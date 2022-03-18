Highlights: Derby County 1-1 Coventry City in Championship
Derby vs Bournemouth // Source: Derby County 

9:25 AMa day ago

90'|End of the match

The match at Pride Park ends with a share of the points. Derby and Coventry drew 1-1. The home side tried harder but were denied by Moore.
9:20 AMa day ago

90'| Three minutes of added time

Three minutes are added. We will go to the 93rd minute
9:18 AMa day ago

88'| Another one for Derby

Another save by Moore. Ebiowei tried his luck from a free kick but found the goalkeeper. Derby want the win
9:16 AMa day ago

86'| What a save by Moore

What a save by Moore from Lawrence's free kick. Derby had it. It will be a corner kick
9:10 AMa day ago

80'| Ten minutes to go

Derby sleeps the game. They want possession. The visitors have arrived several times but without scaring Allsop.
8:59 AMa day ago

70'| Gyokeres' missed shot

After making a great play, the striker shoots wide in a one-on-one with Allsop. Coventry had a chance
8:56 AMa day ago

66'| Goooool Derby

Goal by Lawrence who scores from eleven yards to level the match. Derby deserved it and they got it. But the home side wanted more.
8:55 AMa day ago

65' Penalty for Deby

Sheaf brings down Lawrence inside the box and the referee awards a penalty. Lawrence is going to take it...
8:46 AMa day ago

56'| Ebiowei tries

Ebiowei tries a long-range shot from the right side. He put it to his left leg and shot. The shot was very centered and Moore caught it without problems.
8:42 AMa day ago

46'| Second half begins

The last 45 minutes of the match begin. Derby County need a goal to equalize, what will happen?
8:20 AMa day ago

45'|Half-time

The first half ends. Coventry wins at halftime by the minimum, 0-1, thanks to Godden's goal. After the goal, the home team did not react and had no dangerous approach to Moore's goal.
8:17 AMa day ago

45'| Three minutes of added time

Three minutes are added to the first half. We will go to the 48th minute.
8:00 AMa day ago

28'| Godden's goal

Goooool for Coventry. What a move by O'Hare and Godden that ends with the striker's cross shot. What a play by these two players. Coventry take the lead.
7:53 AMa day ago

22'| Yellow Card

First yellow card of the match. First card for Coventry. Bidwell brings down Ebiowei and sees the card.
7:46 AMa day ago

13'|Moore save

What a play by Morrison. He cut back to the defender and shot from the left side. Moore reacted well and sent the ball for a corner.
7:40 AMa day ago

8'| Uy Godden

Godden had a chance and found a ball in the box. The shot was saved by Allsop. This was a clear chance for Coventry.
7:34 AMa day ago

0'| Match begins

The match kicks off at Pride Park. The locals are stalking the visitors' goal in search of a goal. Rooney's team have started strongly
7:16 AMa day ago

Coventry lineup

Robins, for his part, plays with a 3-4-1-2 formation. His starting eleven is: Moore, Hyam, Sheaf, Clarke-Salter, Dabo, Allen, Hamer, Bidwell, O'Hare, Godden and Shipley.
7:12 AMa day ago

Derby lineup

Rooney plays a 4-2-3-1 formation. His eleven is as follows: Allsop, Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Buchanan, Bielik, Thompson, Ebiowei, Bird, Lawrence and Morrison.
7:09 AMa day ago

We already have lineups

Less than thirty minutes to go until kickoff. These are the line-ups of both teams. Let's go first with Derby's
7:07 AMa day ago

Last five Derby matches

The locals have won one game in their last five matches. Here are the results: 

Blackburn 3-1 Derby

Bournemouth 2-0 Derby

Derby 2-0 Barnsley

Cardif 1-0 Derby

Luton 1-0 Derby

7:03 AMa day ago

Last five Coventry matches

Coventry have won one game in their last five matches. Here are the results:

Coventry 0-2 Hull

Coventry 4-1 Sheffield 

Coventry 0-1 Luton

Swansea 3-1 Coventry

Coventry 1-1 Preston

6:56 AMa day ago

Last game at Pride Park

The last time they met at Pride Park they played to a 1-1 draw. The home side took the lead with a goal by Kazim-Richards seven minutes from time. Hamer equalized with a goal in the 91st minute.
6:48 AMa day ago

We are here

Hello again. We are back to broadcast the match between Derby County and Coventry City in the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast on VAVEL
1:34 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Derby County vs Coventry City

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Derby County vs Coventry City live, as well as the latest news from England in the EFL Championship. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:29 PM2 days ago

Coventry's possible line-up

Robins could field the following eleven to face Derby. Moore, Hyam, Sheaf, Clarke-Salter, Dabo, Allen, Hamer, Maatsen, O'Hare, Godden and Gyokeres. 
The visitors will be without Bidwell, Eccles and Kelly through injury. Jones and McFadzean are doubts for the match.
1:24 PM2 days ago

Possible Derby lineup

This is Rooney's possible lineup for the match against Coventry. Allsop, Byrne, Davies, Cashin, Buchanan, Bird, Thompson, Ebiowei, Knight, Lawrence and Morrison. The home side will be without Kazim-Richards due to injury. Stretton is a doubt for this EFL Championship match.
1:19 PM2 days ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Derby County vs Coventry City of 19th March 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 09:30 AM.
Bolivia: 08:30 AM.
Brazil: 09:30 AM.
Chile: 08:30 AM.
Colombia: 07:30 AM.
Ecuador: 07:30 AM.
USA (ET): 08:30 AM.
Spain: 13:30 PM,
Mexico: 06:30 AM.
Paraguay: 09:30 AM.
Peru: 08:30 AM.
Uruguay: 09:30 AM.
Venezuela: 08:30 AM.

1:14 PM2 days ago

Where to watch

The match between Derby County vs Coventry City will be available on the Bet365 app and can be followed on the official website of both clubs. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
1:09 PM2 days ago

Last match between them

On January 8, 2022 the two teams met at the City of Coventry Stadium, where the home side won 1-0. The match was a FA Cup 1/32nd final match. Hyam's goal on the verge of half-time was the definitive goal. Derby tried with many crosses into the box but none of the chances resulted in goals. Finally, Coventry eliminated Derby from the cup. 
1:04 PM2 days ago

How the visitors arrive

The visitors reach the eleventh position with 54 points. They are five points behind QPR, which is the last team positioned in the playoff places for promotion to the Premier League.
12:59 PM2 days ago

How the home side fare

Derby are in 23rd place with 24 points. At the moment, they are in the relegation places, which are set by Reading with 30 points. In other words, they are six points away from relegation.
12:54 PM2 days ago

Coventry's last game

Meanwhile, Coventry hosted Hull City at their home stadium, where they lost by two goals, 0-2. This game was crucial for the visitors, as winning practically certified their permanence for another year. And so it did, in the fourth minute Smallwood scored to put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard. Later, Longman scored the second goal to close the game. 
12:49 PM2 days ago

Derby's last match

Derby played at Ewood Park, where they lost 3-1 against Blackburn Rovers in the English Second Division midweek fixture. The visitors started the match well and took the lead thanks to Morrison's goal near the half-hour mark. Rooney's players went into the break with the lead, but in the second half the home side turned it around. First, Wharton equalized just minutes into the second half. After the goal, the home side grew in stature, and minutes later, Dolan scored the second goal to put his side ahead. Gallagher brought the game to a close with his goal in the 97th minute.
12:44 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Derby County vs Coventry City this Saturday 19 at 13.30 pm Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 39th round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL. 
