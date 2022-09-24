Cyprus vs Greece Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:50 AM4 hours ago

Tune in here Cyprus vs Greece Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cyprus vs Greece live match, as well as the latest information from the AEK Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:45 AM4 hours ago

How to watch Cyprus vs Greece Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Cyprus vs Greece match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Fubo Sports Network and ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:40 AM4 hours ago

What time is Cyprus vs Greece match for UEFA Nations League?

This is the start time of the game Cyprus vs Greece of September 24th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo Sports Network, ViX
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +

1:35 AM4 hours ago

Key player - Greece

En Grecia se destaca la presencia de Anastasios Bakasetas. El jugador de 29 años es el máximo anotador del equipo en la actual edición de la UEFA Nations League con tres goles.

1:30 AM4 hours ago

Key player - Cyprus

En Chipre se destaca la presencia de Andronikos Kakoulli. El jugador de 21 años es el máximo anotador del equipo en la actual edición de la UEFA League con dos goles.

1:25 AM4 hours ago

Cyprus vs Greece history

These two teams have met 28 times. The statistics are in favor of Greece, which has emerged victorious on 19 occasions, while Cyprus has won on three occasions, leaving a balance of six draws.

The most recent game between the two took place on June 9, when the Greeks came out on top with a resounding 3-0 win.

1:20 AM5 hours ago

Greece

Greece has performed well so far in this edition of the UEFA Nations League. They will start the day as leaders and will be assured of promotion if they get at least a draw, but the ambition of this team is high and they will surely go for nothing else but the victory.

1:15 AM5 hours ago

Cyprus

Cyprus comes into this match as the last team in the standings in this group, no longer in contention for promotion to the B League. However, they are obliged to win, otherwise they will be relegated to League D, with one game left to play in this zone.

1:10 AM5 hours ago

The match will be played at the AEK Arena

El partido Chipre vs Grecia se disputará en el AEK Arena, ubicado en la ciudad de Lárnaca, en Chipre. Este recinto, inaugurado en 2016, cuenta con una capacidad para 7.400 espectadores.
1:05 AM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the UEFA Nations League match: Cyprus vs Greece Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo