Summary and highlights of Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa in Friendly Match

Summary
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE MATCH: UNITED HELD TO A DRAW
This was Chambers' goal
88' GOOOOOAAAALLL
Chambers finished off a corner kick, sending the ball into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2;
84'
Another arrival for Aston Villa after a cross from Douglas Luiz that failed to finish anyone
More changes at Aston Villa
Cash, Diego Carlos, Digne, Kamara, McGinn, Watkins have left their places to Kesler, Chambers, A. Young, Iroegbunam, Sanson, Archer
10 changes at Manchester United
Only David de Gea remains in the Manchester United eleven, this is the X1 that is on the pitch right now: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Bailly, Telles, Malacia, Garner, Iqbal, Elanga, Hannibal, Chong.
This was Bailey's goal
63'
Maguire's masterful intervention to cross and avoid Bailey's shot, who has been causing problems for the Red Devils ever since he came on;
57'
Another Sancho's hanging ball that touched a rival defender and was about to enter the goal;
GOOOOOAAALLLL
Lindelof's mistake leads to Bailey's goal for Leeds United to close the gap on the scoreboard
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
There are changes for Leeds United with Bailey, Konsas, Olsen and Luiz coming on the pitch
END OF THE FIRST PART
The 45 minutes were over in favor of Manchester United
43' GOOOOOOAAALL
Sancho's cross is scored in his own net by Cash to increase Ten Hag's lead.
38'
Another clear chance for United with Sancho's shot narrowly missing the second goal;
Sancho's third goal of the preseason
The English striker scored in the preseason against Liverpool, he also scored against Crystal Palace and now he does it with this beautiful volley.
Sancho puts United ahead with this goal
GOOOOAAAALLL
Shaw crosses and Sancho finishes at the far post to put United ahead on the scoreboard
22'
Watkins' cross but no one is able to finish, Aston Villa miss a clear opportunity
20'
Good play by Rashford in the area after the combination between Martial and Bruno Fernandes;
8'
Now the chance went to the Aston Villa team with Cash's chance that was narrowly missed;
5'
The first clear chance for the Red Devils came after Maguire's header from a corner kick, but Emiliano Martínez's hand was enough to prevent the goal.
This is how the Aston Villa players took to the pitch
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is rolling at the Optus Stadium
All set
The players are now ready to take the field in the locker room;
Aston Villa's 1st Premier League Match
While Aston Villa will play at home to Bournemouth also on August 6;
Manchester United's 1st Premier League match
The Red Devils will make their domestic debut on August 7 at Old Trafford where they will host Brighton.
Memphis Depay to United ?
Manchester United was considering the option of re-signing Memphis Depay, who already played for the Red Devils for a season and a half. However, this mere rumor has turned into real interest and the Dutch player could be the one chosen to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.
XI Aston Villa
Several changes in Aston Villa's lineup compared to the win over Brisbane Roar
XI Manchester United
Shaw and Van de Beek new for United's last friendly
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Manchester United and Aston Villa will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live?
If you want to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live on TV, your option is MUD TV
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Manchester United vs Aston Villa ?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM
How Manchester United prepares for the match against Aston Villa
Diego Carlos, quality central defender for Aston Villa
The Brazilian central defender has left Sevilla, where he will play in the Champions League, to join the English club, which despite not playing in European competitions is creating an ambitious project;
How does Aston Villa arrive ?
Aston Villa finished 14th last season in the Premier League with a total of 45 points, 10 points clear of the relegation zone and 11 points off the European places. This team finished last season without a win in the last four matches they played, with a balance of two defeats and two draws. In this preseason they have already played three matches where they beat Walsall (4-0) and won by the minimum to Leeds United and Brisbane Roar, both with 1-0 as final result;
How does Manchester United arrive ?
The Red Devils ended last season with two defeats in the Premier League. They finally crashed out of the Champions League and will play next season in the UEFA Europa League after finishing sixth, just two points behind West Ham. In Europe's top competition, they were eliminated in the round of 16 after losing to Atlético Madrid. In their first pre-season match, they thrashed Champions League finalists Liverpool 4-0 in the debut of coach Ten Hag. They also beat Melbourne Victory 4-1 despite starting from behind and Crystal Palace 3-1.
Background
Manchester United and Aston Villa have met on a multitude of occasions, with the Red Devils winning a total of 99 games, while Aston Villa have won on 50 occasions. The remaining 41 meetings have ended in a draw. Last season they met three times, with a draw and a win for Aston Villa in the Premier League and they also met in the FA Cup where the Red Devils won thanks to McTominay's early goal;
Venue: The match will be played at Optus Stadium, located in the city of Perth, Australia. The stadium opened in January 2018 and has a capacity of 60,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Manchester United and Aston Villa will face each other in a friendly match. This will be the fourth friendly for the Red Devils, while also the fourth for Aston Villa.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Manchester United vs Aston Villa in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.