Goals and Highlights: Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United in Premier League 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
93'
91'
77'
74'
62'
60'
56'
52'
51'
48'
46'
45'
45+3'
43'
40'
32'
27'
23'
18'
13'
8'
6'
0'
Leeds
Manchester City: LineUp
Colosal!
📍🏟️ Etihad Stadium, Manchester #MCILEEpic.twitter.com/rIYhTfh9uO— Leeds United Español (@LUFCes) December 14, 2021
Present are
They arrived
To break the streak
Rowing against the tide
Leeds United Statement
Tournament in jeopardy
What numbers!
We begin
Stay tuned for the Manchester City vs Leeds live stream.
How to watch Manchester City vs Leeds Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBC Sports app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Statements Manchester City
"Before we played against them we knew it, we felt it. They are one of the toughest opponents. They play every week in a special and unique way. We play against the special and unique way only twice a year. It's completely different than other opponents."
"They are going to play in a way that we are not used to in this kind of games. At the same time, it's at the Etihad, we know there will be a lot of people there and we want to play a good game."
"You've seen the stats and the style. There is no game where they don't create more chances than the opponent. We will have to adapt to try to do what we want to do."
"Bamford was injured for a long time. Phillips as well. Some important players. But if there's one person who doesn't complain about what's going on, it's Marcelo. He loves to work when the situation is difficult."
"But if there's one person who doesn't complain about what's going on, it's Marcelo. He loves to work when the situation is difficult."
"Grealish doesn't have to do anything different. The way he's playing is good. What he has to do is play and feel like he knows what he has to do. He has to do exactly what he's doing. No more than that. The rest will come in time."
Polar opposites
To stay at the top