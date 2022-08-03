Summary and highlights of the Cádiz 1-4 Atlético de Madrid in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE MATCH: ATLETI WINS 11TH RAMÓN DE CARRANZA TROPHY
This was Álvaro Jímenez's goal.
GOOOOAAALL
Alvaro Jíz scores to pull one back at the far post
84'
Atlético Madrid's fifth goal could have come, but Marcos Llorente's shot hit the post;
78'
The best move of the local team came with a shot by Alvaro Jíz, but the Croatian goalkeeper prevented the goal with a good intervention;
75' Cádiz changes
Conan, Awer Mabil, Martín, Arzamendia, Momo, Diarra, Pombo and Alvaro Giménez enter, while David Gil, Zaldua, Espino, Lucas, Choco, José Mari, Luis Hernández and Perea leave.
71'
Time for players to freshen up before the final stretch of the match;
67'
Marcos Llorente's cross was controlled and finished by Witsel, but the former Borussia Dortmund man's shot was caught by David Gil
63'
Lozano's shot is blocked by Ivo Grbić to send the ball to a corner kick;
This was Grienzmann's goal
Here Wass scored the third
57' To the crossbar
Cádiz arrives, but José Marí's shot goes over the crossbar.
55' 🟨
Yellow card for Grienzmann
GOOOOAAALLL
Atlético de Madrid's fourth goal after Sergio Díaz's cross was headed by Grienzmann to send the ball into the back of the net.
Various changes
In this start of the second half has gone a double change in Atlético de Madrid have left Jan Oblak and Nahuel Molina to leave their place to Ivo Grbic and Sergio Díez, while in the ranks of the Cádiz has left Cala and has entered in his place a Víctor Chust.
This was the controversial goal scored by Saúl
GOOOOOAALL
In the first minute of the second half, Wass scored the third for Atlético de Madrid with a powerful shot from outside the area;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The players returned for the second 45 minutes
END OF THE FIRST 45 MINUTES
First half ends with Atlético de Madrid in the lead
GOOOAAAALL
Atlético de Madrid scores the second after a pass from Joao Felix that Saó Saól finished off with his hand, but the goal goes up on the scoreboard as there is no VAR, protests in the Cádiz for the action but the ár árbitro has it clear.
43' Cádiz almost equalize
In a throw-in came a clear opportunity that ended with Lozano's shot to the post, then Oblak stayed with his hands;
This was Morata's chance that almost made it 0-2.
39'
Espino's cross after the lateral free kick that the ball was loose, but the Atlético de Madrid backline ended up clearing it;
32'
Another chance for Morata, who turned and shot, but David Gil pulled the ball out, it would be a corner for Atlético de Madrid;
29'
Alex Fernández leaves with discomfort and Alberto Perea enters in his place;
27'
Time is stopped so that the protagonists can take the opportunity to refresh themselves;
22'
Grienzmann's free-kick goes just wide;
20' 🟨
Yellow card for Juan Cala after knocking down Álvaro Morata
This was the goal scored by Álvaro Morata
15'
Lucas Pérez crosses a lateral free kick for Cádiz, but the danger is cleared by Grienzmann
12' GOOOOAAALL
Aacute;lvaro Morata puts Atlético Madrid ahead after a good play following Grienzmann 's pass;
10'
The first came for Cá diz after a good individual play by Lozano who finished off, but the ball went wide, although the Honduran claimed a corner, but the referee did not award it;
6' Grienzmann at the post
Wass's cross from the right is finished by Grienzmann, but the ball hits the post and goes wide, Atlé tico de Madrid's first arrival.
THE MATCH BEGAN
The first possession of the match goes to Cádiz, while Atlético de Madrid starts with a line of three central defenders;
All set
The players are now ready to take the field in the locker room;
Debut in LaLiga Santander
Cá diz will start LaLiga Santander next August 14 at home against Real Sociedad, while Atlá tico de Madrid will do so one day later at home to Getafe.
This is how Cádiz came out to warm up with the support of their fans.
Raúl Parra leaves on loan
The Cádiz player has reached an agreement with Mirandés for his transfer for the next season;
XI Cádiz
Sergio González changes at goalkeeper with respect to Lille and in attack he places the Lozano-Lucas pairing.
XI Atlético de Madrid
First start for Witsel in the red-and-white shirt while the first for Alvaro Morata on his return;
1 hour
In 1 hour Cá Cá diz vs Atlé tico de Madrid, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Cádiz vs Atlético de Madrid ?
The match between Cádiz vs Atlético de Madrid playá at 15:00 PM ET and could be followed on 1 TV.
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is the Cádiz vs Atlético de Madrid Friendly Match ?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
This is the summary of the Ramón de Carranza 2021, where Cádiz and Atlético de Madrid also met.
Statements by Sergio Gonzalez before the game
It is the staging in front of your people. It is a classic of the summer tournaments. We want to win it. A very strong team is coming, but that is why we have brought them, to make it complicated, to have to work at it. We are going with the illusion of winning it in front of our fans. Tomorrow we have to see things of the team we want to be. We like to enjoy the preseason. It's working hard but without the pressure. I love the training camps. They serve to work gradually, there are moments of coexistence, but there is a lot of work, a lot of load. They serve to fill the engine with gasoline for the whole season;
How does Atlético de Madrid arrive ?
The team led by Simeone managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season after finishing third in LaLiga Santander. In this preseason so far 2/2 after thrashing Numancia 4-0 with goals from Correa, Lemar, Kondogbia and Cunha and beating Manchester United with a goal from Joao Félix
How does Cadiz arrive ?
The Cadiz team achieved the permanence last season in the First Division in the last matchday thanks to its victory against Alavé s, finishing in 17th place in the standings with 39 points. In the preseason they have played a total of four matches, winning against Má laga and Barbate, drew against Las Palmas and were defeated by Lille
Background
32 meetings between Cádiz and Atlético de Madrid with a balance of 19 wins for the rojiblancos, while Cádiz has only won on five occasions. The other eight encounters ended in a draw. The last time they met was on March 11 in LaLiga Santander, where Atlético de Madrid won 2-1 thanks to a goal by Rodrigo de Paul. Last year, they already met in the fight for the Ramón Carranza Trophy, which was won by Códiz in the penalty shootout;
Venue: The match will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1955 and has a capacity for 2,533 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cádiz and Atlético de Madrid will face each other in a friendly match in search of the Ramón de Carranza trophy. This will be the fifth friendly for the Gaditanos, while the third for the rojiblancos
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Cádiz vs Atlético de Madrid in friendly match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.