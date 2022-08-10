Goals and Highlights: Liga MX 1-2 MLS in All Star Game 2022
Goals and Highlights

94'

It's over! MLS takes the match victory.
84'

Goal, goal, goal of Liga MX! Kevin Álvarez's long distance shot, the ball ends up going in at the far post.
77'

Close! Berterame's cross, Chávez shoots and the ball is in the goalkeeper's hands.
73'

Goal, goal, MLS goal! Ruidíaz scored the penalty from the penalty spot.
70'

Penalty for MLS! The penalty is awarded for a foul on Gil.
65'

Dangerous play by Antuna, but the MLS defense intervenes.
58'

Close! Rodriguez sent a lethal shot, but the ball went wide.
54'

Arriola scored the second, but the referee signaled offside.
51'

Close! A shot by Berterame, but the ball hits the outside of the goal.
45'

The match restarts for the second half.
45+2'

The first half is over, MLS wins by the narrowest of margins.
43'

Goalkeeper! Dinenno's shot but Sinclair ends up avoiding the equalizer.
36'

Liga MX began to generate danger, but the home defense avoided the onslaught.
27'

Excellent combination between Escobar Beltran, but the ball goes wide.
18'

Close! Escobar's powerful shot, but the ball ends up going wide.
11'

Liga MX seeks to generate danger, but cannot define correctly.
0'

The game kicks off in Minnesota!
Liga MX: LineUp

Vargas, Escobar, López, Nervo, Angulo, Hurtado, Pizarro, Beltrán, L. Quiñones, Furch y J. Quiñones
MLS: LineUp

Blake, Araujo, Zimmerman, Miller, Palacios, Reynoso, Nagbe, Driussi, Morris, Vela y Chicharito Hernández 
To the court

Both teams take to the field for warm-ups prior to kickoff.
At home

MLS is already at the Minnesota stadium, ready for this match.
They arrived at

Cocca and his players are already at the Allianz, ready to face the MLS stars.
What's comming!

Mikel Arriola confirmed a tournament between the two powers: "Starting next year we will play a unique tournament, all Liga MX teams vs. all MLS teams with 77 games in total".
What a beauty!

This is the jersey that MLS will wear for this match, where they will face Liga MX.

Great atmosphere!

The fans, supporters of both teams, are already making their presence felt at Allianz Field, looking to give all the support to their team and support them at all times.
All set!

The Mexican dressing room is ready for this important match between Mexico and the United States, MLS vs Liga MX.

Let's give it their all!

In the last meeting between these two competitions, the score ended in a 1-1 draw, but MLS won on penalties.
We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the MLS-Liga MX matchup. We will soon share with you the most relevant information about both teams as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned for live coverage of the MLS vs Liga MX All-Star Game.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the MLS All-Star Game vs Liga MX live, as well as the latest information from Allianz Field Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Well Guarded!

The Liga MX goal will be well guarded, for this match Cocca called Camilo Vargas, Acevedo and Oscar Ustari, in order to ensure that the goal is well guarded and prevent goals from the opponent.
Tough fight!

MLS and Liga MX, prior to this match, had a skills challenge, where after a hard work, MLS ended up winning by three goals to two.
 
MLS Statements

Javier Hernandez, LA Galaxy striker, spoke before the match: "I had one (Messi) as a rival and he gave me headaches, the other (Cristiano Ronaldo) as a teammate and we had great victories, so I think the two are completely different, you can't even compare them. "For my grandfather I'll keep the goal against France in the World Cup, because also if I hadn't scored that goal, I wouldn't have played in the Champions League semifinal a few years later." "I want to break the narrative that Liga MX is far superior to MLS. I will try to win, we are all excited and it is very good for both leagues to improve. We have a positive mentality, to compete. That's what competition is all about, it's not easy, people think we come to have fun, but no, we come to do our job."
Where and how to watch MLS All-Star Game vs Liga MX online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

MLS All-Star Game vs Liga MX can be tuned in from ViX App live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the MLS All-Star Game vs Liga MX match?

This is the kickoff time for the MLS All-Star Game vs Liga MX match on August 10, 2022 in several countries:

 

United States: 5:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:30 p.m. PT

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.

Panama: 7:30 p.m.

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.

Argentina: 9:30 p.m.

Brazil: 9:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.

Spain: 02:30 (Thursday, August 11)

Liga MX Statements

Diego Cocca spoke before the match: "If Alexis is here, it's because I chose him, because I think he's an interesting player. Where could I coach him? I don't know, hopefully in the Mexican National Team, he will surely continue to be here, and I don't know".

"MLS has grown a lot. The best of all is that coming here makes both leagues grow and improve".

Statements Liga MX

Alexis Vega, Chivas striker, spoke before the match: "It's always present (going to Europe), but I'm focused on Chivas because if I was thinking about Europe I wouldn't have renewed. It makes me happy to see many Mexicans leaving for Europe, everyone has different moments, sometimes it comes and sometimes it may not, I enjoy the day to day".

"Here it was our turn to come for a goal, everyone does their bit and good friendship, good group that we have formed, even though we are from different teams."

"It is always present, but I am focused on Chivas, without a doubt, if I were thinking about Europe, I would not have renewed with Chivas, I am calm and happy."

"They are idols from when I was in elementary school, players who made a difference, now for me it is a dream to be able to play against them."

How will the MLS players arrive?

The MLS will be led by Adrian Heath, coach of Minnesota, who will be looking for another victory in this second edition.
How does Liga MX arrive?

Diego Cocca will be in charge of this match, and after winning the second championship and the Supercopa, he is in charge of directing the group of players chosen for this tournament with Liga MX.

The match will be played at the Allianz Field Stadium.

The MLS vs Liga MX All-Star Game will be played at the Allianz Field Stadium located in Minnesota, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 35,000 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 All Star Game match: MLS vs Liga MX Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
