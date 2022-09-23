Ivory Coast vs Togo: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Other Africa friendly
Tomorrow will also see South Africa vs Sierra Leone, Tanzania vs Uganda, Senegal vs Bolivia and Laos vs Maldives, other matches with African teams.
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was in 2018 in another international friendly, the two teams were intense and the score was tied at 2 goals, the goals came from Nicolas Pepe with a brace for Ivory Coast and Floyd Aite with a brace for the Togo national team, this was the last match between these two African teams.
Stay tuned to follow Ivory Coast vs Togo live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Ivory Coast vs Togo live match, as well as the latest information from the Stade Robert Diochon. Don't miss a single detail of the Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador match live with VAVEL's comments.
How to watch Ivory Coast vs Togo live?
If you want to watch the match Ivory Coast vs Togo live on TV, your option is Marca Claro.
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Marca Claro on Youtube.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Marca Claro on Youtube.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Stade Robert Diochon
It is a very small stadium located in France, it has a capacity for 12 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1917, it will be the field where this friendly match between Ivory Coast and Togo will be played.
Absences
Both African teams will have their star players and no injured players, so they will have a full complement of players for a match that is expected to be very exciting and full of goals.
Background
In the background, it favors a little more to Ivory Coast with 1 win, 2 draws and Togo has never been able to defeat the national team of Ivory Coast, so tomorrow will be the favorite to win this friendly match.
Key Player Togo
Emmanuel Adebayor:
Togo striker who plays for Olimpia of Paraguay, is the most outstanding striker of Togo, he has 66 games played and 29 goals scored, undoubtedly an important striker for the African team that likewise will not be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but has gradually put together a team that can compete in the next World Cup qualifiers.
Key Player Ivory Coast
Sebastien Haller:
Forward of Ivory Coast and also of Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga is a very complete striker and undoubtedly the future of the African team, with the selection has 15 games played and 4 goals scored, unfortunately did not qualify his team to the World Cup, but will seek to have a good preparation to seek the ticket to the World Cup in Mexico, USA , Canada 2026.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Ivory Coast vs Togo live stream, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at the Stade Robert Diochon, at 11:00.