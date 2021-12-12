Algeria gets past Morocco to reach semis at Arab Cup

Algeria and Morocco squared off at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar for a spot in the semi-finals against the host nation.

Embed from Getty Images

A competitive first half

Things were extremely tight for the first half of this game and both sides were getting good chances but failed to convert. Neither side was able to take the lead and both teams went back into the locker room at 0-0.

A second-half full of goals

The second half proved to be more fruitful for both teams and drama ensued in the 58th minute as Youcef Belali was taken down in the box and VAR had to message the ref to go check for a possible penalty.

Upon further review, the penalty was given and Yacine Brahimi gave Algeria the 1-0 lead with a great shot that slipped through the hands of the Morrocan goalkeeper Anas Zniti.

In the 63rd minute off a free-kick, Morrocco tied the game at one with a header from Mohamed Nahiri to make it 1-1. The whistle blew after 90 minutes of play and with the score tied at one we went into extra time.

In the 102nd minute a bit of magic from Belali again as he powered a kick from a distance that managed to go over the keeper's head and into the back of the net for the 2-1 lead.

Nine minutes later Morrocco was given another free-kick and once again another header this time from Badr Benoun and the score was tied at two.

After 120 minutes the ref blew his whistle sending the game into penalty kicks. First up was Belali and he made no mistake giving his team the 1-0 lead.

Sofiane Rahimi was up first for Morrocco and he also had no issues beating the Algerian goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi to level the shootout at one goal apiece.

Sofiane Bendebka made it 2-1 for Algeria but Benoun made it 2-2 on the following kick. Abdelkader Bedrane regained Algeria's lead with another amazing goal but Yahya Jabrane equalized it on the following kick.

Houcine Benayada scored to make it 4-3 for Algeria and on the following kick, M'Bolhi made his first save stopping Karim El Berkaoui with a great glove save.

Mohamed Amine Tougai sealed victory for Algeria on the next kick to set up the match with Qatar on Wednesday.

Embed from Getty Images