Goals and Highlights: Egypt 0(4)-(5)0 Qatar in FIFA Arab Cup 2021
Picture: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:59 AMan hour ago

The Match ends

Final of the penalty shootout, Egypt 0 (4) - (5) 0 Qatar.
7:54 AMan hour ago

EGY Penalty saved!

M. Sherif sees his penalty saved by the goalkeeper.
7:49 AMan hour ago

QAT Goal

Karim successfully converts the penalty!
7:44 AMan hour ago

EGY Goal

Tawfik successfully converts the penalty!
7:39 AMan hour ago

QAT Goal

Afif successfully converts the penalty!
7:34 AMan hour ago

EGY Goal

Fatouh successfully converts the penalty!
7:29 AMan hour ago

QAT Goal

Alaaeldin successfully converts the penalty!
7:24 AMan hour ago

EGY Penalty saved!

Hegazy sees his penalty saved by the goalkeeper.
7:19 AMan hour ago

QAT Goal

Abdelkarim successfully converts the penalty!
7:14 AM2 hours ago

EGY Goal

Souila successfully converts the penalty!
7:09 AM2 hours ago

QAT Goal

Boulaem successfully converts the penalty!
7:04 AM2 hours ago

EGY Goal

Afsha successfully converts the penalty!
6:59 AM2 hours ago

QAT Penalty missed!

Alhaydos misses from the penalty spot!
6:54 AM2 hours ago

Definition by penalties

The penalty shootout begins.
6:49 AM2 hours ago

2ET 120'+3'

Second Extra Time Ends:

Egypt 0-0 Qatar

6:44 AM2 hours ago

2ET 120'+2'

Afsha attempts an effort on goal.
6:39 AM2 hours ago

2ET 119'

Substitution for Egypt:

Mohamed Afsha replaces Omar Kamal.

6:34 AM2 hours ago

2ET 119'

Substitution for Qatar:

Ahmed Alaaeldin replaces Almoez Ali.

6:29 AM2 hours ago

2ET 113'

M. Hamndy shoots into the area and the ball goes into the hands of the goalkeeper.
6:24 AM2 hours ago

1ET 105'+1'

The first Extra Time ends:

Egypt 0-0 Qatar

6:19 AM2 hours ago

1ET 105'+1'

Tawfik's shot from outside the box that goes slightly over the crossbar.
6:14 AM3 hours ago

1ET 103'

Soulia's shot from outside the box that goes very high and wide.
6:09 AM3 hours ago

1ET 101'

Corner kick for Egypt.
6:04 AM3 hours ago

1ET 97'

Mostafa Fathi's header inside the box, which passes very close to the right post but goes wide
5:59 AM3 hours ago

1ET 96'

Corner kick for Qatar.
5:54 AM3 hours ago

1ET 91'

Substitution for Egypt:

Mostafa Fathi replaces Zizo.

Akram Tawfik replaces Hamdy Fathy.

Ahmed Hegazy replaces Mahmoud Hamdy.

5:49 AM3 hours ago

90'+6'

Second Half ends: Egypt 0-0 Qatar

We are going to Extra Times.

5:44 AM3 hours ago

90'+1'

A. Zizo attempts an effort on goal.
5:39 AM3 hours ago

86'

M. Lashin's shot from outside the box that goes too high and wide of the goal.
5:34 AM3 hours ago

85'

Substitution for Egypt:

Marwan Hamdy replaces Ahmed Refaat.

5:29 AM3 hours ago

78'

Substitution for Qatar:

Abdelkarim Hassan replaces Homam Ahmed.

Musaab Khidir replaces Ismail Mohamad.

5:24 AM3 hours ago

75'

Zizo's soft shot from outside the box, which easily reaches the goalkeeper's hands.
5:19 AM3 hours ago

74'

Substitution for Qatar:

Mohammed Muntari replaces Abdulaziz Hatem.

5:14 AM4 hours ago

72'

Offside, Qatar.
5:09 AM4 hours ago

71'

H. Fathy's header that comes easily into the goalkeeper's hands.
5:04 AM4 hours ago

71'

Corner kick for Egypt.
4:59 AM4 hours ago

64'

Afif attempts an effort on goal.
4:54 AM4 hours ago

63'

M. Sherif attempts an effort on goal.
4:49 AM4 hours ago

61'

Offside, Egypt.
4:44 AM4 hours ago

61'

Corner kick for Qatar.
4:39 AM4 hours ago

58'

Substitution for Qatar:

Hassan Alhaydos replaces Abdullah Alahrak.

Karim Boudiaf replaces Assim Madibo.

