the chance to finish the game off

Ante Rebic's shot went just wide of the left post.
4:43 PMa day ago

90+3' Yellow cad

Bartosz Bereszynski is cautioned for Sampdoria.
4:39 PMa day ago

90' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
4:39 PMa day ago

89' Yellow card

Nicola Murru is cautioned for Sampdoria.
4:38 PMa day ago

88' Substitution in Milan

Alessio Romagnoli replaces Davide Calabria.
4:37 PMa day ago

87' Sampdoria had it!

Candreva's cross shot went just wide of the right post.
4:36 PMa day ago

86' Yellow card

Simon Kjaer is cautioned for Milan.
4:35 PMa day ago

86' Substituion in Sampdoria

Adrien Silva replaces Albin Ekdal.
4:30 PMa day ago

81' Substitution in Milan

Enter Alessandro Florenzi to replace Alexis Saelemaekers.
4:24 PMa day ago

75' 15 minutes left to go

The match has entered a rut. There are no dangerous approaches in the areas.
4:22 PMa day ago

71' Double substituion in Sampdoria

Nicola Murru and Valerio Verre came on in place of Tommaso Augello and Manolo Gabbiadini.
4:20 PM2 days ago

70' Double substitution in Milan

Ante Rebic and Ismaël Bennacer came on in place of Rafael Leao and Brahim Díaz.
4:14 PM2 days ago

65' Milan came closer

Brahim Díaz's shot was easily controlled by Emil Audero.
4:11 PM2 days ago

62' Milan came close!

Calabria's shot from half distance went very close. Sampdoria were saved.
4:08 PM2 days ago

58' Very evenly match at this moment

Possession of the ball is split at this stage in the second half, although Sampdoria is not consistent in its attacks and is that of necessity.
4:03 PM2 days ago

52' Milan is saved!

Theo Hernandez fell asleep and Gabbiadini took the opportunity to shoot low and cross, but Maignan's response was better.
3:58 PM2 days ago

48' Foul for Sampdoria

Tonali committed a foul very close to the area. Dangerous foul in favor of Sampdoria.
3:55 PM2 days ago

Second half begins

The second half gets underway with Milan's victory reflected on the scoreboard.
3:51 PM2 days ago

Match statics

3:36 PM2 days ago

45+2' End of first half

The first half is over. Milan partially wins with a goal by Brahim Diaz.
3:35 PM2 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
3:33 PM2 days ago

43' The match is stopped

Krunic was hit by a ball that knocked him out. He is treated on the field.
3:29 PM2 days ago

40' Last five minutes

The end of the first half is near. Milan continues to control the match, but Sampdoria is looking for the equalizer. The most insistent is Gabbiadini.
3:22 PM2 days ago

33' Yellow card

Manolo Gabbiadini is cautioned for Sampdoria.
3:19 PM2 days ago

30' Half hour of match

Milan constantly generates the sensation of danger, Rafael Leao is the most disturbing.
3:15 PM2 days ago

26' MILAN MISSED IT!

A cross from the right was rejected by the home team's defense, Theo Hernández shot, the goalkeeper Audero saved and Krunic missed the second goal on the rebound.
3:12 PM2 days ago

23' Milan controls the game

The visiting team circulates the ball all over the field and tries to slow down the pace of the game.
3:08 PM2 days ago

18' MAGNIFICENT MAIGNAN!

Cross from the right was denied by the defense, then on the rebound, Colley tried to back-heel and Maignan saved, then the Samp defender shot again and the Milan goalkeeper kept the ball again. However, the play was disallowed for offside.
3:08 PM2 days ago

17' ¡MAIGNAN!

Gabbiadini's free kick was well saved by the Milan goalkeeper and sent to a corner kick.
3:05 PM2 days ago

15' Milan came closer

Rafael Leao broke into the box on the left, crossed the ball and Giroud couldn't get to it.
3:02 PM2 days ago

13' CANDREVA HAD IT!

Good cross shot from the Sampdoria midfielder and the ball went just wide of the left post.
2:59 PM2 days ago

9' GOOOAL for Milan

Calabria won the ball on the right, crossed down the right flank, Brahim Diaz finished the ball and it slipped past Emil Audero.
2:56 PM2 days ago

5' RAFAEL LEAO HAD A CHANCE! GREAT SAVE BY AUDERO!

