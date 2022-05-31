Goals and Highlights: Poland 2-1 Wales in UEFA Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT
This was Poland's second goal
End game
Lewandowski with the shot that brings a series of bounces and in the end is pushed in by Karol Świderski to make it 2-1.
Jakub Kamiński finds the space inside the box and gets the cross shot that leaves the goalkeeper static and puts the tie 1-1.
Klich and Goralski come out
Poland changes
Bartosz was also cautioned.
Williams with a shot from outside the box that bounces past the keeper and into the back of the net for the 1-0 away win.
Moore, James and Ward leave
Wales changes
Minutes away
Wales substitutes
19 Mark Harris
6 Joe Rodon
8 Harry Wilson
21 Adam Davies
4 Oliver Denham
3 Neco Williams
10 Sorba Thomas
15 Ethan Ampadu
1 Wayne Hennessey
11 Rabbi Matondo
Poland substitutes
4 Tomasz Kedziora
2 Jakub Kaminski
17 Damian Szymanski
11 Kamil Grosicki
13 Kamil Pestka
8 Szymon Zurkowski
21 Nicola Zalewski
12 Lukasz Skorupski
16 Karol Swiderski
22 Bartlomiej Dragowski
3 Mateusz Wieteska
XI Wales
XI Poland
📸⤵️ pic.twitter.com/y6NUqYXJKj— PZPN (@pzpn_pl) June 1, 2022
Next games
Tune in here Poland vs Wales Live Score in UEFA Nations League 2022
What time is Poland vs Wales match for UEFA Nations League 2022?
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on SKY Sports
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games
Poland 1-0 Wales, 2009 friendly
Poland 1-0 Wales, 2005 World Cup Qualifiers
Wales 2-3 Poland, 2004 World Cup Qualifiers