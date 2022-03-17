Summary and highlights of Papua New Guinea 1-1 New Zealand in Qatar 2022 Qualifiers
Source: Ounces2pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

11:01 AM2 days ago

END OF THE MATCH

 

10:47 AM2 days ago

90'

The referee has added three minutes of time;
10:44 AM2 days ago

More changes in New Zealand

Rogerson enters the field and Champness leaves.
 
10:42 AM2 days ago

84' Lateral foul

Semmy's cross to the area is too powerful and goes over the end line;
10:37 AM2 days ago

Waine scores in debut goal

Source: Tour Hd
Source: Tour Hd
10:33 AM2 days ago

GOOOOAAALL

New Zealand took the lead on the scoreboard in a play where they took a quick free kick and ended with Waine's finish.
10:29 AM2 days ago

Double change in New Zealand

Howieson and De Jong leave the field, in their place come Old and Waine, both making their debut with the New Zealand national team.
10:26 AM2 days ago

69' Warrison appeared

The Papua New Guinea goalkeeper arrived before the New Zealand center forward to snatch a clear chance;
10:18 AM2 days ago

Images of Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand

 

10:17 AM2 days ago

51'

Lewis' corner kick is headed by Champness, but the ball is cleared off the line by an opposing defender.
10:03 AM2 days ago

THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The players returned to the field for the second half of the game.
 
9:50 AM2 days ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

The first 45 minutes end with a scoreless score at the end of the game
9:47 AM2 days ago

45'

The referee has added one minute of extra time in this first half.
9:46 AM2 days ago

44' Papa New Guinea forced substitution

Ati Kepo leaves the field because he has discomfort and can not continue, in his place enters Kolo Kepu 
9:41 AM2 days ago

39'

Dangerous free kick in favor of New Zealand by Champness, but the ball goes wide of the goal defended by Warisan.
9:36 AM2 days ago

33' Replica New Zealand

Cam Howieson finds Andre de Jong on the edge of the area, who shoots, but the ball goes just over the goal.
9:34 AM2 days ago

31' Papua New Guinea inbound

A three-on-three counter-attack ended with Raymond Guenemba's shot, but the Lae City striker slipped and the ball sailed over the goal;
9:26 AM2 days ago

This is the New Zealand eleven

Source:PhotosportNZ
Source:PhotosportNZ
9:22 AM2 days ago

21'

New Zealand players claim foul by Semmy on Kosta Barbarouses 
9:18 AM2 days ago

14'

Kosta Barbarouses came in from the right and put a good ball into the area that Andre de Jong narrowly missed.
9:15 AM2 days ago

First yellow card

The first card of the match goes to Lewis who arrived late and cut off Papua New Guinea's counter-attack.
9:00 AM2 days ago

THE GAME BEGAN

The ball is rolling in Doha
8:55 AM2 days ago

5 minutes

The 22 players are in the tunnel, before the start of the match the national anthems will be played.
8:54 AM2 days ago

Debut for Oliver Sail

Wellinghton Phoenix goalkeeper makes debut in New Zealand jersey
8:22 AM2 days ago

After this match the second of the group

At the end of this match, the other match of this group will be played between the teams of New Caledonia and Fiji.
8:20 AM2 days ago

New Zealand starts with this eleven

 

8:07 AM2 days ago

This is how the stadium's stage looks

Source: New Zealand Football
Source: New Zealand Football
8:03 AM2 days ago

It will be the second match of the qualifying phase and the first in Group B.

Yesterday was played the firstIt will be the second match of the qualifying phase and the first in Group B.match of the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 of Australia Oceania where Solomon Islands won 0-2.
8:00 AM2 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand begins, both the preview and the match can be followed here on VAVEL ;
 
6:47 PM3 days ago

How to watch Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand in Qatar 2022 qualifiers?

If you want to watch the match Papua New Guinea  vs New  Zealand live on TV, your option is Sky Sport

If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.

6:42 PM3 days ago

What time is Papa New Guinea vs New Zealand in Qatar 2022 qualifiers ?

This is the kick-off time for the Papa Nueva Guinea vs New Zealand match on March 18 th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Bolivia: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Chile: 9:00 AM

Colombia: 8:00 AM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

USA (ET): 9:00 AM

Spain: 15:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Paraguay: 9:00 AM

Peru: 9:00 AM

Uruguay: 9:00 AM

Venezuela: 9:00 AM

England: 14: 00 AM

Australia : 23:00 AM

India: 18:30 AM

6:37 PM3 days ago

Classification format

There will be two groups of four teams that will play a group stage in one venue and the top two of each group will qualify for the semifinals, all this will be held in a single venue, in this case in Qatar to see which team will be in the 2022 World Cup.
6:32 PM3 days ago

This is the New Zealand calendar

Source: New Zealnad Football
Source: New Zealnad Football
6:27 PM3 days ago

How does New Zealand arrive?

New Zealand has not played an official match since 2017, although it has been playing friendly matches. The last one was on January 28, 2022 where they lost 1-3 against Jordan. In 2021 the three friendly matches they played they won, against Bahrain, Gambia and Curacao. In 2017 they were on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup, but in the play-off against Peru for a place in the tournament they lost by 0-2 and that caused them to be left out.
6:22 PM3 days ago

How does Papua New Guinea arrive?

A team that has not played matches for three years. In 2019 they played the Pacif Ganes tournament between teams from Australia and Oceania and lost in the fight for third place against Fiji. In 2017 they contested the qualification for the World Cup, but finished in last place with three points in a group where they faced Tahiti and Solomon Islands.
6:17 PM3 days ago

Background

Five times Papua New Guinea and New Zealand have met with a balance of three wins for New Zealand, one draw and one victory for Papua New Guinea. The last time they met was in the final of the OFC Nations Cup where the match ended in a goalless draw and in the penalty shootout Papua New Guinea won the title. In 2012 they also met in the qualification for the World Cup where New Zealand won 1-2.
 
6:12 PM3 days ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, located in Doha and built in 1984 with a capacity of 15,000 spectators.

Source; Dailyemotion
Source; Dailyemotion
6:07 PM3 days ago

Preview of the match

Papua New Guinea and New Zealand meet in the first match of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
 
6:02 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Papua New Guinea vs. New Zealand in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo