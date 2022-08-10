Goals and Highlights: Liga MX 1-2 MLS in All Star Game 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
94'
84'
77'
73'
70'
65'
58'
54'
51'
45'
45+2'
43'
36'
27'
18'
11'
0'
Liga MX: LineUp
MLS: LineUp
To the court
At home
They arrived at
What's comming!
What a beauty!
Great atmosphere!
All set!
Let's give it their all!
We're back!
Stay tuned for live coverage of the MLS vs Liga MX All-Star Game.
Well Guarded!
Tough fight!
MLS Statements
Where and how to watch MLS All-Star Game vs Liga MX online and live stream
MLS All-Star Game vs Liga MX can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the MLS All-Star Game vs Liga MX match?
United States: 5:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:30 p.m. PT
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.
Panama: 7:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.
Argentina: 9:30 p.m.
Brazil: 9:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.
Spain: 02:30 (Thursday, August 11)
Liga MX Statements
"MLS has grown a lot. The best of all is that coming here makes both leagues grow and improve".
Statements Liga MX
"Here it was our turn to come for a goal, everyone does their bit and good friendship, good group that we have formed, even though we are from different teams."
"It is always present, but I am focused on Chivas, without a doubt, if I were thinking about Europe, I would not have renewed with Chivas, I am calm and happy."
"They are idols from when I was in elementary school, players who made a difference, now for me it is a dream to be able to play against them."
How will the MLS players arrive?
How does Liga MX arrive?