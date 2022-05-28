Highlights and goals: France 2(6)-2(5) Portugal in UEFA Euro U17 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
GOOOOL for France! 6-5 and into the final
Olmeta saves! 5-5
France GOAL, 5-5
Portugal GOAL, 4-5
France GOAL, 4-4
Portugal GOAL, 3-4
France GOAL, 3-3
Portugal GOAL, 2-3
France GOAL, 2-2
Portugal GOAL, 1-2
France GOAL! 1-1
Portugal GOAL, 0-1
Penalties are coming
90+5' End of the match
90' Additonal time
86' Double change in France
85' Double change in Portugal
80' France substitution
73' Diogo Fenandes saves!
68' Double change in Portugal
67' France substitution
61' France came closer
56' Portugal substitution
54' France missed it!
50' Portugal came closer
Second half begins
45+2' End of the first half
45+1' GOOOOAL for France!
45' Additonal time
40' Last five minutes
37' BALL TO THE POST! Portugal was saved
31' BALL TO THE POST! France was saved
30' Yellow card
25' The nerves continue to show
20' GOOOOOOOLAAAAZOOOOOO FOR PORTUGAL!
INCREDIBLE SHOT BY DÁRIO ESSUGO! INCREDIBLE GOAL JUST SCORED BY THE PORTUGUESE! A bomb from more than 40 meters out to hit it into the left corner of the left post and Portugal takes the lead!
14' France came closer!
12' GOOOOOAL for Portugal
8' GOOOOOAL for France
5' First minutes
Match starts
Teams on the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Luka Pušic - Croatia
Assistant No.2: Daniel Vasilevski - North Macedonia
Fourth official: Igor Stojchevski - North Macedonia
Substitutes - Portugal
01. Francisco Silva (GK), 06. Rafael Luis, 09. José Rodrigues, 13. Martim Fernandes, 14. Luis Gomes, 15. Manuel Mendonça, 18. Tiago Andrade, 19. Vivaldo Semedo, 20. João Gonçalves.
Starting XI - Portugal
16. Noah Raveyre (GK), 03. Luzolo Vangi, 07. Axel Gueguin, 12. Zoumana Diallo, 13. Christian Mawissa, 15. Elyaz Zidane, 18. Ayman Aiki, 19. Junior Ndiaye, 20. Alexis Kabamba.
Substitutes - France
Starting XI - France
Coach: José Alcocer
Portugal's results in the tournament
May 20 - Group stage: 4-2 vs Sweden (Won)
May 23 - Group stage: 1-3 vs Denmark (Lost)
May 26 - Quarterfinals: 1-2 vs Spain (Won)
France results in the tournament
May 19 - Group stage: 4-0 vs Bulgaria (Won)
May 22 - Group stage: 3-1 vs Netherlands (Lost)
May 25 - Quarterfinals: 1-1 vs Germany (Won 3-4 on penalty kicks)
Statements - Portugal
João Muniz (Player): "We came here with a goal and in a very short competition, we have to celebrate these steps we are taking, but from tomorrow, we are already preparing the match against France. We will face the match with a clear head and we will put on the field the same dedication and commitment we have shown in today's match".
Statements - France
Mathys Tel (Captain): "We are here to win the tournament, so we have to take steps. The finish line is right behind a big wall - are we going to do it? I don't know, but we have the team to do it, the coaching staff to do it. I think we can do something, and we'll try to do it."
Welcome back
Tune in here France vs Portugal Live Score!
How to watch France vs Portugal Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: TUDN.com and TUDN App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is France vs Portugal match for UEFA European U-17?
Argentina: 11:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 10:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on TUDN.com, ESPN3, TUDN USA, TUDN App
Spain: 5:30 PM on fuboTV Spain, TDP, RTVE.es
Mexico: 9:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:30 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:30 AM on Star +
Key player - Portugal
Key player - France
History - France vs Portugal
Portugal
France
The match will be played at Netanya Stadium
The France vs Portugal match will be played at Netanya Stadium, located in the city of Netanya, Israel. This venue, inaugurated in 2012, has a capacity for 24,000 spectators.
