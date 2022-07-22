Goals and Highlights: Juventus 2-0 Chivas in Preseason Friendly Match 2022
1:07 AMa month ago

Goals and Hihghlights

12:58 AMa month ago

93'

It's over! Juventus wins this match against Chivas.
12:57 AMa month ago

92'

Yrizar's cross, but the defense clears the ball.
12:49 AMa month ago

84'

Calderón arrived with danger, but Perín intercepted him and the red-and-white ended up committing a foul.
12:44 AMa month ago

79'

Goal, goal, goal for Juventus! Compagnon drove, cut back and fired into Jimenez's goal to put in the second.
12:35 AMa month ago

70'

Alexis' ball looking for Mozo, but the defense ends up preventing the play from proceeding.
12:27 AMa month ago

62'

Close! Cisneros shoots a delayed ball, but the ball ends up in the stands.
12:20 AMa month ago

54'

A shot deflected by the red and white defense into the hands of Jiménez.
12:09 AMa month ago

45'

The action resumes for the second half.
11:53 PMa month ago

45+2'

Halftime in Las Vegas, Juventus beats Chivas by the narrowest of margins.
11:51 PMa month ago

44'

Torres' shot, but the goalkeeper keeps the ball without problems.
11:42 PMa month ago

33'

Close! A shot from Zaldívar that Szczesny ends up saving in a great way.
11:36 PMa month ago

29'

Good defensive cutback by Briseño, after a dangerous Juve attack.
11:29 PMa month ago

22'

Bouquet's shot, but the ball goes wide of the goal.
11:28 PMa month ago

18'

Chivas look to hold the ball back, but Juventus drive into the red-and-white area with ease.
11:19 PMa month ago

10'

Goal, goal, goal for Juventus! Da Graca strikes inside the box to open the scoring for the home side.
11:18 PMa month ago

7'

Juventus insists and is on top of Chivas looking for the rival goal.
11:06 PMa month ago

0'

The action gets underway at the Allegiant stadium.
10:58 PMa month ago

Chivas: LineUp

J. Rangel; M. Ponce, A. Briseño, H. Mier, J. Sánchez; G. García, A. Torres, S. Pérez Bouquet, C. Cisneros, P. Pérez; A. Zaldívar.
10:57 PMa month ago

Juventus: LineUp

W. Szczesny; J. Cuadrado, Danilo, F. Gatti, A. Sandro; P. Pogba, M. Locatelli, A. Di María, N. Gagioli; M. Da Graca, M. Kean.
10:53 PMa month ago

To the court

Both teams are already warming up prior to the start of the match.
10:48 PMa month ago

Present

Chivas is already at the Allegiant, the red-and-white team will be looking for the complicated task of beating Juventus.
10:43 PMa month ago

Arrived

Juventus is already at the Las Vegas stadium, tonight they will be looking for a great match.
10:38 PMa month ago

Let's give it up!

Juventus added several important players for this new Serie A season: Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Andres Cambiaso and Gleison Bremer.
10:33 PMa month ago

Tough losses for the season

Several important players left Juventus in this transfer window such as Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Matthijs de Ligt, Federico Bernardeschi and Merih Demiral.
10:28 PMa month ago

Last meeting

Juventus and Chivas have met once before, with Miguel Ponce, Jesus Sanchez and Leonardo Bonucci, who currently play for Chivas and Juventus respectively.
10:23 PMa month ago

He will make his debut!

Santiago Ormeño will see minutes tonight against Juventus, Ricardo Cadena confirmed beforehand.
10:18 PMa month ago

We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of Juventus vs Chivas. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about each team as well as the confirmed lineups.
10:13 PMa month ago

Stay tuned for the Juventus vs Chivas live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Juventus vs Chivas live, as well as the latest information from the Allegiant Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
10:08 PMa month ago

How to watch Juventus vs Chivas Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Juventus vs Chivas live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:03 PMa month ago

What time is the Juventus vs Chivas friendly match this 2022?

This is the kick-off time for the Juventus vs Chivas match on July 22, 2022 in several countries:

 

United States: 20:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Mexico: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 22:00 hours

Ecuador: 22:00 hours

Panama: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 23:00 hours

Argentina: 00:00 hours (Saturday, July 23rd)

Brazil: 00:00 hours (Saturday, July 23)

Uruguay: 00:00 hours (Saturday, July 23)

Spain: 05:00 hours (Saturday, July 23)

9:58 PMa month ago

Chivas Statements

Ricardo Cadena spoke prior to this match: "I assume the responsibility and we have worked during the week and we have made game situations, I have not stood idly by and we have not been able to achieve it in these home games and we have tried different ways and we have not been accurate and that is what occupies us".

"Chivas in any commitment, their prestige is ahead, we take the games very seriously. We will try to dignify our profession and put the name of Chivas on a high level. Facing a team of international stature helps us a lot, it allows us to see our players".

 "If the players who played yesterday are ready, they will play. The guys who have their turn to start will surely come in with all the motivation of facing a great opponent like Juventus."

"I take responsibility and we have worked during the week and we have made game situations, I have not stood idly by and it has not been enough for us in these home games and we have tried different ways and we have not been fine and that occupies us."

"The reality is that it leaves you with a bitter feeling because the intention was always to provoke the team's first win in front of our fans and it has not been possible, the issue of the VAR there are situations where it is not clear to me and we have to accept the referee's decision and it leaves you with a bitter feeling not being able to celebrate the goals we have achieved and that the VAR has annulled." 

9:53 PMa month ago

Juventus Statements

Massimiliano Allegri spoke ahead of this match: "It's the first game, we worked well for 10 days, now I'm curious to see how we will behave. Tomorrow (Friday) will be a good test for us, Chivas is a team of great value even if they are not doing well in La Liga."

"We know Mexican soccer quite well, there are good players, Chivas is an organized team, it will be the first of three games we will need to face the season in the best possible way."

9:48 PMa month ago

How does Chivas arrive?

Chivas, who is currently coached by Cadena, has not had a good start to this Apertura 2022, having a goalless draw in their match prior to this match, Guadalajara's team needs to win urgently, so they will be looking for a great match.

9:43 PMa month ago

How does Juventus arrive?

Juventus arrives to this match in its preseason tour towards the new Serie A season, with Allegri at the helm, Juventus is looking for positive results. Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Arthur Melo, Marko Pjaca, Aaron Ramsey, Mattia De Sciglio and Adrien Rabiot will not be in this match.

9:38 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium.

Juventus vs Chivas will be played at the Allegiant Stadium located in Las Vegas, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 65,000 people. 
9:33 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Preseason Friendly Match match: Juventus vs Chivas Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
