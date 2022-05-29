Highlights and goals: Netherlands 2(5)-2(3) Serbia in UEFA Euro U17 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
GOOOOAL for Netherlands! 5-3 and into the final!
GOAL for Serbia, 4-3
GOAL for Netherlands, 4-2
GOAL for Serbia, 3-2
GOAL for Netherlands, 3-1
KUIJSTEN SAVES!
GOAL for Netherlands, 2-1
GOAL for Serbia, 1-1
GOAL for Netherlands, 1-0
Penalty shootout begins
90+5' End of the match
90+3' Serbia substitution
90' Additional time
86' Serbia substitution
86' Netherlands substitution
84' Netherlands came closer
81' Netherlands substitution
77' Serbia substitution
76' Double change in Netherlands
73' GOOOOOAL for Netherlands
70' 20 minutes left
65' Netherlands tries to get the equalizer
The Dutch team is looking to get closer to their opponents' goal, but has made poor decisions when it comes to finishing.
60' Yellow card
55' GOOOOOOOAAAL FOR SERBIA!
52' Netherlands came closer
50' GOOOOALLL FOR SERBIA!
47' GOOOOOAL FOR NETHERLANDS!
Second half begins
45+2' End of the first half
45' Additional time
44' BALL TO THE POST! The Netherlands is saved
42' BALL TO THE POST! The Netherlands is saved
40' Last five minutes
33' Netherlands came closer
30' Netherlands came closer
25' The match remains goalless
20' Yellow card
17' GREAT SAVE BY KUIJSTEN!
15' First quarter of the match
10' Tie continues
5' First minutes
Match starts!
Match officials
Referee: Henrik Nalbandyan - Armenia
Assistant No.1: Khachatur Hovhannisyan - Armenia
Assistant No.2: Isaak Elias Bashevkin - Norway
Fourth official: Snir Levy - Israel
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Serbia
23. Vuk Mitrović (GK), 03. Veljko Mirosavić, 05. Milan Majstorović, 09. Mateja Bubanj, 10. Mateja Radonjić, 14. Matija Stojanović, 16. Miodrag Pivaš, 20. Vuk Kovačev.
Starting XI - Serbia
| 02. Đuro Đekić | | 13. Stefan Bukinac |
Coach: Radovan Krivokapić
Substitutes - Netherlands
16. Bernt Klaverboer (GK), 06. Tim Van Den Heuvel, 08. Mike Kleijn, 13. Oualid Agougil, 15. Ilia Splinter, 17. Yoram Boerhout, 19. Fabiano Rust.
Starting XI - Netherlands
Coach: Mischa Visser
Serbia's results in the tournament
May 20 - Group stage: 2-1 vs. Turkey (Won)
May 23 - Group stage: 1-1 vs. Spain
May 26 - Quarterfinals: 1-2 vs. Denmark (Won)
Netherlands results in the tournament
May 19 - Group stage: 2-1 vs Poland (Won)
May 22 - Group stage: 3-1 vs France (Won)
May 25 - Quarterfinals: 2-1 vs. Italy (Won)
Key player - Serbia
Key player - Netherlands
In Netherlands, the presence of Gabriel Misehouy stands out. The Ajax midfielder provides an attacking impetus from midfield. Driving forward with the ball at his feet or assuming dangerous positions after he has dropped to either flank, he generates danger near the box.
