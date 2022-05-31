Goals and Highlights: Poland 2-1 Wales in UEFA Nations League
Photo: VAVEL

2:09 PM19 hours ago

This was Poland's second goal

1:55 PM19 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the UEFA Nations League match between Poland and Wales.
1:50 PM19 hours ago

End game

Poland 2-1 Wales
1:45 PM19 hours ago

90'

Add 3 more minutes.
1:40 PM19 hours ago

85'

POLAND GOAL

Lewandowski with the shot that brings a series of bounces and in the end is pushed in by Karol Świderski to make it 2-1.

1:35 PM19 hours ago

75'

Rhys Norrington-Davies of Wales has been cautioned.
1:30 PM19 hours ago

72'

Goal Poland

Jakub Kamiński finds the space inside the box and gets the cross shot that leaves the goalkeeper static and puts the tie 1-1.

1:25 PM19 hours ago

65'

Shoe shot by Harris that goes wide.
1:20 PM19 hours ago

62'

Williams comes in and Burns goes out. Wales change.
1:15 PM19 hours ago

60'

Kaminsky and Zurkowski enter

Klich and Goralski come out

Poland changes

Bartosz was also cautioned.

1:10 PM20 hours ago

58'

The attacking play is disallowed when Lewandowski had crossed and shot wide.
1:05 PM20 hours ago

53'

GOAL WALES

Williams with a shot from outside the box that bounces past the keeper and into the back of the net for the 1-0 away win.

1:00 PM20 hours ago

49'

Matondo with the center shot that the goalkeeper deflects to the side.
12:55 PM20 hours ago

46'

Harris, Hennessey and Matondo enter

Moore, James and Ward leave

Wales changes

12:50 PM20 hours ago

46'

The second half begins between Poland and Wales.
12:45 PM20 hours ago

45'

Nothing more is added and the first half ends: Poland 0-0 Wales.
12:40 PM20 hours ago

44'

A double shot inside the box by the Polish striker is blocked by the defense.
12:35 PM20 hours ago

39'

Lewandowski can't push the cross across the six-yard box.
12:30 PM20 hours ago

36'

Jacek Góralski's shot from outside the area goes wide.
12:25 PM20 hours ago

30'

James drives the ball and fires a shot that goes just wide.
12:20 PM20 hours ago

29'

Joe Morrell of Wales has been cautioned.
12:15 PM20 hours ago

27'

Poland is penalized for offside.
12:10 PM21 hours ago

25'

Burns was encouraged with a shot that again deflected the defense on the sideline.
12:05 PM21 hours ago

20'

Poland's counter-attack led by Robert Lewandowski ended with a shot that was saved by the goalkeeper.
12:00 PM21 hours ago

17'

Kieffer Moore's cutback and shot is deflected by the defense for a corner kick.
11:55 AM21 hours ago

10'

A rebound on the edge of the area that Piotr Zielinski hits over the top of the goal.
11:50 AM21 hours ago

8'

Daniel James' mid-range shot exactly to the goalkeeper's location.
11:45 AM21 hours ago

4'

Piotr Zielinski, who was left alone in the six-yard box and put his header just wide of the goal.
11:40 AM21 hours ago

2'

Service to the far post and the ball goes wide, but Wales starts off offensively.
11:35 AM21 hours ago

0'

The game between Poland and Wales of the Nations League begins.
11:30 AM21 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the UEFA Nations League match between Poland and Wales.
11:25 AM21 hours ago

Not present

Following Gareth Bale's official departure from Real Madrid, the midfielder will not be present for this game, but is expected to be present for next Sunday.
11:20 AM21 hours ago

Wales substitutes

14 Connor Roberts

19 Mark Harris

6 Joe Rodon

8 Harry Wilson

21 Adam Davies

4 Oliver Denham

3 Neco Williams

10 Sorba Thomas

15 Ethan Ampadu

1 Wayne Hennessey

11 Rabbi Matondo

11:15 AM21 hours ago

Poland substitutes

23 Krzysztof Piatek

4 Tomasz Kedziora

2 Jakub Kaminski

17 Damian Szymanski

11 Kamil Grosicki

13 Kamil Pestka

8 Szymon Zurkowski

21 Nicola Zalewski

12 Lukasz Skorupski

16 Karol Swiderski

22 Bartlomiej Dragowski

3 Mateusz Wieteska

11:10 AMa day ago

XI Wales

12 Danny Ward, 5 Chris Mepham, 17 Rhys Norrington-Davies, 2 Chris Gunter, 9 Wes Burns, 16 Joe Morrell, 7 Matthew Smith, 18 Jonny Williams, 22 Dylan Levitt, 20 Daniel James, 13 Kieffer Moore.
11:05 AMa day ago

