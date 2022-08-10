Goals and Highlights: Ceará 2-1 São Paulo in Copa Sudamericana
Photo: Ceará SC

GAME OVER!!

PATRICK SCORES, AND SÃO PAULO WINS IN THE PENALTIES SESSION BY 4X3!
CEARÁ MISSES!

Sobral sends it away! 3x3!
SÃO PAULO MISSES!

Igor Gomes sends to the goalkeeper's hands! 3x3!
CEARÁ MISS!!

Vina sends it high over the goal! 3x3!
SÃO PAULO SCORES!

Diego Costa! 3x3! Now we go into alternated attempts!
CEARÁ SCORES!

Erick! 3x2!
SÃO PAULO SCORES!

Luciano! 2x2!
CEARÁ SCORES!

Matheus Peixoto! 2x1!
SÃO PAULO MISSES!

Igor Vinicius hits the right post! 1x1!
CEARÁ SCORES!!

Victor Luis! 1x1!
SÃO PAULO SCORES!

Calleri! 1x0!
CEARÁ MISSES!!

Felipe Alves saves penalty from Castilho!!
Here we go

The penalties session is about to begin
Regular time over!

2x2 in the aggregated score! Here we go to penalties!
São Paulo changes

93' - Welington gets out, Patrick gets in
Yellow card

91' - Calleri holds opponent to stop Ceará's counter-attack and receives the card
Additional time

90' - Four more minutes
Another yellow one

87' - Vina gets it this time
Yellow card

86' - Miranda receives the card
Ceará chances

82' - Entra: Buiú and Iury Castilho

        Sai: Mendoza (injured) and Michel

yellow card

77' - Victor Luis receives the card for foul over Igor Gomes
Total attempts

75' - Ceará 9 x 8 São Paulo
Ceará changes

71' - Fernando Sobral replaces Lima
7:44 PM9 days ago

Aggregated score

70' - 2x2. We are going to penalties with this score.
São Paulo's substitution

66' - Luciano replaces Nikão
7:40 PM9 days ago

CEARÁ SCORES!!!

63' - Welington sends the ball away poorly in the defense and Castillo gets it. He shoots from outside the area and sends it into the net by the right corner!!
Ceará changes

60' - Entra: Matheus Peixoto e Erick

         Sai: Zé Roberto e Richardson

São Paulo substitution

57' - Welington replaces Reinaldo
GOL DO SÃO PAULO!!!

53' - Igor Vinicius receives long pass within the area, fights for it with the defense and sends the ball into the net!!
Out

50' - Castillo attempts from long distance and the balls goes away by the right side of the goal
Second half begins

Here we go again
São Paulo changes

In: Gabriel Neves and Rodrigo Nestor

Out: Pablo Maia and Galoppo

Halftime

Ceará 1x0 São Paulo
Additional time

45' - Three more minutes
CEARA SCORES!!!

44' - Richardson goes in the area by the right, launches high for the left and Mendoza attempts with the head. The ball hits the right post and then goes in!!
Invalid!

40' - Lima receives freely in the area and converts, but he's saw in offside position
"crash"

38' - Pablo Maia and Michel crash into each other. They're fine.
Ball possession

35' - Ceará 68% x 32% São Paulo
Galoppo

31' - São Paulo's players misses crossing in the area, but gets the rebound and attempts for the goal. The ball goes away by the left.
Another yellow card

26' - Igor Vinicius goes too much ahead on the wall and gets the card
Yellow card

23' - Richardson knocks down Reinaldo and receives the card
Ceará pressures up

20' - Home team goes intense on offense seeking the first goal
Yellow card

16' - Galoppo commits foul over Richardson and receives the card
Referee calls his attention

10' - Zé Roberto requests a possible penalty on him, the referee doesn't call it and draws his attention
Felipe Alves saves!

4' - Mendoza goes in the area by the left, shoots and São Paulo's goalkeeper falls down fast to deliver the save
Game begins

Here we go
São Paulo starters

5:55 PM9 days ago

Ceará line-up

5:52 PM9 days ago

Good evening

At 6:15PM (ET), the game will begin. Stay tuned.
Tune in here Ceará vs São Paulo Live Score

The referee will blow the whistle at 6:15PM (ET). Do not miss a detail of the match Ceará - São Paulo live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Ceará - São Paulo Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Ceará - São Paulo live on TV, your options are: beIN SPORTS.
If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS Connect.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Ceará vs São Paulo match for Copa Sudamericana?

This is the start time of the game Ceará vs São Paulo on August 10th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 7:15 PM in ESPN and Star+

Bolivia: 6:15 PM in ESPN and Star+
Brazil: 7:15 PM in CONMEBOL TV

Canada: 6:15 PM in beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fuboTV
Chile: 6:15 PM in ESPN and Star+
Colombia: 5:15 PM in ESPN and Star+
Ecuador: 5:15 PM in ESPN and Star+
USA (ET): 6:15 PM in beIN SPORTS
Paraguay: 6:15 PM in ESPN and Star+
Peru: 5:15 PM in ESPN and Star+
Uruguay: 7:15 PM in ESPN and Star+
Venezuela: 6:15 PM in ESPN and Star+

History between Ceará vs São Paulo

The two teams met 28 times until today. São Paulo has 15 victories and only four defeats. Nine draws also happened.

The latest game between them was the first leg one of this series.

Probable lineups of Ceará vs São Paulo

Ceará: João Ricardo; Michel Macedo, Messias, Luiz Otávio e Victor Luis; Richard e Richardson; Mendoza, Vina e Lima; Zé Roberto. Coach: Marquinhos Santos

São Paulo: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda e Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Galoppo e Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano e Calleri. Coach: Rogério Ceni

Teams squad reports

Ceará:

- With the medical department: Diego Rigonato, Bruno Pacheco, Rodrigo Lindoso, Jhon Vásquez, Cléber

- Suspended: Nino Paraíba

São Paulo:

- With the medical department: Rafinha, Arboleda, Luan, Caio, Jandrei, André Anderson

São Paulo campaign

Their campaign began with the spot of Group D in the round of 16 taken. They led it with 16 points, five victories and one draw.

In the next round, the team also won both legs of the series, against Universidad Católica from Chile: 4x2 away and 4x1 at home.

Ceará campaign

The team got the Group G spot in the round of 16, as its leader, with 18 points. All games in the group were won by them.

In the round of 16, they won both legs against The Strongest, from Bolivia: 2x1 away and 3x0 at home.

First leg

São Paulo won the first game of the series, at stadium Morumbi, in São Paulo, Brazil. It was held on August 3rd and the final score was 1x0, with a goal scored by Nikão.
The match will be played at the Castelão

The Ceará vs São Paulo match will be played at the stadium Castelão, Ceará, Brazil with a capacity of 63.903 people.

The home team has yet to lose there in the tournament. The first leg game was the first overall in which they were defeated.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa Sudamericana match: Ceará vs São Paulo Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight, Ceará and São Paulo play for the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana quaterfinals.

