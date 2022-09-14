Highlights: Silkeborg IF 2-3 West Ham in UEFA Conference League 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
Two wins from two in the #UECL Group Stage.#SILWHU pic.twitter.com/z4FqovjOlv — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 15, 2022
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the match Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
90'
4 more minutes are added.
87'
High pressure from Silkeborg who are looking for a tie at the end of the match; West Ham completely back.
80'
Toni Adamsen's shot saved by the visiting goalkeeper saves West Ham from a draw.
75'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!! Counterattack by Soren Tengstedt that ends in a goal for Silkeborg.
71'
West Ham is encouraged but fails to get shots on goal; the Silkeborg begins to turn off.
65'
Ambos equipos empiezan a realizar ajustes poco a poco para tratar de hacer cambios en el juego.
55'
Better control of the Silkeborg ball, but they fail to cross midfield.
45'
The second half starts.
Halftime
We go into the break with a partial victory for West Ham by a score of 3 to 1.
Halftime
We go into the break with a partial victory for West Ham by a score of 3 to 1.
45'
1 more minute is added.
38'
GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Craig Dawson's header for West Ham's third.
31'
Silkeborg's goal disallowed for a foul in the area after a corner.
25'
GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Gianluca Scamacca's half turn defines the first post and West Ham goes ahead.
21'
Yellow card for Anders Klynge from Silkeborg.
14'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Manuel Lanzini converted from eleven steps and tied the game.
12'
PENALTY! Maxwell Cornet is brought down inside the area and a penalty is scored for West Ham.
9'
Good shot by Emerson that goes into the hands of the goalkeeper, West Ham begins to knock on the door.
5'
GGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Good triangulation by Silkeborg that ends with a shot by Kasper Kusk to open the scoring.
0'
JYSK Park kicked off the match.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the preliminary protocols of the UEFA Conference League.
From the bench
These are the players from both squads who will start off the bench:
Silkeborg: Alexander Busch, Robin Ostrom, Tonni Adamsen, Sebastian Jorgensen, André Calisir, Anders Dahl, Oscar Hedvall, Mads Kaalund, Pelle Mattsson, Lukas Sparre Klitten, and Andreas Oggesen.
West Ham: Kurt Zouma, Darren Randolph, Flynn Downes, Michail Antonio, Conor Coventry, Jarrod Bowen, Angelo Ogbonna, Lukasz Fabianski, Tomás Soucek, Pablo Fornals and Saïd Benrahma.
Silkeborg: Alexander Busch, Robin Ostrom, Tonni Adamsen, Sebastian Jorgensen, André Calisir, Anders Dahl, Oscar Hedvall, Mads Kaalund, Pelle Mattsson, Lukas Sparre Klitten, and Andreas Oggesen.
West Ham: Kurt Zouma, Darren Randolph, Flynn Downes, Michail Antonio, Conor Coventry, Jarrod Bowen, Angelo Ogbonna, Lukasz Fabianski, Tomás Soucek, Pablo Fornals and Saïd Benrahma.
West Ham lineup!
These are the headlines that jump onto the pitch by West Ham:
Here's how we're lining up tonight in Silkeborg! ⚒#UECL | #SILWHU pic.twitter.com/V767nwdEbE— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 15, 2022
Silkeborg lineup!
This is the eleven with which Silkeborg jumps onto the pitch for this afternoon's game:
Referee
The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Fabio Verissimo
Assistants: Pedro Martins and Luis Campos
4th Referee: Miguel Bertolo Nogueira
Center Referee: Fabio Verissimo
Assistants: Pedro Martins and Luis Campos
4th Referee: Miguel Bertolo Nogueira
Here is West Ham!
The London team is already at JYSK Park for this afternoon's duel:
Our #CzechMates arriving 👋🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/mZunWSoVv4— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 15, 2022
Everything is ready!
All set in the West Ham dressing room for tonight's game:
In our Away Kit tonight ⚫️⚒#UECL | #SILWHU pic.twitter.com/dIOaFMznZC— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 15, 2022
First time
This is the first time in the history of both teams that they meet in an official competition. West Ham starts as the big favorite but we'll see if FCSB is capable of springing a surprise.
Form
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results between both teams in the last 5 matches.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the game between Silkeborg and West Ham kicking off at JYSK Park. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN and can also be followed in streaming through Star +.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Michail Antonio, a must see player!
The West Ham striker is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the greatest promises within the Jamaican team and his team. During the past season he played 47 games, where he contributed 13 goals and 11 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help West Ham get among the great English powers and take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Michail will seek to take advantage of this tournament to fight to be the team's top benchmark and be one of the pillars on offense. At the moment, he has 2 goals and 1 assist in 6 games played.
How does West Ham arrive?
The Hammers kicked off the 2022-2023 Premier League season with the best intentions of fighting for ticket spots for international tournaments. Those from the capital finished last season in seventh place with 56 points, after 16 wins, 8 draws and 14 losses. With this, the team qualified for the Playoffs round of the UEFA Conference League, in this round, the English knocked out Viborg from Denmark by a global score of 6 to 1. With this victory the team got its ticket to the Phase of Groups and there they fell in Group B together with Anderlecht, FCSB and Silkeborg. Some interesting names in this group are Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornlas, Lucas Paqueta and Manuel Lanzini, these are players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the squad in the football year. West Ham did not start the Premier in a good way and is in eighteenth place with 4 units after 6 dates.
Nicklas Helenius, a must see player!
The Silkeborg striker seeks to remain one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and is the offensive leader of the team. He comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the team's best scorers and helping in the team's offensive generation with 4 goals and 2 assists in 12 games played. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and better couple with the likes of Nicolai Vallys and Sebastian Jörgensen to form a lethal midfield.
How does Silkeborg get here?
The Silkeborg team will face West Ham at home as part of matchday two of the UEFA Conference League. Silkeborg finished third in the Danish Superliga last season, earning them a place in the UEFA Conference League. This season the team fell into Group B where they will compete for a place in the next round against Anderlecht, West Ham and FCSB. On the first date of the UEFA Conference League, the Danes lost a visit to Anderlecht by a score of 1-0. At the moment the team is in fourth place in the Danish Superliga with a record of 5 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses.
Where's the game?
The JYSK Park located in the city of Silkeborg, Denmark will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue climbing positions within the UEFA Conference League. This stadium has a capacity for 10,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Silkeborg IF vs West Ham match, corresponding to Date 2 of the Group Stage of the UEFA Conference League 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at JYSK Park, at 3:00 p.m.