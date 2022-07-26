Goal and Highlights: Salzburg 1-0 Liverpool in Preseason Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
IT'S OVER
The match between Liverpool and Salzburg of Austria is over. The home side beat Liverpool in their final match before the Community Shield.
90+3
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a corner.
83´
Offside, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino tries a through ball, but Luis Díaz is caught offside.
73´
Attempt blocked with a low shot from a corner kick. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Díaz.
64´
Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the right.
52´
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
46´
Substitution, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson replaces James Milner.
45´
Offside, Salzburg. Benjamin Sesko tries a through ball, but Fernando is caught offside.
37´
Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
31´
Goal! Salzburg 1, Liverpool 0. Benjamin Sesko (Salzburg) right footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Noah Okafor following a counterattack.
26´
Fernando (Salzburg) right footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left.
21´
Naby Keïta (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.
19´
Offside, Salzburg. Nicolas Seiwald tries a through ball, but Benjamin Sesko is caught offside.
12´
Fernando (Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Sucic.
10´
Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Milner.
8´
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Bernardo.
3´
Ignace Van der Brempt (Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
THE GAME KICKS OFF
Liverpool take on RB Salzburg in Austria to continue the Reds' preseason for the start of the 22-23 season.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Salzburg vs Liverpool, a friendly match corresponding to the Red's preseason.
THE LINE-UPS ARE READY
These are the line-ups sent out by both sides for the warm-up match between Liverpool and Salzburg
Here's how we line up to face @RedBullSalzburg tonight in Austria 🔴#LFCPreSeason— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2022
SATISFIED WITH HIS TEAM'S WORK
For the Liverpool manager, everything has gone well in the preseason and he is happy with his team.
Very, very happy. In almost every department, on and off the pitch. It was exactly what we wanted after the intense period in Asia, which was also good, but different, obviously. Then, the few days at AXA we used them quite well, coming here [we did] exactly what we wanted to do and, so far, everything is going well; we can't complain about anything.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE REDS?
After this match, Liverpool will face Manchester City in the Community Shield, then they will play a friendly against Racing Strasbourg and will start their Premier League participation against Fulham.
HEADING FOR THE COMMUNITY SHIELD
Liverpool will have to make the most of this match against Salzburg because their next match will be in the Community Shield against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium. Once again, the Red's and Citizens will face each other in a decisive match.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR SALZBURG?
After facing Liverpool, Salzburg will return to the Austrian Bundesliga to face Sturm on matchday 2, then Hartberg on matchday 3 and Wolfsberg on matchday 4 of the season and until August 30 they will play the second round of the Austrian Cup.
THEY HAVE ALREADY STARTED THE LEAGUE
Salzburg already started the 2022-23 season in the Austrian Bundesliga, they made their debut against Austria Viene, a team that did not put up much resistance as the Bulls were able to win without problems with a resounding 3-0 final score where the scorer, Noah Okafor was present.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, Salzburg vs. Milan face each other in a preseason duel to start preparing for the start of their respective leagues. This will be the opportunity for both teams to iron out mistakes, continue practicing the moves seen in training and discover the new gems that could join the ranks of the first team.
Salzburg vs Liverpool Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Salzburg vs Liverpool match.
What time is Salzburg vs Liverpool match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Salzburg vs Liverpool of 27th July in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 15:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 13:00 PM
Ecuador: 13:00 PM
USA (ET): 14:00 PM
Spain: 19:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 PM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 15:00 PM
Venezuela: 14:00 PM
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
For this match, the player to follow will be Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian right winger is known to be a real killer in the Premier League and a reference in attack with the Liverppol team, so he will be the player to follow throughout the match.
Liverpool's last line-up:
Adrian; A. Robertson, V. Van Dijk, I. Konaté, T. Alexander Arnold; Thiago, Fabinho, N. Keita; L. Diaz, R. Firminio, M. Salah.
Watch out for this RB Salzburg player:
The forward from Switzerland, Noah Okafor has been one of the key pieces in RB Salzburg as he has the ability to get inside and move inside the box, as well as knowing how to take advantage of the spaces usually left by the defensive lines. Likewise, he has been an outstanding player in the attack, which has earned him a starting place and the confidence of his coach, so he will be the player to watch for this match.
Last RB Salzburg line-up
P. Köhn; I. Brempt, O. Solet, Bernardo, M. Wöber; N. Seiwald; L Sucic, N. Capaldo; Fernando; N. Okafor, B. Sesko.
Background:
RB Salzburg and Liverpool have met in friendlies and in official competitions where the scorecard shows 3 meetings, 2 wins for Liverpool and 1 draw. Also, in terms of goals, Liverpool have the advantage with 8 goals scored to RB Salzburg's 5. Their last meeting dates back to a friendly in 2020 where both clubs drew in a thrilling 2-2 draw.
About the Stadium
The Red Bull Arena or Salzburg Arena is a soccer stadium in the municipality of Wals-Siezenheim in the suburbs of Salzburg, Austria. It was inaugurated in March 2003 and is the home of the Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg.
During Euro 2008, the stadium was known as EM Stadion Wals-Siezenheim, curiously the same name it uses when the team plays official international matches due to UEFA statutes, which do not allow having the name of sponsors on soccer stadiums and has a current capacity of 31 895 spectators.
The team needs to iron out mistakes to get back to the top of the game
RB Salzburg is a team that belongs to the first division of Austria, despite having a very short squad, they have managed to stay and will seek to return to dominate the first division in the coming season. Now, they will have the opportunity to face Liverpool, a team with which they will be able to iron out the mistakes they have made in this preseason and thus arrive at their best for the start of the season. A few days ago they faced Ajax, with whom they lost 2-3 in a friendly match and got the pass to the next round of the cup against Füngel, in addition, the league started with the right order so it will be a good match to continue increasing level for them.
To conquer the Premier League in 2023
Liverpool is starting to prepare for the next Premier League season, last season they were not able to win it, but they will try to make a difference and win the championship this coming soccer year. Likewise, they will try to give joy to the fans again after the successes in Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively, also, this will be a duel that will help them to correct mistakes and arrive much more prepared to the beginning of the championship.
To prepare engines
The 2022-23 season is just a few weeks away and that is why the players together with their teams will have to start their preseason again to start the first part of the next competition, which will be extremely intense. This will also be an opportunity for the young players and the new reinforcements so far to get into rhythm with the team's challenge to unite more as a group and look for their best version as a whole.
Kick-off time
The Salzburg vs Liverpool match will be played at Red Bull Arena de Salzburgo, in , Kleßheim, Austria. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 Pm ET.
