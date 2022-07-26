Golas and Highlights: Wolfsberger 0-5 Milan in Preseason Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
IT'S OVER
The match between Wolfsberger and AC Milan comes to an end, the reigning Italian champions take a resounding victory over the Austrians.
67´
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR MILAN! ONE MORE ON THEIR ACCOUNT AND IT'S ALREADY A THRASHING AGAINST THE WOLFSBERGER!
65´
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR MILAN! IT'S THE FOURTH ON THEIR ACCOUNT AND THIS ALREADY SMELLS LIKE A GOAL!
60´
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR MILAN! GOOOOOOOOOOL THAT PUTS THE THIRD GOAL IN THE CHAMPION'S ACCOUNT!
55´
Boakye's long-range shot goes into the stands as Milan remain on top
THE SECOND HALF STARTS
The second half of the match begins, Milan continues to win the match with goals from Leao and Rebic.
END OF THE FIRST 45 MINUTES
The first half is over, Wolfsberger and Milan go to the break with the score in favor of the visitors.
39´
GOOOOOOOOOL FOR MILAN! LEAO PUTS THE ITALIAN CHAMPIONS AHEAD AND THEY ALREADY WIN THE MATCH!
37´
Great cross by Tomori to clear the ball and prevent the rozzoneri frame from falling.
27´
Long distance shot by Leao goes over the crossbar.
23´
Rebic came close to opening the scoring but in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, his shot went wide.
13´
Giroud gets on the end of a great cross but the ball goes just wide of the goalkeeper's far post.
5´
Vergos' cross-shot goes wide and Wolfsberger has already approached the Milan box.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
The duel between Wolfsberger and Milan kicks off, both clubs will be looking for a win today.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Wolfsberg vs Milan, a duel corresponding to the preseason of the current Italian champion.
MILAN'S LINE-UP IS READY
This is Milan's line-up for their friendly match against Wolfsberg, the champions are going all out.
MILAN'S ELEGANCE
Milan presented its away jersey for the 2022-23 season, an all-white jersey, accompanied by the team's sponsor and crest as usual every season, however, on the chest they will show off the Scudetto with a red horizontal line that runs along the abdomen.
LOOKING FOR A REINFORCEMENT FOR THEIR CENTRAL DEFENDER
The Italian champions are looking for a central defender to further increase their defensive strength, the first option is Japhet Tanganga, the 23-year-old Englishman who currently plays for Tottenham. The second option on the radar is Frenchman Evan N'Dicka, a 22-year-old defender from Eintracht Frankfurt.
HOW MILAN'S TRAINING SESSION WENT BEFORE THE GAME
In the morning, the players and staff had a light recovery session with a 15 km bike ride. In the afternoon, the team held a session at the Sportzentrum Landskron, which Stefano Pioli decided to open to the public, given that there were a large number of Rossoneri fans.
The players warmed up, performing exercises with hurdles and cones. Afterwards, they played tennis soccer matches and a 3-on-1 finishing exercise
THE WORDS OF A CHAMPION
The historic French striker, Olivier Giroud, mentioned after finishing their friendly match against Cologne of Germany how nice the Milan shirt looks with the patch that recognizes them as champions.
"I think the Scudetto looks beautiful on this red and black jersey. I wanted to send a little message to our fans that we are very proud to be the champions of Italy," the Frenchman told the press.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR WOLFSBERG?
After facing reigning Italian champions Milan, Wolfsberg will return to the Austrian Bundesliga on matchday 2 against Altach and then look to advance to the UEFA Europa League in the third qualifying round Play-Offs.
THEY HAVE ALREADY STARTED THE LEAGUE
Wolfsberg have already started the 2022-23 season in the Austrian Bundesliga, they made their debut against Sturm, a team that made things difficult for them in their presentation duel as they ruined the victory with a goal by Sarkaria that tied things up and forced Wolfsberg to split points with the rival.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, Wolfsberg and Milan face each other in a preseason duel to start preparing the engines for the start of their respective leagues. This will be the opportunity for both teams to iron out mistakes, continue practicing the moves seen in training and discover the new gems that could join the ranks of the first team.
What time is Wolfsberg vs Milan match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Wolfsberg vs Milan of 27th July in several countries:
Argentina: 14:00 PM
Bolivia: 13:00 PM
Brazil: 14:00 PM
Chile: 13:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 13:00 PM
Spain: 18:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Paraguay: 13:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 14:00 PM
Venezuela: 13:00 PM
Watch out for this Milan player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the youthful Brahim Diaz throughout the 90 minutes. The Spanish midfielder was one of the best players in Serie A and was one of the fundamental pieces for Milan to become champion due to his great offensive qualities that he presented throughout the season, he is also one of Milan's offensive references and one of the team's leaders, so they will have to be careful with him.
Milan's last line-up:
C. Tatarusanu, F. Ballo, M. Gabbia, P. Kalulu, A. Florenzi; T. Pobega, T. Bakayoko; A. Rebic, B. Diaz, J. Messias; O. Giroud.
Watch out for this Wolfsberg player:
For this match, center forward Thorsten Röcher will be the player to watch throughout the 90 minutes. The player with experience in Austrian football and who came out of Wolfsberg's youth academy will be of great concern for Milan's defense, as he can at any moment detonate the explosiveness he brings and create a lot of danger in the opponent's goal.
Wolfsberg's last line-up:
D. Baumgartner; N. Vergos, T. Röcher, L. Gütlbauer, A. Jasic; A. Boakye, N. Veratschnig, T. Ballo,T. Baribo; M. Leitgeb, D. Gugganig.
Background:
Wolfsberg and Milan have never met in official or friendly competitions, so this will be the first duel between the two clubs. The two teams will begin to write in the history books this history of confrontations and both will want to take the victory of the first game played. Finally, Milan has a positive record against Austrian opponents with 10 wins and one loss.
About the Stadium
The Wörthersee Stadion is a soccer stadium located in the Waidmannsdorf district of the Austrian city of Klagenfurt am Wörthersee. It is currently the home ground of SK Austria Klagenfurt, which plays its matches in the first division of men's soccer in Austria. Its stands have a capacity of 30,000 spectators, which makes the Wörthersee the third largest soccer stadium in Austria. In addition to the soccer stadium, the Sportpark Klagenfurt includes a ball sports center of excellence, a rowing pool and an athletics facility. These parts of the Sportpark make up a large part of the area.
Aiming for the Austrian Bundesliga in 2023
Wolfsberg is starting to prepare for the next season of the Austrian Bundesliga, last season they were not able to win it, but they will try to make things different and win the championship this coming soccer year. Likewise, they will try to give new joys to the fans after the failures in the different tournaments they played during the last season, so they will try to settle debts with their fans. This will be a duel that will help them to correct mistakes and be much more prepared for the beginning of the championship.
Aiming to conquer Serie A in 2023
Milan is starting to prepare for the next Serie A season, last season they were able to win it to end the drought of championships within the squad, now they will look for everything to be similar and manage to win the championship again in this coming soccer year. Likewise, they will seek to bring joy back to the fans after the failures in the different tournaments they played throughout last season respectively, also, this will be a duel that will help them to correct mistakes and be much more prepared for the beginning of the championship.
To prepare engines
The 2022-23 season is just a few weeks away and that is why the players together with their teams must begin their preseason to start the first part of the next competition, which will be extremely intense. This will also be an opportunity for the young players and the new reinforcements to get into rhythm with the challenge of the team to unite more as a group and look for their best version together.
Kick-off time
The Wolfsberg vs Milan match will be played at Wörthersee Stadion, in Klagenfurt, Austria. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
