Goals and Highlights: Roma 5-0 Shakthar in Friendly Match 2022

Goals and summary
Roma wins this friendly against the Shakthar team, where it was a total domination of the Italians, with a great performance of Stephan El Shaarawy with those two assists.
The fifth came, Roma was looking for that goal, again Shaaraway gives the assist, adding his second of the night. Edoardo Bove at the 87th minute scored the goal for the Wolves.
No danger on the opponent's side, Roma lose possession with a very timid Shakhtar, but keeping the ball, wanting to get closer to the home goal.
Goooool for Roma, Nicolo Zaniolo scores the fourth, in a great play with Shaaraway.
The Ukrainian team came close to scoring their first goal, Artem Bondarenko, takes a shot very wide, which goes close to being Shakhtar's first.
Roma's third goal, an own goal by defender Yukhym Konopkya, extends the home side's lead, and we go into halftime with three goals for La Loba.
Goal!
Roma scores the second goal of the night, Gianluca Mancini joins the list of scorers.
What a shot from Dybala, the Argentine is close to scoring the second goal.
Roma's attack continues, with no options for the Ukrainian team, who can't get close to the home side's penalty area.
Roma continues to be unstoppable, now with Zaniolo, who was on his own, after a pass from Dybala, his shot hit the goalkeeper Trubin.
Roma's goal arrived, in a great collective play, the players of La Loba made a great triangulation giving the ball to Lorenzo Pellegrini, scoring the first goal, assisted by Abraham.
Luxury presentation
🏟️ E per chiudere...— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) August 7, 2022
🟨 José MOURINHO!
🟥 Lorenzo PELLEGRINI!
NOI SIAMO LA... ROMA! 🔥#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/mJkjafVnCx
Shakthar's lineup
🇺🇦⚒ Склад «Шахтаря» на благодійний матч з @OfficialASRoma.— ⚒FC SHAKHTAR DONETSK (@FCShakhtar) August 7, 2022
🔴 Дивіться пряму трансляцію поєдинку: https://t.co/3ohlQ8964u.
Усі кошти, отримані від матчів #Shakhtar Global Tour for Peace in #Ukraine, буде спрямовано на гуманітарну допомогу Україні.#РомаШахтар pic.twitter.com/eckvr7Yjst
Roma's lineup
📋 Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per questa serata all'Olimpico! #ASRoma | #RomaShakhtar pic.twitter.com/oqvTZrmSMk— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) August 7, 2022
They are warming up
New additions for Roma
Did you know
But apart from that their coach, Ihor Jovichevich is from Croatia, but he has a coaching staff surrounded by two Spaniards and the rest are of Ukrainian origin.
They have already arrived
🐺 Eccoci all'Olimpico! 🟨🏟️🟥#ASRoma #RomaShakhtar pic.twitter.com/05WHjwAEHh— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) August 7, 2022
Minutes away from kick-off
We're back!
How to watch Roma vs Shakthar Live Stream and Online?
Watch out for this Roma player
In the last game against Tottenham he was the star, giving that assist from a corner kick, where he was most of the game, leaving due to fatigue.
Watch out for this Shakthar player
He told the club's media about his return: "I missed my native team, my native language. After all, when you communicate with your teammates in the same language, it helps psychologically".
Game for peace
🇺🇦 Благодійний матч «Шахтаря» з «Ромою» – у прямому ефірі! 💙💛— ⚒FC SHAKHTAR DONETSK (@FCShakhtar) August 6, 2022
7 серпня о 21:45 у Римі відбудеться гра в межах #Shakhtar Global Tour for Peace. Дивіться трансляцію поєдинку на клубному YouTube-каналі (https://t.co/G1S4vJjBAn), у сервісі MEGOGO та на каналі XSPORT.#РомаШахтар pic.twitter.com/txqnIu4xzq