4:34 AM4 hours ago

58'

M. Lashin attempts an effort on goal.
4:29 AM4 hours ago

53'

Shot by H. Fathy from outside the box that is rejected by the goalkeeper.
4:24 AM4 hours ago

47'

Almoez attempts an effort on goal.
4:19 AM4 hours ago

Second half begins

The second half starts in Doha!
4:14 AM5 hours ago

Half-Time

Egypt 0-0 Qatar
4:09 AM5 hours ago

45'+4'

The first half ends at Stadium 974:

Egypt 0-0 Qatar

4:04 AM5 hours ago

43'

Attempt blocked by H. Fathy inside the box.
3:59 AM5 hours ago

43'

Corner kick for Egypt.
3:54 AM5 hours ago

23'

Offside, Egypt.
3:49 AM5 hours ago

23'

Corner kick for Egypt.
3:44 AM5 hours ago

19'

Soulia's shot inside the box that goes very wide to the left.
3:39 AM5 hours ago

17'

Afif's shot from outside the box that easily reaches the goalkeeper's hands.
3:34 AM5 hours ago

15'

Corner kick for Qatar.
3:29 AM5 hours ago

14'

H. Fathy's shot from outside the box goes wide.
3:24 AM5 hours ago

12'

Offside, Egypt.
3:19 AM5 hours ago

11'

Corner kick for Egypt.
3:14 AM6 hours ago

7'

H. Fathy's header that goes astray.
3:09 AM6 hours ago

4'

O. Kamal attempts an effort on goal.
3:04 AM6 hours ago

3'

M. Waad is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
2:59 AM6 hours ago

2'

Corner kick for Qatar.
2:54 AM6 hours ago

Kick-off

Whistle the referee and start the game in the heart of Stadium 974!
2:49 AM6 hours ago

All set at Stadium 974

All set ladies and gentlemen at the stadium after the national anthem ceremony is over.

In a few minutes the initial whistle will be given.

2:44 AM6 hours ago

National Anthems Ceremony

At this time the teams go out to the playing field of Stadium 974, let us respectfully listen to the national anthems of Qatar and Egypt in this emotional ceremony.
2:39 AM6 hours ago

Weather Conditions

Here's a review of the weather conditions ahead of today's exciting game between Qatar and Egypt:

2:34 AM6 hours ago

Warm-up time

The moments of the warm-up of the Egyptian national team before the game:

2:29 AM6 hours ago

The first Saturday doubleheader game

Today's double card begins with this match in the final stretch of this 2021 Arab Cup:

2:24 AM6 hours ago

Lineup Egypt

This is Egypt's starting lineup that will face Qatar for third place:

1             MOHAMED ELSHENAWY

3             OMAR KAMAL

13           AHMED FATOUH

15           MAHMOUD HAMDY

18           MOHAMED ABDELMONEIM

4             AMRO ELSOULIA (C)

5             HAMDY FATHY

17           MOHANAD LASHEEN

7             AHMED REFAAT

9             MOHAMED SHERIF

21           ZIZO

2:19 AM6 hours ago

Lineup Qatar

These are the 11 Qataris who will seek to win third place today:

2:14 AM7 hours ago

Qatar vs Egypt

Egypt's national team was the best team in the quarter-final match, defeating Jordan with a final result of 3-1. However, they failed to reach the Final, after losing 1-0 to Tunisia in the last minute. While Qatar managed a resounding 5-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in the quarter-finals, only to suffer a 2-1 loss to Algeria in the semi-finals.

These opponents have a long history of fighting with the first dating back to July 21, 1989 and ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw in an international friendly match. Tonight, in another edition of this confrontation, we will see who gets third place in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

2:09 AM7 hours ago

A very even duel

Egypt will face Qatar at the 974 Stadium in Doha, in the match for third place at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. This will be just their eighth meeting in history. There are not many surprises, as Egypt has been the favorite in most of these matches, for some reason or another, achieving a win in three games so far; while Qatar has celebrated a victory, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their last game took place on March 7, 2013 and ended with a 3-1 victory for The Maroon in an international friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash today as they meet for the first time in eight years, and this time in an official match to determine who will finish third in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

2:04 AM7 hours ago

Get Started

We started the coverage of the game for the third place of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

Hopefully they can join us. Welcome!

1:59 AM7 hours ago

Tune in here Egypt vs Qatar Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.

Let's have fun together!

#FIFAArabCup

1:54 AM7 hours ago

How to watch Egypt vs Qatar Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Egypt vs Qatar live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 1.

If you want to directly stream it: YouTube FIFA TV , FOX SPORTS App and FuboTV.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:49 AM7 hours ago

What time is Egypt vs Qatar match for FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021?

