Highlights and goals: Besiktas 1-1 Sampdoria in Friendly Match
Foto: VAVEL

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:33 PM19 hours ago

2:03 PM19 hours ago

90+5' End of the match!

Match ends at Vodafone Park. 1-1 draw between Besiktas and Sampdoria in the last preseason match for both teams.
2:00 PM19 hours ago

90' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
1:59 PM19 hours ago

86' Double change for Sampdoria

Gerard Yepes and Lorenzo Malagrida replace Francesco Caputo and Mehdi Léris.
1:58 PM19 hours ago

85' Three changes for Besiktas

Tyler Boyd, Emirhan Delibas and Necip Uysal come in for Gedson Fernandes, Rachid Ghezzal and Welinton.
1:54 PM19 hours ago

82' Sampdoria came closer

Francesco Caputo's shot was caught by Emre Bilgin.
1:52 PM19 hours ago

78' Three Changes for Sampdoria

Fabio Depaoli, Mikkel Damsgaard and Maxime Leverbe replace Bartosz Bereszynski, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Omar Colley.
1:50 PM19 hours ago

74' Besiktas came closer

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou's shot went wide.
1:44 PM20 hours ago

71' Three changes for Besiktas

Cenk Tosun, Emre Bilgin and Emirhan Ilkhan come on in place of Wout Weghorst, Ersin Destanoğlu and Salih Ucan.
1:42 PM20 hours ago

69' Four changes for Sampdoria

Valerio Verre, Nicola Murru, Manuel De Luca and Jeison Murillo come on in place of Ronaldo Vieira, Tomasso Augello, Antonio Candreva and Alex Ferrari.
1:37 PM20 hours ago

67' Yellow cards

The referee cautions Omar Colley for Sampdoria and Wout Weghorst for Besiktas.
1:35 PM20 hours ago

65' GOOOOOAL for Besiktas

WOUT WEGHORST! The Dutch striker takes advantage of a mistake in the Sampdoria defense's exit and finishes at the mercy of the goal to tie the match.
1:32 PM20 hours ago

59' Three changes for Besiktas

Berkay Vardar, Emrecan Uzunhan and Georges Kevin N'Koudou replace Jackson Muleka, Kartal Yilmaz and Romain Saïs.
1:28 PM20 hours ago

58' Besiktas came closer

Salih Ucan's shot went near the left post. The home team continues to insist.
1:27 PM20 hours ago

54' Besiktas had it!

Valentin Rosier's close-range shot went just wide of the right post.
1:24 PM20 hours ago

50' First minutes of the second half

Besiktas came out with a lot of intensity to look for the equalizer. It's very physically demanding in the second half so far.
1:12 PM20 hours ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at Vodafone Park. There were no changes in the teams.
12:53 PM20 hours ago

45+2' End othe first half

The first 45 minutes are over. Sampdoria wins by the smallest of margins for the moment.
12:51 PM20 hours ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
12:51 PM20 hours ago

40' Last five minutes

Besiktas continue to keep the ball, but now they are in trouble because they have conceded a goal and will have to keep a cool head to try to equalize.
12:46 PM21 hours ago

37' GOOOOAL for Sampdoria

ABDELHAMID SABIRI! The midfielder took advantage of Omar Colley's recovery in the middle of the field and from a few meters ahead ventured to shoot from distance and sent it over Ersin Destanoğlu, who could not prevent the opening goal.
12:40 PM21 hours ago

32' Besiktas had it!

Romain Saïss headed backwards from a cross from the right and the ball went just wide of the right post.
12:37 PM21 hours ago

30' Half an hour into the match

We continue with a goalless draw in the match. Besiktas keeps possession of the ball for most of the time, but does not generate any dangerous chances yet.
12:35 PM21 hours ago

25' The tie continues

Besiktas have tried to generate more chances than their opponents. For now, the score has not been opened.
12:28 PM21 hours ago

19' Besiktas came closer

Salih Ucan recovered a ball under pressure from an opponent, entered the box and shot, but the ball went wide.
12:25 PM21 hours ago

15' First quarter of the match

The match is still 0-0 for now. The game has not yet picked up much pace.
12:16 PM21 hours ago

11' Sampdoria came closer

Francesco Caputo's shot crossed low and goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu saved well to prevent the first goal of the match.
12:10 PM21 hours ago

5' First minutes

The teams are settling in for now on the field. There is not much to highlight.
12:05 PM21 hours ago

Match starts

The match between Besiktas and Sampdoria gets underway.
12:05 PM21 hours ago

Teams on the field

Besiktas and Sampdoria players take the field at Vodafone Park.
12:00 PM21 hours ago

11:55 AM21 hours ago

11:50 AM21 hours ago

11:45 AMa day ago

11:40 AMa day ago

All set

We are awaiting the departure of players from Besiktas and Sampdoria.
11:35 AMa day ago

Last five matches - Sampdoria

July 23 - Friendly: 0-2 vs Brescia (Won)

July 16 - Friendly: 1-1 vs Parma

May 22 - Serie A: 3-0 vs Inter (Lost)

May 16 - Serie A: 4-1 vs Fiorentina (Win)

May 7 - Serie A: 2-0 vs Lazio (Lost)

11:30 AMa day ago

Last five matches - Besiktas

July 26 - Friendly: 1-2 vs Alavés (Lost)

July 23 - Friendly: 0-3 vs Wolves (Lost)

July 15 - Friendly: 1-0 vs Mainz 05 (Won)

July 12 - Friendly: 0-0 vs Plzen

July 9 - Friendly: 2-1 vs Werder Bremen (Won)

11:25 AMa day ago

All set at Vodafone Park

11:20 AMa day ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this friendly match between Besiktas and Sampdoria.
11:15 AMa day ago

11:05 AMa day ago

What time is Besiktas vs Sampdoria Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Besiktas vs Sampdoria of July 30th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 1:00 PM

11:00 AMa day ago

Key player - Sampdoria

In Sampdoria, the presence of Francesco Caputo stands out. The 34-year-old Italian striker was the team's top scorer in his first season, scoring 11 times.

10:55 AMa day ago

Key player - Besiktas

In Besiktas, the presence of Rachid Ghezzal stands out. The 30-year-old Algerian midfielder was one of the team's most outstanding players last season, even if it was not the best in terms of results. He scored four goals in that campaign.

10:50 AMa day ago

Statics

This will be the first time that Besiktas and Sampdoria will meet.

Besiktas has played 15 matches against Italian teams, where they only managed one win, drew three matches and lost 11.

Sampdoria has never played against Turkish teams.

10:45 AMa day ago

Sampdoria

Sampdoria did not have a good campaign last season, being close to the relegation places, so they have the obligation to show a better face in Serie A. Marco Gianpaolo's team is working on building a strong team, and although in a short preseason in terms of friendly matches, Samp have had a win and a draw, they know they must not be overconfident in order not to suffer setbacks again.

10:40 AMa day ago

Besiktas

Besiktas closes its preseason with this match against Sampdoria. The Black Eagles are looking to improve all the weaknesses they showed last season, where they failed to qualify for any continental competition, finishing in sixth place, although in these preparation matches the results have been regular, having two wins, two defeats and a draw so far. The team coached by Valérien Ismaël not only has the responsibility of returning to the international level, but also of winning the Turkish Super League title.

10:35 AMa day ago

The match will be played at the Vodafone Park

The match between Besiktas and Sampdoria will be played at the Vodafone Park, located in the city of Istanbul, Turkey. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity of 42,590 spectators.
10:30 AMa day ago

