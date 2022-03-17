Summary and highlights of Papua New Guinea 1-1 New Zealand in Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH
90'
The referee has added three minutes of time;
More changes in New Zealand
Rogerson enters the field and Champness leaves.
84' Lateral foul
Semmy's cross to the area is too powerful and goes over the end line;
Waine scores in debut goal
GOOOOAAALL
New Zealand took the lead on the scoreboard in a play where they took a quick free kick and ended with Waine's finish.
Double change in New Zealand
Howieson and De Jong leave the field, in their place come Old and Waine, both making their debut with the New Zealand national team.
69' Warrison appeared
The Papua New Guinea goalkeeper arrived before the New Zealand center forward to snatch a clear chance;
Images of Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand
51'
Lewis' corner kick is headed by Champness, but the ball is cleared off the line by an opposing defender.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The players returned to the field for the second half of the game.
END OF THE FIRST PART
The first 45 minutes end with a scoreless score at the end of the game
45'
The referee has added one minute of extra time in this first half.
44' Papa New Guinea forced substitution
Ati Kepo leaves the field because he has discomfort and can not continue, in his place enters Kolo Kepu
39'
Dangerous free kick in favor of New Zealand by Champness, but the ball goes wide of the goal defended by Warisan.
33' Replica New Zealand
Cam Howieson finds Andre de Jong on the edge of the area, who shoots, but the ball goes just over the goal.
31' Papua New Guinea inbound
A three-on-three counter-attack ended with Raymond Guenemba's shot, but the Lae City striker slipped and the ball sailed over the goal;
This is the New Zealand eleven
21'
New Zealand players claim foul by Semmy on Kosta Barbarouses
14'
Kosta Barbarouses came in from the right and put a good ball into the area that Andre de Jong narrowly missed.
First yellow card
The first card of the match goes to Lewis who arrived late and cut off Papua New Guinea's counter-attack.
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is rolling in Doha
5 minutes
The 22 players are in the tunnel, before the start of the match the national anthems will be played.
Debut for Oliver Sail
Wellinghton Phoenix goalkeeper makes debut in New Zealand jersey
After this match the second of the group
At the end of this match, the other match of this group will be played between the teams of New Caledonia and Fiji.
New Zealand starts with this eleven
This is how the stadium's stage looks
It will be the second match of the qualifying phase and the first in Group B.
It will be the second match of the qualifying phase and the first in Group B. Yesterday was played the first match of the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 of Australia Oceania where Solomon Islands won 0-2.
1 hour
In 1 hour Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand begins, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL ;
How to watch Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand in Qatar 2022 qualifiers?
If you want to watch the match Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand live on TV, your option is Sky Sport
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Papa New Guinea vs New Zealand in Qatar 2022 qualifiers ?
This is the kick-off time for the Papa Nueva Guinea vs New Zealand match on March 18 th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14: 00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Classification format
There will be two groups of four teams that will play a group stage in one venue and the top two of each group will qualify for the semifinals, all this will be held in a single venue, in this case in Qatar to see which team will be in the 2022 World Cup.
This is the New Zealand calendar
How does New Zealand arrive?
New Zealand has not played an official match since 2017, although it has been playing friendly matches. The last one was on January 28, 2022 where they lost 1-3 against Jordan. In 2021 the three friendly matches they played they won, against Bahrain, Gambia and Curacao. In 2017 they were on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup, but in the play-off against Peru for a place in the tournament they lost by 0-2 and that caused them to be left out.
How does Papua New Guinea arrive?
A team that has not played matches for three years. In 2019 they played the Pacif Ganes tournament between teams from Australia and Oceania and lost in the fight for third place against Fiji. In 2017 they contested the qualification for the World Cup, but finished in last place with three points in a group where they faced Tahiti and Solomon Islands.
Background
Five times Papua New Guinea and New Zealand have met with a balance of three wins for New Zealand, one draw and one victory for Papua New Guinea. The last time they met was in the final of the OFC Nations Cup where the match ended in a goalless draw and in the penalty shootout Papua New Guinea won the title. In 2012 they also met in the qualification for the World Cup where New Zealand won 1-2.
Venue: The match will be played at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, located in Doha and built in 1984 with a capacity of 15,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Papua New Guinea and New Zealand meet in the first match of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
