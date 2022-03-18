Highlights: Derby County 1-1 Coventry City in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
90'|End of the match
The match at Pride Park ends with a share of the points. Derby and Coventry drew 1-1. The home side tried harder but were denied by Moore.
90'| Three minutes of added time
Three minutes are added. We will go to the 93rd minute
88'| Another one for Derby
Another save by Moore. Ebiowei tried his luck from a free kick but found the goalkeeper. Derby want the win
86'| What a save by Moore
What a save by Moore from Lawrence's free kick. Derby had it. It will be a corner kick
80'| Ten minutes to go
Derby sleeps the game. They want possession. The visitors have arrived several times but without scaring Allsop.
70'| Gyokeres' missed shot
After making a great play, the striker shoots wide in a one-on-one with Allsop. Coventry had a chance
66'| Goooool Derby
Goal by Lawrence who scores from eleven yards to level the match. Derby deserved it and they got it. But the home side wanted more.
65' Penalty for Deby
Sheaf brings down Lawrence inside the box and the referee awards a penalty. Lawrence is going to take it...
56'| Ebiowei tries
Ebiowei tries a long-range shot from the right side. He put it to his left leg and shot. The shot was very centered and Moore caught it without problems.
46'| Second half begins
The last 45 minutes of the match begin. Derby County need a goal to equalize, what will happen?
45'|Half-time
The first half ends. Coventry wins at halftime by the minimum, 0-1, thanks to Godden's goal. After the goal, the home team did not react and had no dangerous approach to Moore's goal.
45'| Three minutes of added time
Three minutes are added to the first half. We will go to the 48th minute.
28'| Godden's goal
Goooool for Coventry. What a move by O'Hare and Godden that ends with the striker's cross shot. What a play by these two players. Coventry take the lead.
22'| Yellow Card
First yellow card of the match. First card for Coventry. Bidwell brings down Ebiowei and sees the card.
13'|Moore save
What a play by Morrison. He cut back to the defender and shot from the left side. Moore reacted well and sent the ball for a corner.
8'| Uy Godden
Godden had a chance and found a ball in the box. The shot was saved by Allsop. This was a clear chance for Coventry.
0'| Match begins
The match kicks off at Pride Park. The locals are stalking the visitors' goal in search of a goal. Rooney's team have started strongly
Coventry lineup
Robins, for his part, plays with a 3-4-1-2 formation. His starting eleven is: Moore, Hyam, Sheaf, Clarke-Salter, Dabo, Allen, Hamer, Bidwell, O'Hare, Godden and Shipley.
Derby lineup
Rooney plays a 4-2-3-1 formation. His eleven is as follows: Allsop, Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Buchanan, Bielik, Thompson, Ebiowei, Bird, Lawrence and Morrison.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes to go until kickoff. These are the line-ups of both teams. Let's go first with Derby's
Last five Derby matches
The locals have won one game in their last five matches. Here are the results:
Blackburn 3-1 Derby
Bournemouth 2-0 Derby
Derby 2-0 Barnsley
Cardif 1-0 Derby
Luton 1-0 Derby
Last five Coventry matches
Coventry have won one game in their last five matches. Here are the results:
Coventry 0-2 Hull
Coventry 4-1 Sheffield
Coventry 0-1 Luton
Swansea 3-1 Coventry
Coventry 1-1 Preston
Last game at Pride Park
The last time they met at Pride Park they played to a 1-1 draw. The home side took the lead with a goal by Kazim-Richards seven minutes from time. Hamer equalized with a goal in the 91st minute.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to broadcast the match between Derby County and Coventry City in the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast on VAVEL
Coventry's possible line-up
Robins could field the following eleven to face Derby. Moore, Hyam, Sheaf, Clarke-Salter, Dabo, Allen, Hamer, Maatsen, O'Hare, Godden and Gyokeres.
The visitors will be without Bidwell, Eccles and Kelly through injury. Jones and McFadzean are doubts for the match.
Possible Derby lineup
This is Rooney's possible lineup for the match against Coventry. Allsop, Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Buchanan, Bird, Thompson, Ebiowei, Knight, Lawrence and Morrison. The home side will be without Kazim-Richards due to injury. Stretton is a doubt for this EFL Championship match.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Derby County vs Coventry City of 19th March 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 09:30 AM.
Bolivia: 08:30 AM.
Brazil: 09:30 AM.
Chile: 08:30 AM.
Colombia: 07:30 AM.
Ecuador: 07:30 AM.
USA (ET): 08:30 AM.
Spain: 13:30 PM,
Mexico: 06:30 AM.
Paraguay: 09:30 AM.
Peru: 08:30 AM.
Uruguay: 09:30 AM.
Venezuela: 08:30 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Derby County vs Coventry City will be available on the Bet365 app and can be followed on the official website of both clubs. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Last match between them
On January 8, 2022 the two teams met at the City of Coventry Stadium, where the home side won 1-0. The match was a FA Cup 1/32nd final match. Hyam's goal on the verge of half-time was the definitive goal. Derby tried with many crosses into the box but none of the chances resulted in goals. Finally, Coventry eliminated Derby from the cup.
How the visitors arrive
The visitors reach the eleventh position with 54 points. They are five points behind QPR, which is the last team positioned in the playoff places for promotion to the Premier League.
How the home side fare
Derby are in 23rd place with 24 points. At the moment, they are in the relegation places, which are set by Reading with 30 points. In other words, they are six points away from relegation.
Coventry's last game
Meanwhile, Coventry hosted Hull City at their home stadium, where they lost by two goals, 0-2. This game was crucial for the visitors, as winning practically certified their permanence for another year. And so it did, in the fourth minute Smallwood scored to put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard. Later, Longman scored the second goal to close the game.
Derby's last match
Derby played at Ewood Park, where they lost 3-1 against Blackburn Rovers in the English Second Division midweek fixture. The visitors started the match well and took the lead thanks to Morrison's goal near the half-hour mark. Rooney's players went into the break with the lead, but in the second half the home side turned it around. First, Wharton equalized just minutes into the second half. After the goal, the home side grew in stature, and minutes later, Dolan scored the second goal to put his side ahead. Gallagher brought the game to a close with his goal in the 97th minute.
