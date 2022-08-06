Goals and Highlights: Roma 5-0 Shakthar in Friendly Match 2022
Photo: AS Roma

5:01 PM12 days ago

Goals and summary

4:41 PM12 days ago

90'

The end!
Roma wins this friendly against the Shakthar team, where it was a total domination of the Italians, with a great performance of Stephan El Shaarawy with those two assists.

4:35 PM12 days ago

87'

Goal!

The fifth came, Roma was looking for that goal, again Shaaraway gives the assist, adding his second of the night. Edoardo Bove at the 87th minute scored the goal for the Wolves.

4:26 PM12 days ago

78'

They are still looking for the fifth!
No danger on the opponent's side, Roma lose possession with a very timid Shakhtar, but keeping the ball, wanting to get closer to the home goal. 
4:07 PM12 days ago

59'

The fourth goal for La Loba!
Goooool for Roma, Nicolo Zaniolo scores the fourth, in a great play with Shaaraway. 
3:58 PM12 days ago

51'

They try to give a scare!
The Ukrainian team came close to scoring their first goal, Artem Bondarenko, takes a shot very wide, which goes close to being Shakhtar's first. 
3:37 PM12 days ago

45'

Third of the night!
Roma's third goal, an own goal by defender Yukhym Konopkya, extends the home side's lead, and we go into halftime with three goals for La Loba. 
3:32 PM12 days ago

41'

The second one is here!
Goal!
Roma scores the second goal of the night, Gianluca Mancini joins the list of scorers. 
3:31 PM12 days ago

40'

They're still in control!
What a shot from Dybala, the Argentine is close to scoring the second goal.
3:18 PM12 days ago

29'

Wolf's dominance!
Roma's attack continues, with no options for the Ukrainian team, who can't get close to the home side's penalty area.
3:16 PM12 days ago

25'

It was a close call!
Roma continues to be unstoppable, now with Zaniolo, who was on his own, after a pass from Dybala, his shot hit the goalkeeper Trubin. 
3:10 PM12 days ago

19'

Great goal!
Roma's goal arrived, in a great collective play, the players of La Loba made a great triangulation giving the ball to Lorenzo Pellegrini, scoring the first goal, assisted by Abraham.
3:04 PM12 days ago

16'

The Ukrainian team looks for a space to score the first goal, but without success, Roma recovers the ball, in a good connection between Dybala and Abraham. 
2:52 PM12 days ago

3'

Roma takes the initiative, goes all out in attack, already sending a trio on Shakthar's goal.
2:48 PM12 days ago

0'

The ball rolls at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
2:26 PM12 days ago

Luxury presentation

The Italian team had a moment to present its new squad for this season, with a standing ovation for the new players who joined the squad. 
2:23 PM12 days ago

Shakthar's lineup

This is the eleven presented by the visiting team for this afternoon at the Olimpico in Rome.
2:22 PM12 days ago

Roma's lineup

This is the starting lineup of the Italian team, for this friendly game.
2:13 PM13 days ago

They are warming up

Both Shakthar and Roma do the field recognition, starting the warm-up movements, in a few moments we will share with you the possible line-ups for this friendly game.
2:07 PM13 days ago

New additions for Roma

What broke the market was the arrival of Paulo Dybala to Roma as a free agent from Juventus, Matic as a free agent from Manchester United, Milie Svilar Belgian goalkeeper from Benfica in free agency. The only signing that has cost the club is Zeki Celik for 7 million. The most recent addition is Georginio Wijnaldum, arriving on loan from PSG.

2:05 PM13 days ago

Did you know

Shakthar's current squad for this season has only 2 foreigners, Croatian midfielder Neven Jurasek and Lassina Traoré. The rest of the players are Ukrainians.

But apart from that their coach, Ihor Jovichevich is from Croatia, but he has a coaching staff surrounded by two Spaniards and the rest are of Ukrainian origin.

1:55 PM13 days ago

They have already arrived

The two teams are already at the stadium, just minutes away from warming up, after which the action will begin at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma, in this very attractive friendly game.
1:52 PM13 days ago

Minutes away from kick-off

We are a few minutes away from the start of the game between Roma vs Shakthar, from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, a pre-season friendly game. In a few moments we will share with you the lineups of the teams, with many surprises on both sides.

1:47 PM13 days ago

We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute update on Roma vs Shakthar. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams.
6:02 PM13 days ago

5:52 PM13 days ago

Watch out for this Roma player

The Argentinean jewel, Paulo Dybala, who arrived in this transfer market as a free agent, scored 10 goals in Serie A last season with Juventus, out of 29 games he played in, and provided the team with 5 assists. In the Champions League, he scored 3 goals in the 5 games he played in Europe.

In the last game against Tottenham he was the star, giving that assist from a corner kick, where he was most of the game, leaving due to fatigue.

Photo: As Roma
Photo: As Roma
5:47 PM13 days ago

Watch out for this Shakthar player

The return of one of their star players, Oleksandr Zubkov the 26-year-old Ukrainian footballer returns to his club that saw him born, after being away with Ferencvártos in Hungary, from 2020 until the current year he was playing there, returning to Shakthar, where he will wear the dorsal number 11 in this new stage.

He told the club's media about his return: "I missed my native team, my native language. After all, when you communicate with your teammates in the same language, it helps psychologically".

Photo: Shakthar
Photo: Shakthar
5:42 PM13 days ago

Game for peace

This match between Roma and Shakthar is part of a tour for peace, because of the situation that the Ukrainian country is going through, as the title of the game is stop the war, asking for peace in Ukraine and in the world.
5:37 PM13 days ago

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, located in Italy, opened on May 17, 1953, having been rebuilt in 1990, the teams that play there as home games are Roma and Lazio. It is also the home of the Italian national soccer team and rugby is played there.
5:37 PM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Friendly Roma vs Shakthar City Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
