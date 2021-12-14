Goals and Highlights: Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United in Premier League 2021
7:11 PM4 days ago

Goals and Highlights

4:54 PM4 days ago

93'

4:52 PM4 days ago

91'

Mahrez shot at goal, but the ball goes into the stands.
4:41 PM4 days ago

77'

Goal, City goal! The seventh arrived, after a great cross, Aké rises inside the box and embeds the ball in Meslier's net.
4:39 PM4 days ago

74'

Goal, City goal! Stones increases home advantage
4:23 PM4 days ago

62'

Goal, goal, goal for City! The home side took advantage of a bad service, and De Bruyne ended up sending in a tremendous shot to make it five.
4:21 PM4 days ago

60'

Goal, goal, goal... It's cancelled! Folden scores the fifth, but the referee signals offside.
4:16 PM4 days ago

56'

City change. Fernandinho replaces Rodri.
4:16 PM4 days ago

52'

Close! Dallas appears and sends a shot, but the ball goes wide.
4:13 PM4 days ago

51'

Mahrez's free-kick cannoned in, but Meslier ended up deflecting the ball away.
4:09 PM4 days ago

48'

Goal, goal, goal for City! Mahrez shoots to the far post and the ball goes into the net.
4:08 PM4 days ago

46'

The action resumes for the second half.
4:07 PM4 days ago

45'

Change per team. City substitute Gundogan for Silva. Leeds bring on James for Gelhardt.
3:50 PM4 days ago

45+3'

The first half ends, Manchester easily beats Leeds.
3:44 PM4 days ago

43'

Excellent intervention by Ailyng, preventing them from shooting for the fourth.
3:42 PM4 days ago

40'

Close! Folden's shot, but the ball passes close to the goal; Leeds are not yet in the match.
3:34 PM4 days ago

32'

Goal, goal, goal for Manchester City! Kevin De Bruyne appears inside the box, sends a shot and the goalkeeper can't prevent the third.
3:29 PM4 days ago

27'

De Bruyne's cannonball, but Meslier ends up preventing the third from going in.
3:27 PM4 days ago

23'

Leeds tries, but fails to generate danger in the Manchester area.
3:20 PM4 days ago

18'

De Bruyne's attempt at a shot is off-target, but it's off-target.
3:15 PM4 days ago

13'

Goal, goal, goal for Manchester City! Grealish appeared after a corner kick and with a lethal header, increases the home team's lead.
3:09 PM4 days ago

8'

Goal, goal, goal for Manchester City! Rodri's attempt, the goalkeeper prevents the play from growing, but Foden ends up sending the ball into the back of the net.
3:08 PM4 days ago

6'

Silva's shot ends up just wide of the goal.
3:05 PM4 days ago

0'

The actions begin in Manchester.
3:03 PM4 days ago

Leeds

I. Meslier; J. Shackleton, L. Ayling, D. Llorente, H. Firpo, S. Dallas, A. Forshaw, Raphinha, T. Roberts, J. Harrison, D. James.
3:02 PM4 days ago

Manchester City: LineUp

E. Moraes; J. Stones, R. Dias, A. Laporte, R. Hernánedez, K. De Bruyne, O. Zinchenko, B. Silva, R. Mahrez, J. Grealish, P. Foden.
2:50 PM4 days ago

Colosal!

The Etihad is ready to welcome Manchester City and Leeds United in this seventeenth matchday.

 

2:47 PM4 days ago

Present are

With Bielsa at the helm, Leeds are already at the Etihad and will be looking to start to pull away and make it three out of three.
2:44 PM4 days ago

They arrived

Manchester City are already at the Etihad, where they will be looking for three points to continue to stay at the top of the Premier League table.

2:34 PM4 days ago

To break the streak

Manchester City has not won since 2003 against Leeds, so they will be looking to reverse the statistics and beat United again.
2:29 PM4 days ago

Rowing against the tide

Leeds United is five points away from the relegation zone, so it is urgent to add points to move away from this situation.
2:25 PM4 days ago

Leeds United Statement

Marcelo Bielsa spoke before the match: "We know Manchester City's players well, as well as their characteristics. Their way of attacking has to be analyzed collectively and not individually".
2:16 PM4 days ago

Tournament in jeopardy

The Premier League has already suspended two matches due to outbreaks of covid in two teams, so if the situation continues in this way, the continuity of the tournament could be at risk.
2:11 PM4 days ago

What numbers!

Manchester City comes into this match on the back of six consecutive victories, and will be looking to reach a seven-game unbeaten streak.
2:06 PM4 days ago

We begin

Welcome to the minute by minute of the match between Manchester City and Leeds, matchday 17 of the Premier League. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
2:01 PM4 days ago

Stay tuned for the Manchester City vs Leeds live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the Manchester City vs Leeds live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Etihad Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:56 PM4 days ago

1:51 PM4 days ago

Statements Manchester City

Pep Guardiola spoke ahead of the game against Leeds: "Whenever we play against them we know and we feel that they are one of the toughest opponents".

"Before we played against them we knew it, we felt it. They are one of the toughest opponents. They play every week in a special and unique way. We play against the special and unique way only twice a year. It's completely different than other opponents."

"They are going to play in a way that we are not used to in this kind of games. At the same time, it's at the Etihad, we know there will be a lot of people there and we want to play a good game."

"You've seen the stats and the style. There is no game where they don't create more chances than the opponent. We will have to adapt to try to do what we want to do." 

"Bamford was injured for a long time. Phillips as well. Some important players. But if there's one person who doesn't complain about what's going on, it's Marcelo. He loves to work when the situation is difficult."

"But if there's one person who doesn't complain about what's going on, it's Marcelo. He loves to work when the situation is difficult."

"Grealish doesn't have to do anything different. The way he's playing is good. What he has to do is play and feel like he knows what he has to do. He has to do exactly what he's doing. No more than that. The rest will come in time."

1:46 PM4 days ago

Polar opposites

Leeds has not had a good season at all, currently in 15th place with 16 points and coming off the back of a three goals to two defeat to Chelsea.

1:41 PM4 days ago

To stay at the top

Manchester City comes to this match after beating Wolves by the minimum, and has also had a good run and is located in the first position of the general table with 38 points.

1:36 PM4 days ago

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

The Manchester City vs Leeds match will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, located in Manchester, United Kingdom. The capacity of the stadium is 55,097 people.
1:31 PM4 days ago