This is the start time of the game Egypt vs Qatar on December 18th, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Bolivia: 6:00 AM

Brazil: 8:00 AM

Chile: 7:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Chile

Colombia: 5:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador: 5:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

USA (ET): 5:00 AM in Fox Sports 1 / YouTube FIFA TV

Spain: 11:00 AM

Mexico: 4:00 AM in YouTube FIFA TV

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 5:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Peru

Uruguay: 7:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

Venezuela: 6:00 AM in DIRECTV Sports Venezuela

1:44 AM7 hours ago

Latest games between Egypt vs Qatar

Mar 7, 2013 – International Friendly

Qatar 3 – 1 Egypt

 

Dec 16, 2010 – International Friendly

Qatar 2 – 1 Egypt

 

Mar 20, 2003 – International Friendly

Egypt 6 – 0 Qatar

 

Dec 30, 2001 – International Friendly

Qatar 2 – 2 Egypt

 

Oct 2, 2000 – International Friendly

Qatar 0 – 1 Egypt

1:39 AM7 hours ago

Key player of Qatar

Hassan Al-Haydos in a striker who plays for him at Qatar's Al Sadd club. Al-Haydos made his debut for the Qatar Olympic team in 2007, in the Qualifiers for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

He made his debut for Qatar's senior soccer team in a 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Bahrain on 10 September 2008. Since then, he has made 157 appearances and scored 33 goals for the national team, makes him the Qatari footballer with the most appearances and the fourth highest scorer.

1:34 AM7 hours ago

Key player of Egypt

Mohamed Magdy, known by his nickname Afsha, is an Egyptian footballer who plays for Al Ahly of the Egyptian Premier League as an attacking midfielder.

He has had a great year both in his club and in the National Team and also started this tournament very well, scoring his first goal in the 2021 Arab Cup.

1:29 AM7 hours ago

Probable lineups of Egypt vs Qatar

Egypt:

1          MOHAMED ELSHENAWY

11       AHMED HEGAZY

13       AHMED FATOUH

14       AKRAM TAWFIK

15       MAHMOUD HAMDY

4          AMRO ELSOULIA (C)

5          HAMDY FATHY

20       HUSSEIN FAISAL

21       ZIZO

22       MOHAMED AFSHA

10       MARWAN HAMDY

Coach: Carlos QUEIROZ.

 

Qatar:

1          SAAD ALSHEEB

3          ABDELKARIM HASSAN

14       HOMAM AHMED

15       BASSAM HISHAM

16       BOUALEM KHOUKHI

17       ISMAIL MOHAMAD

6          ABDULAZIZ HATEM

10       HASSAN ALHAYDOS (C)

12       KARIM BOUDIAF

11       AKRAM AFIF

19       ALMOEZ ALI

Coach: Francesc SANCEZ.

1:24 AM7 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Referee: TELLO Facundo ARG

Assistant Referee 1: BRAILOVSKY Ezequiel ARG

Assistant Referee 2: CHADE Gabriel Alfredo ARG

Fourth Official: Said Martínez HON

VAR: SOTO Juan VEN

VAR Assistant: GONZÁLEZ CABRERA Leodan Frankin URU

1:19 AM7 hours ago

This is how both teams arrive for this match

Historically, the matches between Egypt and Qatar have been very balanced matches, with only four victories recorded in the history of this confrontation. The last meeting between the two teams was played on March 7, 2013. Then, defender Abdelkarim Hassan scored a very important goal for Qatar's 3-1 victory over Egypt.

Ayman Ashraf will not be able to play for the Pharaohs due to a damaged knee ligament, while the hosts will not be able to count on Pedro Miguel due to a hip injury. In any case, neither team lacks options in defense to cover their losses and obtain third place in the 2021 Arab Cup.

1:14 AM8 hours ago

Match for third place

After experiencing nine action-packed days during the last two and a half weeks, the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup comes to a close this Saturday, with the match between Tunisia and Algeria in the tournament's Grand Final.

But before the final starts, Qatar and Egypt will meet in the match for third place, in order to provide some consolation to their respective fans after their painful disappointments in the semifinals last Wednesday.

1:09 AM8 hours ago

The match will be played at Stadium 974

The Stadium 974, previously known as Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, is a soccer stadium that was built in Doha, Qatar, for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It has a planned capacity of 48,000 spectators on a 450,000 square meter lot facing the sea and will be located in a artificial promontory.

It will be built according to a modular design, using recycled shipping containers, and will be dismantled after the 2022 World Cup concludes, making it the first temporary World Cup stadium. Shipping containers and seats used in this stadium will be dismantled and provided as aid to underdeveloped countries in Africa.

The stadium received a four-star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) and will be the first stadium in the history of the FIFA World Cup that can be completely disassembled.

1:04 AM8 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021: Egypt vs Qatar Live Updates!

My name is Alex CR and I’ll be your host for this game: Egypt vs Qatar. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.

VAVEL Logo