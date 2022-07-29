Highlights and goal: Cardiff 1-0 Norwich in EFL Championship 2022-23
90' End of the match!

The match is over! Cardiff City make their season debut with a win over Norwich City at home.
90' Additional time

Seven more minutes will be played in the match.
85' Red card!

The referee sends off Grant Hanley for a foul deserving of a second yellow card. Both teams are down to 10 players.
84' Double change for Norwich

Onel Hernandez and Sam McCallum replace Kenny McLean and Milot Rashica.
81' Cardiff City double change

Tom Sang and Gavin Whyte replace Andy Rinomhota and Callum O'Dowda.
78' Norwich City substitution

Jordan Hugill replaces Teemu Pukki.
75' Cardiff City substitution

Enter Curtis Nelson in place of Sheyi Ojo.
73' Red card!

The referee sends off Perry NG for a yellow card foul, and since he already had one, he goes to the showers.
72' Double change for Norwich

Danel Sinani and Liam Gibbs replace Josh Sargent and Jacob Sørensen.
68' Yellow cards

Joe Ralls, Perry NG and Andy Rinomhota for Cardiff and Grant Hanley for Norwich were cautioned.

65' The score remains 1-0

Cardiff continue to win and Norwich try to take the game to a more physical contest.

59' Cardiff City substitution

Enter Joe Ralls in place of Romaine Sawyers.
55' BALL TO THE POST! Norwich had it!

Kenny McLean smashed the ball against the crossbar! A cross from the right and on the shot in front of goal, the metal said no to the away team's equalizer.
54' Yellow card

Callum O'Dowda was cautioned at Cardiff City.
49' GOOOAL for Cardiff City

ROMAINE SAWYERS! The midfielder attempted a through ball, but the ball deflected off an opponent and ended up knocking Tim Krul out of position for the first goal of the match.
Second half begins

The action resumes at the Cardiff City Stadium. There were no changes in the teams.
45+1' End of the first half

End of the first 45 minutes. Goalless draw between Cardiff City and Norwich City.
45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
43' Yellow card

Cedric Kipré was cautioned for Cardiff City.
35' Final stretch of the first half

There are 10 minutes left in the first half. Not much of an attraction in this first half of the game.
30' Half hour of match

The match is still 0-0 at this point. There has only been one scoring chance so far.
24' Cardiff City came closer

Sheyi Ojo's shot was easily caught by Tim Krul.
20' Norwich had it!

The visitors came close with Todd Cantwell's shot from just outside the box and Ryan Allsop made a left-handed save to send it for a corner kick.
15' First quarter of the match

The teams have not had much fluidity in this first part of the match. The score remains 0-0 for now.
10' The tie continues

For now, there have been no scoring chances. The pace of the match is still very slow.
5' First minutes

So far not much is happening at the start of the match, the pace is still a bit slow and the teams are not very accurate yet.
Match starts

The match is underway! Cardiff City and Norwich City are playing.
Teams on the field

The Cardiff City and Norwich City players take the field at the Cardiff City Stadium.
All set

In a few minutes the Cardiff City and Norwich City players will take the field.
Match officials

Referee: Tim Robinson
Assistant No.1: Andrew Fox
Assistant No.2: Sam Lewis
Fourth official: Josh Smith
Substitutes - Norwich City

28. Angus Gunn (GK), 09. Jordan Hugill, 15. Sam McCallum, 21. Danel Sinani, 25. Onel Hernández, 45. Jonathan, 46. Liam Gibbs.

Starting XI - Norwich City

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Tim Krul |
| 02. Max Aarons | 05. Grant Hanley | 04. Andrew Omobamidele | 30. Dimitris Giannoulis |
| 19. Jacob Sørensen | 23. Kenny McLean |
| 24. Josh Sargent | 14. Todd Cantwell | 07. Milot Rashica |
| 22. Teemu Pukki |

Coach: Dean Smith

Substitutes - Cardiff City

21. Jak Alnwick (GK), 08. Joe Ralls, 12. Tom Sang, 14. Ollie Tanner, 16. Curtis Nelson, 20. Gavin Whyte, 29. Mark Harris.

Starting XI - Cardiff City

1-4-3-3
| 01. Ryan Allsop |
| 02. Mahlon Romeo | 38. Perry NG | 23. Cedric Kipre | 17. Jamilu Collins |
| 35. Andy Rinomhota | 19. Romaine Sawyers | 06. Ryan Wintle |
| 10. Sheyi Ojo | 36. Max Watters | 11. Callum O'Dowda |

Coach: Steve Morison

How the Norwich City players arrived at the stadium

This is how Cardiff City's players came out to warm up

Last five matches - Norwich City

July 24 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Hibernian (Lost)

July 23 - Friendly: 2-0 vs Cheltenham (Lost)

July 19 - Friendly: 1-3 vs Cambridge (Won)

July 16 - Friendly: 0-3 vs Olympique de Marseille (Won)

July 12 - Friendly: 0-2 vs King's Lynn (Won)

Last five matches - Cardiff City

July 23 - Friendly: 2-4 vs Swindon (Won)

July 16 - Friendly: 1-2 vs Cheltenham (Won)

July 12 - Friendly: 2-0 vs Newport (Won)

July 9 - Friendly: 3-2 vs Cambridge (Won)

May 7 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Derby County (Won)

All set at Cardiff City Stadium

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Cardiff City and Norwich City on the first day of the EFL Championship.
Tune in here Cardiff City vs Norwich City Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cardiff City vs Norwich City match, as well as the latest information from the Cardiff City Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
How to watch Cardiff City vs Norwich City Live Stream on TV and Online?

Cardiff City vs Norwich City will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Cardiff City vs Norwich City match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Cardiff City vs Norwich City of July 30th 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM

Key player - Norwich City

In Norwich City, the presence of Teemu Pukki stands out. The 32-year-old Finnish player was the team's top scorer last season with 11 goals.
Key player - Cardiff City

The presence of Rubin Colwill stands out in Cardiff City. The 20-year-old Welsh player was one of the team's top scorers last season in the EFL Championship with five goals.
Cardiff City vs Norwich City history

These two teams have met 50 times. The statistics are in favor of Norwich City, who have emerged victorious on 27 occasions, while Cardiff City have won on 14 occasions, leaving a balance of nine draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 44 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Norwich City with 24 victories, while Cardiff City has won 13, for a balance of seven draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Cardiff City have played at home against Norwich City in the EFL Championship, there are 22 matches, where the Blue and Whites have the advantage with 10 wins over the nine that the Canaries have won, and the three draws that have taken place.

Norwich City

Norwich City had another season to forget in the Premier League and it all ended in disappointment as they were condemned to relegation early on. The arrival of Dean Smith is expected to give the Canaries a new lease of life as they look to return to the top flight.
Cardiff City

Cardiff City spent most of the previous season on the brink of relegation. However, they managed to weather the situation and maintained their status. After a busy transfer window, the Bluebirds are looking to have a more enjoyable campaign.
The match will be played at Cardiff City Stadium

The Cardiff City vs Norwich City match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium, located in the city of Cardiff, Wales. This stadium, inaugurated in 2009, has a capacity for 33,280 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Championship match: Cardiff City vs Norwich City Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and news here on VAVEL.
