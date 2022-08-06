Highlights: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
Und Ende! Auftaktsieg! 💛 #BVBB04 pic.twitter.com/q5MbvhSIVq — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 6, 2022
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
90+2'
Red card for Lukáš Hrádecký for taking the ball with his hands outside the area. Leverkusen stays with 1 less.
90'
3 more minutes are added.
85'
Dortmund continue to hold on to their goal from a distance to claim victory in the final moments.
79'
Leverkusen's goal disallowed for offside.
75'
Very little offensive generation by both teams, the ball just moves from side to side.
60'
Leverkusen went out looking for the tie and will not give up until they achieve it.
53'
The VAR confirms that there is no goal for offside.
53'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!!Patrick Schick scores the equalizer.
45'
The second half starts.
Halftime
We go into the break with a partial victory for Dortmund by the minimum.
45'
3 more minutes are added.
40'
Little by little the teams begin to generate offensive plays in both goals but without real danger.
30'
The game continues tight in midfield, fighting for the ball and with the goal of scoring.
20'
The rhythm of the game slows due to injuries in the first minutes of both teams.
12'
Robert Andrich leaves the match due to a possible injury and Charles Aranguiz enters.
10'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL!!! Karim Adeyemi pushes a center from Reus and Dortmund goes ahead.
0'
The match starts at Signal Iduna Park.
About to start
We are just minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the preliminary protocols of the Bundesliga.
From the bench
These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Borussia Dortmund: Soumaila Coulibaly, Alexander Meyer, Emre Can, Abdoulaye Kamara, Giovanni Reyna, Felix Passlack, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Marius Wolf.
Bayer Leverkusen: Charles Aránguiz, Odilon Kossounou, Adam Hlozek, Paulinho, Mitchel Bakker, Andrey Lunev, Joel Pohjanpalo, Nadiem Amiri and Sardar Azmoun.
Leverkusen lineup!
These are the starters who jump onto the pitch in search of taking the 3 points from Signal Iduna Park:
⚫️🔴1️⃣1️⃣ So starten wir in unser erstes @Bundesliga_DE-Spiel der Saison 22/23 gegen den @BVB! 🔥— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) August 6, 2022
🔜 #BVBB04 | #Bayer04 | #Werkself pic.twitter.com/DwsA4usrxW
Dortmund lineup!
This is the eleven that starts on the part of the locals to start the season in a positive way:
🔥 Unsere Startelf für das erste #Bundesliga-Spiel der Saison! pic.twitter.com/t5yyEN3ZDa— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 6, 2022
Injury Report
These are the players who will miss this commitment:
Dortmund: Sebastien Haller (Testicular Cancer), Tom Rothe (Hip) and Niklas Süle (Muscular).
Leverkusen: Florian Wirtz (Cruciate Ligament)
Here is the Leverkusen!
The visitors to Signal Iduna Park for this afternoon's game appears:
Unsere Werkself 🖤❤️— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) August 6, 2022
🔜 #BVBB04 | #Bayer04 | #Werkself pic.twitter.com/mXeViD9CMr
All set!
Great atmosphere around Signal Iduna Park for today's game:
BORUSSIA! BORUSSIA! BORUSSIA! pic.twitter.com/y1QYj3TOrv— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 6, 2022
Last duel!
The last time the two teams met was last season when Leverkusen claimed a 5-2 win at Signal Iduna Park. The visiting goals came from Manuel Akanji, Florian Wirtz, Robert Andrich, Jonathan Tah and Moussa Diaby, while Jeremie Frimpong and Steffen Tigges scored for the hosts.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the match between Dortmund and Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will not be broadcast on television, but you can follow it through Sky on television and in streaming on the Sky Blue To Go signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Patrick Schick, a must see player!
The Leverkusen striker is one of the team's most important figures, he seeks to continue his sports career with the team and now he will seek to show his quality and help the team fight at the top of the Bundesliga. During the past season he played 31 games, where he scored 24 goals and gave 5 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the great level of last season.
How does Leverkusen arrive?
Bayer Leverkusen begins a new campaign in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. On this occasion, Leverkusen has presented 3 incorporations, that of Adam Hlozek, Joshua Eze and Sadik Fofana. After some important casualties, the team is planning a major offensive restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not surprising. Leverkusen's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Bayern ended the 2021-2022 season in third place, 13 points behind Bayern Munich and losing both direct matches against Bavaria. That is why the main forward and rear defense have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Quarter Finals. The surprise of the season was given by Leverkusen when they were left out of the DFB-Pokal in the first round against SV Elversberg of the German third division
Jude Bellingham, a must see player!
The Dortmund midfielder is one of the great promises of Borussia Dortmund and the English team. Last season he was one of the players who presented the greatest development, Bellingham is one of the new jewels of Dortmund and, after the departure of Haaland, he will be one of the players who monopolizes the spotlight. During the Borussia Dortmund season, the midfielder participated in 43 games in all team competitions, in these games he scored 6 goals and 14 assists, in addition to being part of the squad that participated in the UEFA Champions League. His constant participation in the German First Division has made him one of the most important references in England ahead of the 2022 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to secure a place in the final squad for his team heading to Qatar.
How does the Dortmund get here?
Borussia Dortmund begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting you against Bayern Munich. On this occasion, BVB has presented 7 additions, including Sebastien Haller, Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi, Marcel Lotka, Alexander Meyer, Niklas Süle and Salin Özcan. After the loss of its top figure, the team is planning a major offensive restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions is not surprising. Dortmund's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Dortmund ended the 2021-2022 season in second place, 8 points behind Bayern and losing both direct matches against Bavaria. That is why the main forward and rear defense have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Quarter Finals.
Where's the game?
The Signal Iduna Park located in the city of Dortmund will host this duel between two teams that are looking to start the new Bundesliga season in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 81,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1974.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the friendly match Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen live, corresponding to the game of Date 1 of the Bundesliga 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Signal Iduna Park, at 12:30 pm.