Highlights and goals: Besiktas 1-1 Sampdoria in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
90+5' End of the match!
90' Additional time
86' Double change for Sampdoria
85' Three changes for Besiktas
82' Sampdoria came closer
78' Three Changes for Sampdoria
74' Besiktas came closer
71' Three changes for Besiktas
69' Four changes for Sampdoria
67' Yellow cards
65' GOOOOOAL for Besiktas
59' Three changes for Besiktas
58' Besiktas came closer
54' Besiktas had it!
50' First minutes of the second half
Second half begins
45+2' End othe first half
45' Additional time
40' Last five minutes
37' GOOOOAL for Sampdoria
32' Besiktas had it!
30' Half an hour into the match
25' The tie continues
19' Besiktas came closer
15' First quarter of the match
11' Sampdoria came closer
5' First minutes
Match starts
Teams on the field
Subtitutes - Samdoria
Starting XI - Sampdoria
Substitutes - Besiktas
Starting XI - Besiktas
All set
Last five matches - Sampdoria
July 16 - Friendly: 1-1 vs Parma
May 22 - Serie A: 3-0 vs Inter (Lost)
May 16 - Serie A: 4-1 vs Fiorentina (Win)
May 7 - Serie A: 2-0 vs Lazio (Lost)
Last five matches - Besiktas
July 23 - Friendly: 0-3 vs Wolves (Lost)
July 15 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Mainz 05 (Won)
July 12 - Friendly: 0-0 vs Plzen
July 9 - Friendly: 2-1 vs Werder Bremen (Won)
All set at Vodafone Park
⌛ | COUNTDOWN
Ben collegati dalla "Vodafone Park Arena" di #Istanbul.
📺 Guarda la partita su @DAZN_IT ➡ https://t.co/s99HaAMulC#BesiktasSamp #FORZADORIA 🔵⚪️🔴⚫️⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/xVtWm8tbTO — U.C. Sampdoria (@sampdoria) July 30, 2022
Welcome back
Tune in here Besiktas vs Sampdoria Live Score!
How to watch Besiktas vs Sampdoria Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Besiktas vs Sampdoria Friendly Match?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 1:00 PM
Key player - Sampdoria
In Sampdoria, the presence of Francesco Caputo stands out. The 34-year-old Italian striker was the team's top scorer in his first season, scoring 11 times.
Key player - Besiktas
In Besiktas, the presence of Rachid Ghezzal stands out. The 30-year-old Algerian midfielder was one of the team's most outstanding players last season, even if it was not the best in terms of results. He scored four goals in that campaign.
Statics
Besiktas has played 15 matches against Italian teams, where they only managed one win, drew three matches and lost 11.
Sampdoria has never played against Turkish teams.
Sampdoria
Sampdoria did not have a good campaign last season, being close to the relegation places, so they have the obligation to show a better face in Serie A. Marco Gianpaolo's team is working on building a strong team, and although in a short preseason in terms of friendly matches, Samp have had a win and a draw, they know they must not be overconfident in order not to suffer setbacks again.
Besiktas
Besiktas closes its preseason with this match against Sampdoria. The Black Eagles are looking to improve all the weaknesses they showed last season, where they failed to qualify for any continental competition, finishing in sixth place, although in these preparation matches the results have been regular, having two wins, two defeats and a draw so far. The team coached by Valérien Ismaël not only has the responsibility of returning to the international level, but also of winning the Turkish Super League title.
The match will be played at the Vodafone Park
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Besiktas vs Sampdoria Live Updates!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.