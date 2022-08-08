Highlights and goal: Flamengo 1-0 Corinthians in Libertadores
Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians

ADVERTISEMENT

10:23 PM10 days ago

END OF TRANSMISSION!

Thank you so much for following Flamengo and Corinthians at VAVEL. A great night to all and until next time.
10:22 PM10 days ago

CLASSIFIED!

With the classification, Flamengo faces the winner of Vélez Sarsfield and Talleres. In the first game, Vélez won at home 3-2.
10:21 PM10 days ago

END OF THE GAME

Flamengo 1-0 Corinthians.
10:18 PM10 days ago

+4

Let's go to 94 minutes.
10:17 PM10 days ago

89'

Flamengo fans shout 'olé' at Maracanã.
10:14 PM10 days ago

86' Flamengo change

Entered: Everton

Out: Peter.

10:12 PM10 days ago

84' Change at Corinthians

Enter: Gustavo Mosquito

Out: William.

10:12 PM10 days ago

83' Changes in Flamengo

Enter: Diego, Victor Hugo and Matheuzinho.

Out: Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Rodinei.

10:06 PM10 days ago

78'

Flamengo pressure. Gabigol lined up at the edge of the area and finished in the left corner. Cassio defended.
10:04 PM10 days ago

75' Flamengo change

Entered: Vidal

Out: Thiago Maia.

10:03 PM10 days ago

73' UNBELIEVABLE

Raul Gustavo hesitated, Thiago Maia stole the ball and rolled to Gabigol, who finished with the first shot and Cássio saved, on the rebound, Gabigol himself kicked and Balbuena blocked at the right time.
9:59 PM10 days ago

71'

Arrascaeta took a free-kick from the midfielder and the ball went out without danger.
9:59 PM10 days ago

70' Change at Corinthians

Entered: Balbuena

Out: Addison.

9:56 PM10 days ago

67' EXPELLED

After review, the referee took Bruno Méndez's hand, which prevented Pedro's clear chance. Corinthians with 10 on the field.
9:54 PM10 days ago

66' VAR

The video referee analyzes a possible penalty for Flamengo.
9:52 PM10 days ago

62' ALMOST

Arrascaeta took a free-kick at the second post and David Luiz went up with freedom to head into the net from the outside.
9:50 PM10 days ago

61' Yellow

Raul Gustavo was fouled by Gabigol.
9:48 PM10 days ago

59' Changes in Corinthians

Enter: Giuliano and Roger Guedes

Out: Roni and Yuri Alberto.

9:43 PM10 days ago

54' ALMOST THE SECOND

Gabigol received inside the area on the right and finished with the first shot. Cássio made a spectacular save and avoided Flamengo's second.
9:41 PM10 days ago

52' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR FLAMENGO

Arrascaeta advanced freely on the left and crossed three fingers to Pedro, who on the second post and alone, threw himself and sent the ball to the back of the goal.
9:40 PM10 days ago

50' LOCKED

Fagner received it at the entrance of the area and submitted it. The ball had direction, but was blocked by Thiago Maia.
9:32 PM10 days ago

STARTED AGAIN

The game is still tied without goals in Maracanã.
9:32 PM10 days ago

Change in Corinthians

Enter: Renato Augusto

Out: Faust.

9:18 PM10 days ago

END OF FIRST TIME

Flamengo 0-0 Corinthians.
9:16 PM10 days ago

+1

Let's go to 46 minutes.
9:10 PM10 days ago

38'

Flamengo exchanges passes in defense.
9:08 PM10 days ago

35' ALMOST

Gabigol received on the left, fixed and released a rocket. The ball went too close to Cássio's left post.
9:05 PM10 days ago

32' AMAZING

Everton Ribeiro gave a beautiful pass to Rodinei inside the area, who crossed low, the ball had already passed Cássio and was heading towards Pedro, but Raul Gustavo pushed it away at the right moment and avoided Flamengo's goal.
9:03 PM10 days ago

31'

In the match with Bruno Mendez, Pedro fell inside the area and asked for a penalty. The referee ordered the game to continue.
8:58 PM10 days ago

26'

ARRIVED BEAUTIFUL. After a beautiful exchange of passes on the left, Adson received freedom inside the area and crossed, but Flamengo's defense cut the danger.
8:57 PM10 days ago

25'

Willian took a free-kick and Santos got the ball.
8:56 PM10 days ago

24' Yellow

Léo Pereira missed Willian hard at the entrance of the area and received a card.
8:51 PM10 days ago

19'

Willian took a free-kick, the ball deflected into the barrier and went out.
8:48 PM10 days ago

15' TOO CLOSE

Rodinei crossed in the measure for the area. Everton Ribeiro went up alone in the middle of the scoring and headed in the right corner. The ball passed, taking ink from Cássio's crossbar.
8:44 PM10 days ago

