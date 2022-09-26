Saudi Arabia vs United States: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch International Match Friendly
Nueva Condomina Stadium

Located in the city of Murcia in Spain, it is a very small stadium with a capacity for 31 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on October 11, 2006. It is the stadium of the Real Murcia team and will be the venue where tomorrow Saudi Arabia and Ecuador will prepare for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Saudi Arabian Group

Saudi Arabia in the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be placed in Group C, with the teams of Mexico, Argentina and Poland, undoubtedly a complicated group for the Arabian team who will seek to get points and qualify for the next round, but it is certainly the least favorite team in this group.
United States Group

The Stars and Stripes will be in the group of England, Wales and Iran, undoubtedly a very close group where the great favorite will be England to take the lead while Iran will arrive as the victim.
Stay tuned to follow Saudi Arabia vs United States live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Saudi Arabia vs United States live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nueva Condomina. Don't miss a single detail of the Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador match live with VAVEL's comments.
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs United States live?

If you want to watch Saudi Arabia vs United States live on TV, your option is ESPN.
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Star+.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Absences

Both teams will be able to count on a full squad as they have no injured players, and we expect a great match with two teams that are preparing for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Key Player United States

Christian Pulisic:

Forward of 24 years old, he plays for Chelsea of England, with the United States national team he has 50 games played and 21 goals scored, it will be his first World Cup to play in Qatar 2022, he will seek to defeat Saudi Arabia and arrive in the best possible way to the World Cup.

Key Player Saudi Arabia

Salem Al-Dawsari:

Midfielder 31 years old, he is one of the referents of the national team, and will surely be one of the players to follow in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the national team he has 53 games played and 14 goals scored, currently plays with Al-Hilal with whom he has at the moment in the tournament 3 games played and one assist without goals, he will seek to make a worthy World Cup in the Arabian country.

Welcome VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Saudi Arabia vs United States match, corresponding to the International Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Estadio Nueva Condomina, at 13:00.