XI Poland

1 Kamil Grabara, 5 Jan Bednarek, 15 Kamil Glik, 19 Tymoteusz Puchacz, 18 Bartosz Bereszynski, 7 Adam Buksa, 10 Grzegorz Krychowiak, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 6 Jacek Góralski, 14 Mateusz Klich, 9 Robert Lewandowski.
11:00 AMa day ago

Special day

June 1 is Children's Day in Poland and some of the managers met with young talents to announce the foundation of new soccer schools.
10:55 AMa day ago

The only game

Due to the elimination match that Wales still has to play, this game was brought forward so that they have time to prepare because all the activity will start tomorrow and will last all the first fortnight of June.
10:50 AMa day ago

Be on the lookout

Although Wales will play this morning against Poland, they will have to be attentive to what happens in the game between Scotland and Ukraine, as on Sunday they will be playing against the winner for a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
10:45 AMa day ago

Next games

Poland, being located in the first category of the Nations League, will have high-powered matches as they will visit Belgium and the Netherlands, and then host Belgium in the same tournament.
10:40 AMa day ago

Start

Keep an eye out for Poland, who will be Mexico's opponent and we will be following them closely this morning when they take on Wales in the UEFA Nations League opener. We begin our coverage of the game.
10:35 AMa day ago

10:30 AMa day ago

What time is Poland vs Wales match for UEFA Nations League 2022?

This is the start time of the game Poland vs Wales of June 1st in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM on SKY Sports

Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

10:25 AMa day ago

Last games

In the present millennium in only three occasions they have faced each other and Poland has taken a clear dominance either in friendly or official play.

Poland 1-0 Wales, 2009 friendly

Poland 1-0 Wales, 2005 World Cup Qualifiers

Wales 2-3 Poland, 2004 World Cup Qualifiers

10:20 AMa day ago

Key player Wales

No matter that he is not going through a good moment with his blue, Gareth Bale always responds on the field with great performances and could be one of the keys for Wales to return to a World Cup.
10:15 AMa day ago

Key player Poland

Robert Lewandowski will have to focus now with his national team because his club career is intermittent and everything seems to indicate that he will leave Bayern to join Barcelona. Although this game will serve to increase his legend in Polish soccer.
10:10 AMa day ago

Last lineup Wales

1 Wayne Hennessey, 5 Chris Mepham, 4 Ben Cabango, 2 Chris Gunter, 16 Joe Morrell, 23 Will Vaulks, 13 Rubin Colwill, 17 Rhys Norrington-Davies, 22 Sorba Thomas, 7 Rabbi Matondo, 9 Brennan Johnson.
10:05 AMa day ago

Last lineup Poland

1 Wojciech Szczesny, 5 Jan Bednarek, 15 Kamil Glik, 16 Krystian Bielik, 18 Bartosz Bereszynski, 2 Matthew Cash, 8 Jakub Moder, 6 Jacek Góralski, 17 Sebastian Szymanski, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 9 Robert Lewandowski.
10:00 AMa day ago

Wales: warming up

Wales' eyes are not on this game but on Sunday's game where they will play their pass to the World Cup in the remaining UEFA re-qualification, so the coach could test some elements or, the other version although it is not so likely, play with his first-choice team to go tuning engines.
9:55 AMa day ago

Poland: testing weapons

Poland will be one of the rivals of both Argentina and Mexico for the next World Cup and it will be necessary to keep an eye on this team that will be making its debut in another edition of the UEFA Nations League, where it will seek to impose conditions to get the three points at home.
9:50 AMa day ago

The Kick-off

The Poland vs Wales match will be played at the Wrocław Stadium, in Breslavia, Poland. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
9:45 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the UEFA Nations League 2022: Poland vs Wales!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
