Suriname vs Nicaragua LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
45´
Action resumes between Suriname and Nicaragua in the Netherlands
45´
First half ends and Suriname beats Nicaragua 1-0 in the Netherlands
40´
Last moments of an evenly matched first half, but still a narrow victory for Suriname.
30´
Suriname established itself on the field and now dominates the actions with this partial victory.
25´
Goooooooool Suriname
The team in white opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a great shot by Te Vrede.
20´
The match remains scoreless but Suriname only waits in defense
10´
First minutes of the match and Nicaragua is the one in control of the ball.
0´
The match begins
Nicaragua is already heating up
Nicaragua is ready for the match
¡Vamos mi querida Nicaragua! 🇳🇮— Selección Nacional de Nicaragua 🇳🇮 (@LaAzulyBlancoNI) September 22, 2022
Con entrega total, salimos a calentar antes de iniciar el juego 👊🏼#TeQuierodeVerdad 💙 pic.twitter.com/lGCpYzXtYS
Concacaf can grow in membership
CONCACAF is in negotiations to allow Greenland to join as an additional member, but it is not yet official.
The stadium this afternoon
The Mitsubishi Forklift-Stadion has a capacity of 3,000 spectators and is located in the Netherlands.
Nicaragua with its sights set on the Gold Cup
Nicaragua wants to return to the Gold Cup and look for a good result, as a project to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
Suriname seeks a miracle
Suriname does not want to be relegated to series B of the Concacaf Nations League, so it will have to find a good result against Jamaica.
Tune in here Surinam vs Nicaragua Live Score in Friendly Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Surinam vs Nicaragua match in friendly game 2022.
What time is Surinam vs Nicaragua match for friendly game?
This is the start time of the game Surinam vs Nicaragua of 22th September in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM
Bolivia: 02:00 PM
Brazil: 15:00 PM
Chile: 02:00 PM
Colombia: 14:00 PM
Ecuador: 14:00 PM
USA (ET): 14:00 PM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 PM
Paraguay: 15:00 PM
Peru: 14:00 PM
Uruguay: 15:00 PM
Watch out for this player from Nicaragua
The Venezuelan nationalized Nicaraguan is playing in the league of his new country with Diriangén since 2021, however he has had good results in friendly matches and in the CONCACAF Nations League where Nicaragua is looking to move up the division under the guidance of Jaime Moreno.
Watch out for this Suriname player
Yanic Wildschut has the opportunity to stand out in his national team and continue to have a good performance with Oxford United of England, so the 30-year-old player will look for a good performance in the league and in the national team to sign for a better team.
Last XI of Nicaragua
23 Douglas Forvis, 20 Christian Reyes, 6 Cristian Gutierrez, 3 Óscar Acevedo, 2 Josué Quijano, 17 Matias Belli Moldskred, 14 Jason Coronel, 11 Juan Barrera, 22 Brayan López, 10 Byron Bonilla, 9 Jaime Moreno.
Last XI of Suriname
1 Warner Hahn, 18 Kelvin Leerdam, 12 Myenty Abena, 19 Shaquille Pinas, 3 Calvin Mac-Intosh, 15 Ryan Donk, 17 Roscello Vlijter, 4 Dion Malone, 21 Diego Biseswar, 11 Leandro Kappel, 14 Yanic Wildschut.
Qatar 2022 is just around the corner
The Qatar World Cup is very close and in less than two months the biggest party in world soccer begins, so some teams are closing their preparation in order to be the world champion.
CONCACAF will have a tough test with its 4 representatives and will seek to have the best experience when North America hosts the next World Cup in 2026.
CONCACAF will have a tough test with its 4 representatives and will seek to have the best experience when North America hosts the next World Cup in 2026.
Concacaf seeks to improve its structure of selections and teams.
The Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean is one of the poorest and most unequal soccer zones in the world, because although you have big money investments like the United States, Mexico and now even Canada, you have good teams with medium budgets like Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica, and also with little like the Caribbean and some parts of Central America.
CONCACAF seeks to distribute more money and support the smaller teams so that they can compete against the major powers in the area.
CONCACAF seeks to distribute more money and support the smaller teams so that they can compete against the major powers in the area.
Suriname is facing the possibility of relegation from the CONCACAF Nations League.
The Suriname national team has a complicated path in the CONCACAF Nations League, as in the last few rounds they drew and lost against Jamaica, and suffered a 3-0 drubbing by Mexico, which puts them on the verge of relegation to the B league.
Suriname is a team that also suffers a lot because of its financial instability and little support for soccer, however, it always wants more and fights for a place that sometimes no one sees it can get.
Suriname is a team that also suffers a lot because of its financial instability and little support for soccer, however, it always wants more and fights for a place that sometimes no one sees it can get.
Nicaragua, an eternal promise
The Central American national team has always had enormous potential to stand out in the region's soccer, however the instability in their league, administrative offices and players has caused them to lack further growth.
The Nicaraguan team will be looking to prepare in the best way possible to advance in the CONCACAF Nations League and face the toughest rivals in the region, which are located in the north with Mexico, the United States and Canada.
The Nicaraguan team will be looking to prepare in the best way possible to advance in the CONCACAF Nations League and face the toughest rivals in the region, which are located in the north with Mexico, the United States and Canada.
The last FIFA date of the year comes with friendlies
The last national team break came in 2022, which is about to celebrate its best moment in terms of soccer, since the World Cup in Qatar is the maximum celebration at a global level.
Suriname and Nicaragua will try to take advantage of this FIFA date to prepare their way for next year's official competitions such as the CONCACAF Nations League and possible qualification to the Gold Cup.
Suriname and Nicaragua will try to take advantage of this FIFA date to prepare their way for next year's official competitions such as the CONCACAF Nations League and possible qualification to the Gold Cup.