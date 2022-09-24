Cyprus vs Greece Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Cyprus vs Greece Live Score
How to watch Cyprus vs Greece Live Stream on TV and Online?
Fubo Sports Network and ViX
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Cyprus vs Greece match for UEFA Nations League?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo Sports Network, ViX
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Key player - Greece
En Grecia se destaca la presencia de Anastasios Bakasetas. El jugador de 29 años es el máximo anotador del equipo en la actual edición de la UEFA Nations League con tres goles.
Key player - Cyprus
En Chipre se destaca la presencia de Andronikos Kakoulli. El jugador de 21 años es el máximo anotador del equipo en la actual edición de la UEFA League con dos goles.
Cyprus vs Greece history
These two teams have met 28 times. The statistics are in favor of Greece, which has emerged victorious on 19 occasions, while Cyprus has won on three occasions, leaving a balance of six draws.
The most recent game between the two took place on June 9, when the Greeks came out on top with a resounding 3-0 win.
Greece
Greece has performed well so far in this edition of the UEFA Nations League. They will start the day as leaders and will be assured of promotion if they get at least a draw, but the ambition of this team is high and they will surely go for nothing else but the victory.
Cyprus
Cyprus comes into this match as the last team in the standings in this group, no longer in contention for promotion to the B League. However, they are obliged to win, otherwise they will be relegated to League D, with one game left to play in this zone.