12' SPECTACULAR

Adson rolled the ball on the baseline, entered the area and almost without an angle, tried to finish. Goalkeeper Santos made a spectacular save and avoided Timão's goal.
8:42 PM10 days ago

10'

In counterattack with speed, Yuri Alberto received a pass from Willian, who dominated, faced the marking, entered the area and at the time of finishing, curled up and wasted the chance for Corinthians.
8:36 PM10 days ago

4'

Gabigol tried the cross and the Corinthians defense pushed it away.
8:35 PM10 days ago

3' ALMOST A GOAL

Everton Ribeiro crossed in the area, Pedro dominated in the chest and amended a bicycle. The ball went too close to Cássio's right post.

 

8:32 PM10 days ago

GAME STARTED

It's Libertadores at VAVEL.
7:58 PM10 days ago

Flamengo!

7:58 PM10 days ago

Corinthians!

10:14 PM11 days ago

Tune in here Flamengo vs Corinthians live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Flamengo vs Corinthians live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
10:09 PM11 days ago

Speak, Dorival

In an interview at the post-game against São Paulo, coach Dorival Júnior commented on a few points:

"The work isá giving result. The team is á reaching maturity and regularity. Some players are growing and looking for space. The two teams (starters and reserves) have a great similarity in the way of playing, sometimes more in the middle, sometimes open.. With all this, the team has been adjusting and getting results, that accelerates recovery", he evaluated in an interview.

"An advantage that can be important in the "last five minutes of the match. But we have an obligation to play a clear and determined game. É an opponent who won a victory there; 10, 15 days ago against our team. We did have an important result, but football plays a lot of tricks and we can't waver. And already we started the preparation the next day à first game", he said.

10:04 PM11 days ago

Likely Flamengo!

Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira e Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, Vidal, Everton Ribeiro e Arrascaeta; Pedro e Gabigol.
9:59 PM11 days ago

How does Flamengo arrive?

 Flamengo is going through a final phase. Already; They are three consecutive victories against AtléGO-GO, Corinthians and São Paulo. The clipping of the last 13 games é very positive. There were 11 victories, a draw and a defeat, including, for Corinthians, in the Brazilian Championship, by 1 to 0, in the Neo Química Arena.
9:54 PM11 days ago

Speak, Victor Pereira!

“If we don't believe it, it's not even worth traveling. Corinthians has the spirit of overcoming, character, determination, giving up and not giving up. option. We don't have that option. I learned before I arrived that this would be the spirit. Let's believe and compete for the elimination with organization, character and overcoming. We have to believe, everyone. We have to believe that we can score a goal and make life more complicated for the opponent. As they did here, we have the possibility to do it there”, commented the Portuguese.

“We all have to believe, we have to go with the spirit of scoring goals and making life more complicated for Flamengo, just like they did here. We have the quality to do that there; and compete for this heat.“

“What I have seen in training, Ramiro é a machine when working, a machine. É a player that training é at a very high intensity, with high load. As we are in a period of difficulties, essentially at the extremes, he is not; original winger, but he can play from the inside, and he has this physical condition", said Vítor Pereira.

"Vital doesn't seem to be at this pace yet. They are different players, with different characteristics, Vital can come to help too. I chose Ramiro because of the intensity of the training and that today (Saturday) I thought that, at a point in the game, with the team's wear and tear, I put Ramiro in", he concluded.

9:49 PM11 days ago

Likely Corinthians!

Cássio, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena e Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz e Renato Augusto; Adson, Gustavo Silva e Yuri Alberto.
9:44 PM11 days ago

How does Corinthians arrive?

Corinthians arrives with a very difficult mission to reverse the situation at Maracanã, even more so as Tim'o didn't win the last two games away from home, having drawn with Avaí, in Santa Catarina and lost to AtléGO, for the Copa do Brasil, in Goiânia. Vitor Pereira's team arrives for the confrontation with only one victory in the last four games, being two defeats and a draw.

In the longer cut, Corinthians' history improves. In the last 10 games, there were five victories, four defeats and one draw.

 

9:39 PM11 days ago

GO GAME!

At the Némica Arena, in São Paulo, Flamengo won 2-0, with goals from Arrascaeta and Gabigol. The result left Flamengo very close to the vacancy, being able to lose untilé for a goal difference.
Photo: Publicity/Libertadores
Photo: Publicity/Libertadores
9:34 PM11 days ago

The match will be played at Maracanã

The Flamengo vs Corinthians match will be played at the Maracanã with a capacity of 78.838 people.
9:29 PM11 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Libertadores quarter-final return game : Flamengo vs Corinthians match live!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo