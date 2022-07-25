Goals and Highlights: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Notts County in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thanks
Thank you for following the Nottingham Forest vs Notts County game, this afternoon the Nottingham Derby ends in a draw, be sure to visit VAVEL so you do not miss the start of the Premier League.
90´
The game ends in a two-goal draw.
83´
Notts shoots from distance and gets a corner kick.
80´
Rodriguez came close to breaking the tie.
77´
Notts missed a clear chance inside the box.
75´
Both teams are looking to break the tie.
59´
Goooooooooooool for Notts! Austin takes advantage of the goalkeeper's mistake and scores the equalizer.
52´
Nottingham's goal! Cafu scores from a free kick to give Nottingham the lead.
49´
Goooooooool for Notts! Langstaff inside the box with a great shot equalizes the score.
46´
The second half begins.
45´
End of the first half.
43´
Goooooooooooool Nottingham Forest!
40´
Francis of Notts takes the free kick and the ball goes over the top of the goal.
36´
Notts' free kick from the right goes all the way across the box and into the side netting.
33´
Notts came close to taking the lead with a shot from outside the box.
31´
A chance on the right for Forest that ends in a corner kick.
29´
A very even match with opportunities for both teams.
21´
Forest close down the left flank but can't find a receiver for the ball.
14´
Notts close after a great play inside the box.
10´
Nottingham Forest close in on the left flank.
0´
Start the game.
Delayed game
The game has been delayed 15 minutes due to traffic near the area:
Due to heavy traffic and queues around the stadium, kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes. ℹ️— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 26, 2022
🌳🔴 #NFFC
Starting XI Notts
This is how the home team goes out:
Starting XI Nottingham
This is how the equipment comes out:
Notts unveils luminaire at its stadium
State-of-the-art floodlights were installed on Meadow Lane, the new LED luminaires replace the previous fixtures which, installed in 2014, were reaching the end of their useful life.
Nottingham is already at the stadium
This was the arrival of the Premier League team:
Evening, lads. 👋— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 26, 2022
🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/OhftstasHZ
For the city trophy
The commemorative trophy will be up for grabs tonight, Forest were the winners and have been the proud holders of the trophy ever since, now Tuesday's victorious captain will be presented courtside after the game.
Roberts leaves Notts
"Since recognising Callum's immense potential by bringing him to Meadow Lane two and a half years ago and extending his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season shortly afterwards, we have turned down a number of offers from various clubs for his services.
"However, as much as we had hoped to have him with us for this season's promotion push, what Aberdeen have been able to offer both us and Callum, who leaves to play top level soccer with the potential to compete in Europe in future seasons , leaves us in no doubt that the right decision has been reached.
"However, as much as we had hoped to have him with us for this season's promotion push, what Aberdeen have been able to offer both us and Callum, who leaves to play top level soccer with the potential to compete in Europe in future seasons , leaves us in no doubt that the right decision has been reached.
The last great Lingard antecedent
In January 2021, Lingard joined West Ham United and played a pivotal role for The Hammers in the second half of the season, scoring 9 goals in 16 appearances, recording a further 5 assists and being the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month for April.
We continue
Thank you for following the Nottingham Forest vs Notts County game, in this Nottingham derby we will be able to see how the teams have been preparing to face the next season and with that take the glory of being the team of the city, so stay tuned as below we will tell you everything you should know before the start.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Notts County
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Notts County live, as well as the latest information from Meadow Lane. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Notts County Online and Live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Notts County player
Ruben Rodriguez, a 25-year-old center forward, is one of the club's best players, the Portuguese player has an extensive career in Dutch soccer and in this new season he will have the mission of scoring the goals that will allow Notts to be promoted.
Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player
Jesse Lingard, 29 year old attacking midfielder, arrived for this season from Manchester United, the English player has amblia experience in the Premier League, although in his last season with United was not taken into account, the player showed that he has quality when he played on loan at West Ham, now with a newly promoted team the player will have a more prominent role that can yield great results for the club.
Latest Notts County lineup
Slocombe, Cameron, Baldwin, Bajrami, Chiksen, Brindley, Francis, Rodrigues, Roberts, Mitchell.
Latest Nottingham Forest lineup
Henderson, Worrall, Cook, Mckenna, Williams, O´Brien, Colback, Toffolo, Johnson, Awoniyi, Mighten.
Background
Nottingham Forest 1-3 Coventry City
Burton Albion 0-1 Nottingham Forest
Barnsley 0-0 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Hertha Berlin
Union Berlin 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Basford United 1-5 Notts County
Leicester City 1-2 Notts County
Alfreton Town 0-2 Notts County
Boston United 1-1 Notts County
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Notts County
Notts County is one of the oldest teams in world soccer, created in 1862, it can be said that it is one of the founding teams of soccer we know now, the team plays in the National League which is the fifth division of English soccer, Notts County comes from a season where they finished in fifth position, although such a traditional and historic team should play in the first division, This is not the case of this team because it seems that they have never played in the Premier League, for this season the team will seek promotion to League Two, their path will not be easy and that is why they have sought friendly matches to improve their soccer, currently in their preseason the team is undefeated and seeks to maintain that pace in the Nottingham derby.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest is preparing in the best way for their return to the Premier League, remember that the team achieved promotion last season, the team managed to finish in fifth position which gave them a ticket to play the Championship Playoffs, their first match in search of promotion was against Sheffield United, in that two-legged series the aggregate score ended in a three-goal draw so they had to go to penalties where Nottingham won 3-2, The great final for promotion would be against Huddersfield Town, in that match Nottingham was outplayed in several lapses of the game, however Colwill put Nottingham ahead at 43' and that goal would be enough to get the promotion, the historic Nottingham is back and will want to stay there for a long time, so they are preparing to add great players as reinforcements.
Nottingham City Duel
Nottingham Forest vs Notts County will be a great friendly duel as it pits two historic teams from the same city, despite playing in different divisions, being able to face and beat a team from the same city is always an extra motivation, so it is expected to be an enjoyable game as a few weeks before the start of the season, the teams should already be in great physical shape.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Nottingham Forest vs Notts County live stream, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at Meadow Lane at 2:45 PM ET.