A good long throw-in by Maignan and the overhead kick was left to the Portuguese, who entered the area and crossed with his left-footed shot, but Emil Audero made a better save.
2:54 PM2 days ago

5' Quagliarela tried

Set up at the corner kick, the cross came in from the right and the striker headed, but the ball went over.
2:53 PM2 days ago

4' First moments

Sampdoria are keeping possession of the ball at the start of the match. First corner kick in favor of the home team.
2:50 PM2 days ago

Match Starts!

The match between Sampdoria and AC Milan gets underway in the closing matchday 1 of Serie A.
2:43 PM2 days ago

Teams to the field!

The Sampdoria and AC Milan players take the field at the Luigis Ferraris.
2:40 PM2 days ago

Substitutes - Milan

01. Ciprian Tătăruşanu (GK), 04. Ismaël Bennacer, 05. Fodé Ballo-Touré, 07. Samu Castillejo, 12. Ante Rebić, 13. Alessio Romagnoli, 20. Pierre Kalulu, 25. Alessandro Florenzi, 26. Tommaso Pobega, 27. Aniel Maldini, 46. Matteo Gabbia, 77. Alessandro Plizzzari.

2:40 PM2 days ago

Startin XI - Milan

1-4-4-1-1
| 16. Mike Maignan |
| 02. Davide Calabria | 24. Simon Kjaer | 23. Fikayo Tomorí | 19. Theo Hernández |
| 56. Alexis Saelemaekers | 08. Sandro Tonali | 33. Rade Krunić | 10. Brahim Díaz |
| 17. Rafael Leão |
| 09. Olivier Giroud |

Coach: Stefano Pioli

2:30 PM2 days ago

Substitutes - Sampdoria

30. Nicola Ravaglia (GK), 33. Wladimiro Falcone (GK), 04. Julian Chabot, 05. Adrien Silva, 08. Valerio Verre, 12. Fabio Depaoli, 16. Kristoffer Askidsen, 21. Lorenzo Tonelli, 25. Alex Ferrari, 29. Nicola Murru, 70. Simone Trimboli.

2:25 PM2 days ago

Starting XI - Sampdoria

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Emil Audero |
| 24. Bartosz Bereszyński | 15. Omar Colley | 22. Maya Yoshida | 03. Tommaso Augello |
| 02. Morten Thorsby | 06. Albin Ekdal |
| 87. Antonio Candreva | 23. Manolo Gabbiadini | 38. Mikkel Damsgaard |
| 27. Fabio Quagliarella |

Coach: Roberto D'Aversa

2:11 PM2 days ago

Squadlist - Milan

2:11 PM2 days ago

Squadlist - Sampdoria

2:08 PM2 days ago

Referee

Marco Guida will be the referee for this match.
1:50 PM2 days ago

We start!

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Sampdoria and AC Milan.
2:19 AM2 days ago

In a few moments we will share with you the Sampdoria vs Milan live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Emirates Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:14 AM2 days ago

2:04 AM2 days ago

Key player - Milan

In the Rossoneri team, Olivier Giroud, another of the great experienced players of world soccer, stands out. The Frenchman has decided to come to Italian soccer to show his potential and to contribute what he has harvested throughout his career.
1:59 AM2 days ago

Key player - Sampdoria

In Sampdoria, the presence of the experienced Antonio Candreva, a man with a long career in Italian soccer, stands out. In fact, he will be celebrating his seventeenth season... Since his debut until today, he has only played in Italy.
1:54 AM2 days ago

History very favorable to Milan

In total, these teams have met 139 times, counting all tournaments. The Rossoneri have won on 74 occasions, while the Blucerchiati have won on 32, for a total of 33 draws.

In Serie A alone, there have been 126 meetings, with 65 wins for Milan, 30 for Sampdoria and 31 draws.

1:49 AM2 days ago

Milan, looking to shake off the bad taste of the runner-up finish

AC Milan wants to start the season on the right foot, seeking revenge for last season's runner-up finish. Stefano Pioli will be in charge of this squad, made up of 34 players.
1:44 AM2 days ago

Sampdoria wants a better season

Sampdoria is coming off a ninth place finish last season in Serie A and starts this new campaign with a squad of 30 players, who will be coached by Roberto D'Aversa.
1:39 AM2 days ago

The match will be played at Luigis Ferraris

The match between Sampdoria and AC Milan will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, located in the suburb of Marassi, in the city of Genoa, capital of Liguria in Italy and has a capacity of 36,600 people.

1:34 AM2 days ago

VAVEL Logo