1860 München 0-3 Borussia Dortmund in DFB Pokal

ADVERTISEMENT
90'|Game end
The match ends in Germany. Dortmund advance to the next round after playing the roles in the first half. The goals were scored by Malen, Bellingham and Adeyemi.
80'|What a save by Hiller
What a game from Hiller. Dortmund could be a few goals up on the scoreboard. Dahoud shot from outside the box and the goalkeeper made a good save.
73'|The match is decided
Neither of the two teams are taking any risks, they seem to be thinking about the next one. The locals have 15 minutes left to turn it around. It is very difficult for them
59'|Hiller stop
What a save by Hiller who is undoubtedly the best of his team. Reus makes a mistake on the ball and shoots but the goalkeeper denies him the goal.
52'|Uy Süle
Dortmund continues to press. Terzic wants more faiths that through a shot from Süle has been the clearest opportunity of this half.
46'|The ball starts rolling again
The ball is back in play in Germany. Dortmund have one foot in the next round unless the home side stop them.
45'|Halftime
End of the first half. Dortmund is leading 0-3 in these first 45 minutes. A good first half for Terzic's team
35'|Adeyemi's goal
Goal for Dortmund, goal by Adeyemi who shot alone and the goalkeeper fails to catch the ball. 0-3.
31'|Goool the Bellingham
Dortmund goal, Bellingham goal to increase the lead to two goals. Great play from Terzic's side that started with Malen, he assisted Reus who gave the killer pass to Bellingham to score at pleasure.
26'|Dortmund tightens up
The visitors want to increase the lead but so far the goal is not coming. Right now, the match is completely dominated by the players in yellow.
15'|The game relaxes
We reached the first quarter of an hour of the match. Dortmund are still winning and not taking any risks. The home side take a step forward and are looking for an equalizer.
7'|Malen's goal
Dortmund goal. Typical play from the winger. He cut back to the defender and shot. The shot hit both posts and went into Hiller's net.
2'|The first chance of the match
Malen had the first chance of the match. He cut back the defender in the area and shot at the goal that took his foot out to clear it for a corner.
0'|Meeting begins
The DFB Pokal 1/32 kicked off. Great atmosphere at the Grünwalder Stadion. The Dortmund goal area is completely filled with smoke from flares. Great atmosphere
1860 Münich Lineup
For his part, Kollner has chosen his eleven for this match. This will be the starting eleven: Hiller, Lannert, Verlaat, Leandro, Steinhart, Tallig, Deichmann, Rieder, Lex, Lakenmacher and Bar.
Dortmund lineup
Terzic has already selected his starting eleven. Kobel, Meunier, Schlotterbeck, Süle, Guerreiro, Dahoud, Bellingham, Kalen, Reus, Adeyemi and Muokoko.
We already have lineups
Less than thirty minutes to go until kick-off and both coaches have already selected their starting line-ups. Let's start with Dortmund's lineup
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the match between 1860 München vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off. Who will win the match between 1860 München vs Borussia Dortmund?
Already at the stadium
Both teams have recently arrived at the stadium. They will soon start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between 1860 München vs Borussia Dortmund. Follow the online broadcast of this match on VAVEL.
Villarreal vs Dortmund
Stay tuned for the 1860 München vs Borussia Dortmund live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for 1860 München vs Borussia Dortmund live, as well as the latest information coming out of Germany. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Possible Dortmund line-up
For his part, Terzic may line up with the following eleven to face 1860 Munich. Kobel, Meunier, Süle, Hummels, Coulibaly, Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard, Brandt, Bellingham, Malen and Reus.
Possible 1860 Munich lineup
Kollner may field the following eleven to face Borussia. Hiller, Steinhart, Verlaat, Belkahia, Leandro, Tallig, Kobylanski, Rieder, Deichmann, Lex and Lakenmacher.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game 1860 München vs Borussia Dortmund of 29th July 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45 PM,
Argentina: 16:45 PM,
Bolivia: 16:45 PM.
Brasil: 16:45 PM.
Chile: 15:45 PM.
Colombia: 14:45 PM.
Ecuador: 14:45 PM.
USA (ET): 14:45 PM.
Spain: 20:45 PM,
Mexico: 13:45 PM.
Paraguay: 16:45 PM.
Peru: 16:45 PM.
Uruguay: 16:45 PM.
Venezuela: 15:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between 1860 München vs Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch on ZDF channel and on Borussia Dortmund's website. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met a total of 45 times, with Dortmund winning 22 times and Munich 14 times. In nine matches they have played to a draw. And in the last match between them Munich won 1-0 in a match corresponding to the friendly matchday in 2016.
Dortmund's preseason
As for the visitors, they have played five games, winning three times against Luner, Dynamo Dresden and Verl, and losing to Valencia and Villarreal. And they still have one match left to play in the preseason against Antalyaspor.
1860 Münich's preseason
The home side have played five matches in the preseason where they have only beaten Karlsruher once by a resounding 4-0 scoreline. The Munich side lost twice to Monchengladbach and Newcastle, and drew twice against Ried and LASK.
Dortmund's last game
The last match of Terzic's side was against Villarreal where they lost 0-2. The German side had several chances for Malen to take the lead but a defensive lapse cost them the first goal of the game thanks to Gerard Moreno in the last minute of the half. In the second half Dortmund continued to press but the lack of aim cost them the second goal which was scored by Chukwueze. Chukwueze's goal sealed a game in which Borussia showed that they need a striker.
Last match of 1860 Münich
Last week saw the start of the third German league, which Münich are playing in. In this opening match of the season they faced Dynamo Dresden winning by a tight 3-4. Playing as visitors 1860 Münich scored shortly after the start of the game with Ehlers goal in the 8th minute. The first half would end with the score 0-2, a goal scored by Rieder with ten minutes left in the first half. The second half goal didn't come until the 68th minute when Bar increased the lead to three goals. Borkowski pulled one back for Dynamo but within a minute of the goal Bar scored again to make it 1-4. Schaffler and Borkowski, again, brought their team within a goal but could not get the equalizer.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of the 1860 München vs Borussia Dortmund this Friday, July 29th at 20.45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 1/32 of the DFB Pokal. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.