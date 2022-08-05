Highlights: Leeds 2-1 Wolves in Premier League 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
🙌 We start the season with a W! — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 6, 2022
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the Leeds United 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
90'
4 more minutes are added.
80'
Leeds United go back to the front on the scoreboard when Wolves played better. The locals prepare the changes to defend the partial advantage.
74'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!Cross shot by Brenden Aaronson to flip the scoreboard and Leeds take the lead.
65'
The high pressure from Wolverhampton continues, the visitors do not want to settle for a draw and are looking for second place at some point.
55'
The game continues with the same trend as the previous one, both teams seek to take possession of the ball and score the second goal.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go into the break tied at 1 goal between Leeds and Wolves.
45'
2 more minutes are added.
35'
After the goal, the Wolves woke up and returned to snatch possession of the ball and create opportunities with the aim of regaining the advantage.
25'
When Wolves played better and the second seemed closer, Rodrigo Moreno appeared to tie the game and put things even again.
23'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL!!! Rodrigo Moreno's shot to tie the game.
15'
The Wolves dominate the game and, with the score already in their favor, they seek to extend their advantage to take another step towards victory.
6'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Daniel Podence takes a tremendous shot to open the scoring for the Wolves.
5'
First minutes of football, game fought in midfield but the Wolves seem to have more initiative.
0'
The game starts at Elland Road.
Here we go!
We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the Premier League.
From the bench
These are the players who will start off the bench for both squads:
Leeds: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Gray, Gyabi, Summerville, Gelhardt and Greenwood.
Wolves: Sarkic, Mosquera, Boly, Coady, Ronan, Cundle, Hodge, Bueno and Campbell.
Leeds lineup!
These are the players who start for Leeds to debut at home:
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/fAgLZY2ASp— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 6, 2022
Wolves lineup!
This is the starting eleven for the Wolves for today's commitment:
🇮🇪 Collins makes his debut.— Wolves (@Wolves) August 6, 2022
© Neves takes the armband.
Our first line-up of the 2022/23 @premierleague season! pic.twitter.com/AtnO4nAQAP
Referees
This is the referee designation for today's game:
Referee: Robert Jones. Assistants: Darren Cann and Mark Scholes.
Fourth official: Mike Dean. VAR: Peter Bankes.
Assist. VAR: Neil Davies.
Here are the locals:
The Leeds are already in the vicinity of Ellan Road for the start of the Premier:
🚌 The lads are in the building! pic.twitter.com/30RgG3eS8S— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 6, 2022
Some Wolves appears!
Here are the Wolves for today’s game:
📍 #LEEWOL pic.twitter.com/0Vk8U5Z813— Wolves (@Wolves) August 6, 2022
Last duel!
The last duel between the two teams dates back to the second round of the 2021-2022 Premier League in March, where Leeds United won by a score of 3-2, Leeds' goals were the work of Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Luke Ayling, while that Jonny and Francisco Trincao discounted for the Wolves.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from Leeds v Wolves kicking off at Elland Road. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through Sky and you can also follow it through the Paramount+ Streaming signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Luis Sinisterra, a must see player!
The new Leeds winger is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight for the championship, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team to the top of the Premier League. During the past season he played 49 games, where he had 23 goals and 14 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season.
How does Leeds get here?
Leeds United comes to this preparation duel with the aim of the team fighting for the European places in the Premier League, after closing last season in seventeenth place with 38, after 9 wins, 11 draws and 18 losses. The team has made 9 additions, with Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca being the most important. The team suffered a couple of very important losses and was forced to make several movements to replace these losses, Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips left. The Leeds team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the Premier League and reach new heights in all the championships in which they participate.
Raul Jimenez, a must see player!
The Wolves striker is one of the team's great figures. Last season he was one of the most important players, Jiménez is the leader of the offense. During Wolverhampton's last season, the Mexican participated in 36 games in all team competitions, in these games he got 6 goals and 5 assists. Jiménez's goal is to return to being one of the team's decisive players and make Wolves a competitive team again, in addition to regaining their level for the 2022 World Cup with Mexico.
How does the Wolves arrive?
Wolverhampton begins a new campaign in the Premier League and with the aim of getting back into the positions that are fighting for positions in UEFA competitions. On this occasion, The Wolves have presented 2 incorporations, that of Nathan Collins and Hee-chan Hwang. But another great piece of news was the reincorporation of players like Adama Traoré and Patrick Cutrone. After some casualties in the defensive zone and midfield, the team has had to make some adjustments but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not surprising. Wolves' aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Premier League and in the rest of the English team's competitions. They finished the 2021-2022 Premier League season in tenth position in the table with 51 points after 15 wins, 6 draws and 17 losses, leaving them out of UEFA positions. That is why the team has been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against its direct rivals and avoiding being left out of European competitions and fighting in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.
Where's the game?
The Elland Road located in Beeston, Leeds will host this duel between two teams looking to start a new season in the Premier League in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 37,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1897.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the friendly match Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live, corresponding to the duel of Date 1 of the Premier League 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Elland Road, at 10 o'clock sharp.