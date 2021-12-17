Goals and Highlights: Egypt 0(4)-(5)0 Qatar in FIFA Arab Cup 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
The Match ends
EGY Penalty saved!
QAT Goal
EGY Goal
QAT Goal
EGY Goal
QAT Goal
EGY Penalty saved!
QAT Goal
EGY Goal
QAT Goal
EGY Goal
QAT Penalty missed!
Definition by penalties
2ET 120'+3'
Egypt 0-0 Qatar
2ET 120'+2'
2ET 119'
Mohamed Afsha replaces Omar Kamal.
2ET 119'
Ahmed Alaaeldin replaces Almoez Ali.
2ET 113'
1ET 105'+1'
Egypt 0-0 Qatar
1ET 105'+1'
1ET 103'
1ET 101'
1ET 97'
1ET 96'
1ET 91'
Mostafa Fathi replaces Zizo.
Akram Tawfik replaces Hamdy Fathy.
Ahmed Hegazy replaces Mahmoud Hamdy.
90'+6'
We are going to Extra Times.
90'+1'
86'
85'
Marwan Hamdy replaces Ahmed Refaat.
78'
Abdelkarim Hassan replaces Homam Ahmed.
Musaab Khidir replaces Ismail Mohamad.
75'
74'
Mohammed Muntari replaces Abdulaziz Hatem.
72'
71'
71'
64'
63'
61'
61'
58'
Hassan Alhaydos replaces Abdullah Alahrak.
Karim Boudiaf replaces Assim Madibo.
58'
53'
47'
Second half begins
Half-Time
45'+4'
Egypt 0-0 Qatar
43'
43'
23'
23'
19'
17'
15'
14'
12'
11'
7'
4'
3'
2'
Kick-off
All set at Stadium 974
In a few minutes the initial whistle will be given.
National Anthems Ceremony
Weather Conditions
Warm-up time
The first Saturday doubleheader game
Lineup Egypt
1 MOHAMED ELSHENAWY
3 OMAR KAMAL
13 AHMED FATOUH
15 MAHMOUD HAMDY
18 MOHAMED ABDELMONEIM
4 AMRO ELSOULIA (C)
5 HAMDY FATHY
17 MOHANAD LASHEEN
7 AHMED REFAAT
9 MOHAMED SHERIF
21 ZIZO
Lineup Qatar
Qatar vs Egypt
These opponents have a long history of fighting with the first dating back to July 21, 1989 and ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw in an international friendly match. Tonight, in another edition of this confrontation, we will see who gets third place in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.
A very even duel
Their last game took place on March 7, 2013 and ended with a 3-1 victory for The Maroon in an international friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash today as they meet for the first time in eight years, and this time in an official match to determine who will finish third in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.
Latest games between Egypt vs Qatar
Qatar 3 – 1 Egypt
Dec 16, 2010 – International Friendly
Qatar 2 – 1 Egypt
Mar 20, 2003 – International Friendly
Egypt 6 – 0 Qatar
Dec 30, 2001 – International Friendly
Qatar 2 – 2 Egypt
Oct 2, 2000 – International Friendly
Qatar 0 – 1 Egypt
Key player of Qatar
He made his debut for Qatar's senior soccer team in a 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Bahrain on 10 September 2008. Since then, he has made 157 appearances and scored 33 goals for the national team, makes him the Qatari footballer with the most appearances and the fourth highest scorer.
Key player of Egypt
He has had a great year both in his club and in the National Team and also started this tournament very well, scoring his first goal in the 2021 Arab Cup.
Probable lineups of Egypt vs Qatar
1 MOHAMED ELSHENAWY
11 AHMED HEGAZY
13 AHMED FATOUH
14 AKRAM TAWFIK
15 MAHMOUD HAMDY
4 AMRO ELSOULIA (C)
5 HAMDY FATHY
20 HUSSEIN FAISAL
21 ZIZO
22 MOHAMED AFSHA
10 MARWAN HAMDY
Coach: Carlos QUEIROZ.
Qatar:
1 SAAD ALSHEEB
3 ABDELKARIM HASSAN
14 HOMAM AHMED
15 BASSAM HISHAM
16 BOUALEM KHOUKHI
17 ISMAIL MOHAMAD
6 ABDULAZIZ HATEM
10 HASSAN ALHAYDOS (C)
12 KARIM BOUDIAF
11 AKRAM AFIF
19 ALMOEZ ALI
Coach: Francesc SANCEZ.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant Referee 1: BRAILOVSKY Ezequiel ARG
Assistant Referee 2: CHADE Gabriel Alfredo ARG
Fourth Official: Said Martínez HON
VAR: SOTO Juan VEN
VAR Assistant: GONZÁLEZ CABRERA Leodan Frankin URU
This is how both teams arrive for this match
Ayman Ashraf will not be able to play for the Pharaohs due to a damaged knee ligament, while the hosts will not be able to count on Pedro Miguel due to a hip injury. In any case, neither team lacks options in defense to cover their losses and obtain third place in the 2021 Arab Cup.
Match for third place
But before the final starts, Qatar and Egypt will meet in the match for third place, in order to provide some consolation to their respective fans after their painful disappointments in the semifinals last Wednesday.
The match will be played at Stadium 974
It will be built according to a modular design, using recycled shipping containers, and will be dismantled after the 2022 World Cup concludes, making it the first temporary World Cup stadium. Shipping containers and seats used in this stadium will be dismantled and provided as aid to underdeveloped countries in Africa.
The stadium received a four-star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) and will be the first stadium in the history of the FIFA World Cup that can be completely disassembled.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021: Egypt vs Qatar Live Updates!
So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.