Goals and Highlights Barcelona 6-0 Pumas: in Joan Gamper Trophy
Source: VAVEL

4:20 PM12 days ago

Summary:

4:10 PM12 days ago

4:05 PM12 days ago

It's over

Barcelona thrashed Pumas de la Universidad 6-0, in a match full of culé superiority. 
4:00 PM12 days ago

84'

GOOOOL! for Barca, Frenkie de Jong makes it 6-0 and with that the game is practically over. 
3:55 PM12 days ago

76'

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang came close to scoring the sixth when he drove into the box with his left foot and hit the crossbar. 
3:50 PM12 days ago

74'

Barcelona has shown superiority despite the changes, already trying to score goals with luxury plays. 
3:45 PM12 days ago

69'

Pumas substitution, Gustavo del Prete and Eduardo Salvio come on for César Huerta and Efraín Velarde.
3:40 PM12 days ago

65'

Pumas begin to move the ball around a bit, but are losing it in midfield, giving away dangerous chances. 
3:35 PM12 days ago

62'

Pumas substitution, Dani Alves, Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Adrián Aldrete replace Jerónimo Rodríguez, Diogo de Oliveira and Marco Antonio García Robledo.
Barcelona substitution, Robert Lewandowski, Ronald Araújo, Marc-André ter Stegen and Sergi Roberto for Sergiño Dest, Iñaki Peña, Jules Koundé and Memphis Depay.
3:30 PM12 days ago

59'

Free kick by Barcelona, following a foul by Dani Alves, which ends in nothing. 
3:25 PM12 days ago

54'

Barcelona came close to a sixth, Franck Kessié broke down the right flank, crossing the ball to the right flank for Robert Lewandowski and close to his brace. 
3:20 PM12 days ago

50'

GOOOOL! from Barcelona, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang appeared to push in Franck Kessié's great cross that left the defense with no options. 
3:15 PM12 days ago

45'

Barcelona changes half the team, out come Pedri, Balde, Raphinha, Eric Garcia, Busquets, Gavi and Démbele.
In their place, Pique, Ansu Fati, Nico Iglesias, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Jordi Alba, Franck Kessié and Frenkie De Jong.  Pumas substitution, Leonel López González and Pablo Bennevendo Peña for José Ricardo Galindo Gutiérrez and Carlos Gutiérrez Estefa.
3:10 PM12 days ago

45'

The second half of Barcelona vs Pumas kicks off. 
3:05 PM12 days ago

45'

The first half is over, and the referee calls a halt to the first half of Barcelona's drubbing of Pumas. 
3:00 PM12 days ago

41'

The Culés are starting to settle for the result, the pace has dropped, playing in midfield.
2:55 PM12 days ago

36'

Barcelona has been dedicated to letting Pumas carry, giving them more chances, slowing the pace to balance the duel. 
2:50 PM12 days ago

31'

Del Prete had the first on the right flank, making the first shot that Marc-André ter Stegen deflected, seeing action for the first time.  
2:45 PM12 days ago

26'

Pumas has been saved from conceding the fifth, Barcelona has been close, but at the moment of defining they have not done it in a good way.
2:40 PM12 days ago

21'

First yellow card of the match, Gavi sweeps away Del Prete as he tries to get away.
2:35 PM12 days ago

19'

GOAL! from Barcelona, Pedri appeared to be alone in front of the defender, but he ended up leaving him on the ground and he scored at the left post, a brace from the Spaniard and another assist from the Pole. 
2:30 PM12 days ago

15'

The Culés are slowing down the pace, playing in their area waiting for the universitarios, yet every time they reach the box they create danger. 
2:25 PM12 days ago

10'

GOOOOL! Barcelona's Démbele appeared in the box to hit the right post and beat Gonzalez. 
2:20 PM12 days ago

5'

GOOOOL! from Barcelona, the first goal celebration is barely over and again Robert Lewandowski pops up for an assist and Pedri makes it 2-0. 
2:15 PM12 days ago

3'

GOOOOL! from Barcelona, the Catalans started dominating and that was reflected, Robert Lewandowski took the university goalkeeper and scored on the left side. 
2:10 PM13 days ago

The match kicks off

The match between Barcelona and Pumas is ready to kick off at the Spotify Nou Camp, where there is a good crowd.
2:05 PM13 days ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field to kick off this match at the Spotify Nou Camp, corresponding to the Joan Gamper Trophy.
2:00 PM13 days ago

How Dani Alves returns

1:55 PM13 days ago

Tribute to Dani Alves

Barcelona directors and players present a commemorative shirt and a plaque to the Brazilian player, to a standing ovation. 
1:50 PM13 days ago

Puebla vs Pumas is changed

Puebla and Pumas agreed to play their match on Friday, September 23, during the FIFA Date, but there is a risk that they will not have a full squad because their players will be with their national teams. Pumas could be without Dani Alves, and the match had to be postponed because the universitarios were going to travel to Spain to play against Barcelona.
1:45 PM13 days ago

This is the way to live

This is the atmosphere in Spain for the duel between Barcelona and Pumas, where fans of the felines have been present. 
1:40 PM13 days ago

The starting XI

This is the starting XI with which both teams will take the field at the Spotify Nou Camp, a match corresponding to the Joan Gamper Trophy. 
1:35 PM13 days ago

Possible departure of Dinneno

Rumors of a possible departure of Juan Ignacio Dinenno to Saudi Arabia began with a report by the newspaper Récord, which detailed how much the Arabs would pay for the Pumas striker, and if it were to materialize, the university would lose a key player.
 
1:30 PM13 days ago

Alves is hidden

According to Moisés Llorens, ESPN journalist, the press waiting for the Brazilian was unable to interview him after the auriazules' directors decided that he and the rest of his teammates would go directly to the hotel to rest after the long trip to Barcelona.

