Highlights and goal: Cardiff 1-0 Norwich in EFL Championship 2022-23

90' End of the match!
90' Additional time
85' Red card!
84' Double change for Norwich
81' Cardiff City double change
78' Norwich City substitution
75' Cardiff City substitution
73' Red card!
72' Double change for Norwich
68' Yellow cards
Joe Ralls, Perry NG and Andy Rinomhota for Cardiff and Grant Hanley for Norwich were cautioned.
65' The score remains 1-0
Cardiff continue to win and Norwich try to take the game to a more physical contest.
59' Cardiff City substitution
55' BALL TO THE POST! Norwich had it!
54' Yellow card
49' GOOOAL for Cardiff City
Second half begins
45+1' End of the first half
45' Additional time
43' Yellow card
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half hour of match
24' Cardiff City came closer
20' Norwich had it!
15' First quarter of the match
10' The tie continues
5' First minutes
Match starts
Teams on the field
All set
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Andrew Fox
Assistant No.2: Sam Lewis
Fourth official: Josh Smith
Substitutes - Norwich City
28. Angus Gunn (GK), 09. Jordan Hugill, 15. Sam McCallum, 21. Danel Sinani, 25. Onel Hernández, 45. Jonathan, 46. Liam Gibbs.
Starting XI - Norwich City
Coach: Dean Smith
Substitutes - Cardiff City
21. Jak Alnwick (GK), 08. Joe Ralls, 12. Tom Sang, 14. Ollie Tanner, 16. Curtis Nelson, 20. Gavin Whyte, 29. Mark Harris.
Starting XI - Cardiff City
Coach: Steve Morison
How the Norwich City players arrived at the stadium
This is how Cardiff City's players came out to warm up
Last five matches - Norwich City
July 23 - Friendly: 2-0 vs Cheltenham (Lost)
July 19 - Friendly: 1-3 vs Cambridge (Won)
July 16 - Friendly: 0-3 vs Olympique de Marseille (Won)
July 12 - Friendly: 0-2 vs King's Lynn (Won)
Last five matches - Cardiff City
July 16 - Friendly: 1-2 vs Cheltenham (Won)
July 12 - Friendly: 2-0 vs Newport (Won)
July 9 - Friendly: 3-2 vs Cambridge (Won)
May 7 - EFL Championship: 0-1 vs Derby County (Won)
All set at Cardiff City Stadium
What time is Cardiff City vs Norwich City match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Key player - Norwich City
Key player - Cardiff City
Cardiff City vs Norwich City history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 44 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Norwich City with 24 victories, while Cardiff City has won 13, for a balance of seven draws.
If we take into account the number of times Cardiff City have played at home against Norwich City in the EFL Championship, there are 22 matches, where the Blue and Whites have the advantage with 10 wins over the nine that the Canaries have won, and the three draws that have taken place.
