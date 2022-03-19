Highlights: Leicester City 2-1 Brentford in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
90'| End of match
The match ends at the King Power Stadium. Leicester wins a difficult match. Great match today. Rodgers' team wins 2-1 against Brentford.
90'| Four minutes of added time
We reached the 90th minute. Four minutes of added time. We will go to 94 minutes.
86'| Wissa goal
Wissa goal. Brentford goal. The visitors close the gap. Watch out, there is still time. We'll keep an eye on extra time
83'| Seven minutes left
There is little time left for the end of the match. Both teams have relaxed. Iheanacho has a header but it goes wide.
60'|Another save by Schmeichel
Mbeumo headed from close range and the Dane was there again. What a game Schmeichel is having. Brentford looking for a goal
55'| Schmeichel save
How the Dane flew. Jansson headed but the goalkeeper sent it for a corner. Save
52'| Missed Iheanacho
Alone against the goalkeeper, the Nigerian sent it wide. After starting from his own half, he left his opponents behind at speed but his finishing was not good.
50'|Shot by Maddison
The Leicester midfielder shot but the shot was saved by Raya. First chance of the second half
46'| Second half begins
The last 45 minutes start. Leicester still leads by two goals. Let's see what happens...
45'|Half-time
Halftime. Leicester leads 2-0 thanks to two goals from Castagne and Maddison. Players to the locker room
38'| Maddison almost scores
Oops! Maddison almost scored after recovering a ball. The shot went wide.
33'| Maddison's goal
Oh, my God. Maddison's goal. In the other corner. He took the free kick and put it in the Brentford net, what a goal. What class. Leicester 2-0 Brentford
23' | Jensen had it
Toney put it to Jensen coming from behind. He shoots and... Schmeichel. The Dane saved. Clear chance for Brentford
15'| Goooool by Castagne
What a great goal by Castagne. A hard shot that sends it into the top corner. A real goal. The Belgian put his hands to his head. What a goal.
4'|First arrival
Leicester is the first to shoot. Maddison shot but it went wide. Very quiet game in these first five minutes
0'| Start the match
The match kicks off at the King Power. Brentford controls the ball. Leicester in blue. Brentford in yellow
Referee of the match
England is selected to referee the match between Leicester and Brentford.
Brentford lineup
Brentford start with a 4-5-1 formation. Their starting eleven is: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Mbeumo, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Wissa and Toney.
Leicester lineup
Rodgers starts with a 4-3-3 formation. The starting eleven is: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Söyüncü, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Iheanacho and Barnes.
We already have lineups
The lineups for both teams are in. Both coaches have decided their lineups for this match. First of all, let's take a look at the home team's lineup
Last meeting at the King Power
The last match they played at the King Power Stadium ended in a 0-0 draw. The match belonged to the second matchday of the Championship.
The players are already
The players arrived at the stadium about twenty minutes ago. They are preparing to take the field at the King Power stadium.
We are back
Hello again. We are back to broadcast the Leicester vs Brentford Premier League. Follow the broadcast online at VAVEL
Brentford's possible line-up
For his part, Thomas Frank may line up with the following eleven to face Leicester. Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Mbeumo, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Canós and Toney. They will be without Josh Dasilva due to his red card in the previous match.
Possible Leicester lineup
Brendan Rodgers may field the following eleven to face Brentford. Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Soyuncü, Amartey, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Iheanacho and Barnes. Bertrand, Albrighton, Ward and Vardy will not be available.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Leicester City vs Brentford of 20th March 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM,
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brazil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 10:00 AM.
Colombia: 09:00 AM.
Ecuador: 09:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 15:00 PM,
Mexico: 08:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.
Venezuela: 10:00 AM.
Last match between them
On October 24, 2021, the two teams met at the Brentford Community Stadium, where the home side lost by the minimum, 1-2. The match was on matchday nine of the Premier League. Tie Lemans put Leicester ahead in the 15th minute. The home side equalized in the second half thanks to Zanka's goal. In the last fifteen minutes, Madisson scored the winning goal to give Rodgers' side the three points.
How the visitors are faring
The visitors reach the fifteenth position with 3 points. They are three points behind Leicester. The visitors are looking at the relegation places, where they have an eight-point cushion over Watford. Undoubtedly, Brentford's goal is to be saved and to be able to play next year in the Premier League.
How the home side fare
Leicester is in twelfth position with 33 points. They are currently in mid-table, 17 points off the European places and 11 points off relegation. Rodgers' side will probably stay in the Premier League next year, but it will not be enough to fight for a European place.
Brentford's last match
Brentford hosted Hull City at their home stadium, where they lost by two goals, 0-2. This match was crucial for the visitors, as winning it would practically certify their permanence for another year. And so it did, in the fourth minute Smallwood scored to put the visitors ahead on the scoreboard. Later, Longman scored the second goal to close the game.
Leicester's last match
Leicester played at Roazhon Park, where they lost 2-1 against Rennes in the second leg of the Conference League. Even losing, the Englishmen made it through to the next round, as they won 2-0 in the first leg. The home side started winning with Bourigeaud's early goal. In the second half, Fofana tied the match. Tait scored the second goal for Rennes which did not do them much good. In the end, Leicester secured their place in the quarter-finals on French soil.