"Dani Alves has been hidden, the Mexican club has decided that it is better not to show him to the media. There were about 12 media waiting to chat with the Brazilian star," said Moisés Llorens.

1:25 PM13 days ago

He sends a warning

The presentation of Robert Lewandowski is the sensation in Barcelona, but from England come statements that can spoil the party. Andrea Radrizzani, owner of Leeds, in an extensive report to the media 'The Atheltic', did not hesitate to warn Barcelona about the pending payments and has had a dart for Deco, Raphinha's agent.

"For me, it [the deal with Chelsea, ed.] was done, and when I have a deal, my word is my word... I was embarrassed to go back to Todd Boehly [Chelsea owner, ed.] and change my position." 

1:20 PM13 days ago

On trial with Porto

Miguel Ángel Carreón of Pumas and two other Mexicans are on trial with FC Porto, a step in the visorias that become more important at a young age.
According to 'Jóvenes Futbolistas MX', it indicates that Carreón has joined the FC Porto's tryouts, having played for the felines' U-20 team.
1:15 PM13 days ago

He accepts his fate

After being stripped of the dorsal 9 and given to Robert Lewandowski, Memphis Depay already assumes that his story with FC Barcelona is close to end, so the Dutchman accepts to leave for Juventus.
Now, both entities will have to negotiate the operation, which could be a transfer or a loan with an option to buy, provided that the player renews his contract beyond 2023.
1:10 PM13 days ago

He will not go to Barca

César Azpilicueta will not join FC Barcelona, as the player will renew with Chelsea for two seasons, until 2025, so he says goodbye to playing in the Spanish league. At the start of the season and to have his future assured, were the reasons for Azpilicueta to stay with the London club.
1:05 PM13 days ago

Leaves FC Barcelona

Riqui Puig leaves the orbit of elite soccer at only 22 years old. One of the jewels of FC Barcelona's youth academy, will leave the azulgrana team to become the brand new signing of Los Angeles Galaxy, on the last day of the MLS transfer market. Barça will keep an option to buy back the midfielder, as well as a 50% stake in the event that the Californian club sells the midfielder. 
1:00 PM13 days ago

12:45 PM13 days ago

Background

Both teams have not met on any occasion, this being the first time that these two teams have met, but Pumas have already faced teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona against Mexican teams. 
12:40 PM13 days ago

How is Barcelona coming?

Barcelona is coming off a 2-0 win against New York Red Bulls in the preseason, in the other friendlies they drew 2-2 against Juventus, beat Real Madrid 1-0 and thrashed Inter Miami 6-0. 
New York Red Bulls 0-2 Barcelona, 30 Jul, 2022, Friendly
Barcelona 2-2 Juventus, 26 Jul, 2022, Friendly Match
Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona, 23 Jul, 2022, Friendly Match
Inter Miami CF 0-6 Barcelona, 19 Jul, 2022, Friendly Match
Olot 1-1 Barcelona, 13 Jul, 2022, Friendly Match
12:35 PM13 days ago

How is Pumas doing?

In their last 5 matches, Pumas have not lost, but they have not performed well either, with 4 draws against Monterrey, Mazatlan, Pachuca and Leon, and only one point, their last win being against Necxa. 
Pumas UNAM 1-1 Monterrey, 31 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1-1 Mazatlan FC, 27 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 0-0 Pumas UNAM , 24 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1-0 Necaxa, 17 Jul, 2022, Liga MX
León 3-3 Pumas UNAM , 9 Jul, 2022, Liga MX 
12:30 PM13 days ago

Watch out for this Barcelona player

Robert Lewandowski is the figure in Barcelona's attack, he arrives from Bayer Munich in the current transfer market, now in the friendly matches he has amazed the fans, because after Messi's departure, the Culés needed a striker to put them on the map. 
Source: imago images
Source: imago images
12:25 PM13 days ago

Watch out for this Pumas player

Brazilian Dani Alves is the sensation in Liga MX, as he is a world star that arrives to the Aztec football, everything started as a rumor, now he has already made his debut, but he has not been able to appear as expected, and he will face the club from where he left. 
Source: Imago 7
Source: Imago 7
12:20 PM13 days ago

Joins the list

Pumas joins the list of the few Mexican teams that have faced Barcelona, in total, there have been four teams that have met, but two played in official competition with a negative balance for the Mexicans, Pumas will try to do a good performance after the drubbing that Leon took in the same tournament. América is the team that has faced Barcelona the most times, on four occasions with one victory for the Coapa team, one draw and two defeats, but it is Chivas that has had the best results, beating the Spaniards. 
12:15 PM13 days ago

He received 10 MDE

The signing of Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most mediatic, as the Pole asked Bayern Munich's board to let him leave to have new challenges, so it was not easy, because the Germans wanted him to fulfill his contract, however, the striker's agent, Pini Zahavi, played a great role in the transfer.
This resulted in Lewandowski's agent receiving a hefty sum of money. The Israeli got at least 10 million euros when the transfer was finalized, according to British newspaper The Athletic.
12:10 PM13 days ago

Dark outlook

After the scandal surrounding Gerard Pique in his personal life as the separation with Shakira, the defender is no longer untouchable, shaping up to be the "fifth defender" in Xavi's choice. The player's injuries, his lack of shooting and the incorporations, put him in the background, but he is willing to give his best. In Spain they say that the player is now a step backwards, after his return to the club in 2008 after his time at Manchester United and the 15 years he has been at the club, but now he is on the back foot. 
 
12:05 PM13 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Barcelona vs Pumas match, corresponding to the Joan Gamper Trophy. The match will take place at the Spotify Camp Nou, at 14:00.
