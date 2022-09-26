Uzbekistan vs Costa Rica Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Uzbekistan vs Costa Rica Live Score in Friendly Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Uzbekistan vs Costa Rica match in Friendly Game 2022.
What time is Uzbekistan vs Costa Rica match for Friendly Game?
This is the start time of the game Uzbekistan vs Costa Rica of 27th September in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM
Bolivia: 14:00 PM
Brazil: 15:00 PM
Chile: 14:00 PM
Colombia: 14:00 PM
Ecuador: 14:00PM
USA (ET): 13:00 PM
Spain: 08:00 PM
Mexico: 13:00 PM
Paraguay: 15:00 PM
Peru: 14:00 PM
Uruguay: 15:00 PM
Watch out for this Costa Rican player
Joel Campbell continues to carry a lot of weight in the offense of the Central American national team and the hopes of the Tico people will be pinned on him.
Campbell transforms and becomes another when he wears the colors of his national team, as he has a better performance than in his club.
Campbell transforms and becomes another when he wears the colors of his national team, as he has a better performance than in his club.
Watch out for this player from Uzbekistan
Eldor Shomurodov is undoubtedly the best player of his national team as he defends the colors of Roma in Italy's Serie A where he has found many opportunities over time.
Eldor will try to score against Costa Rica and continue his good streak in national team and clubs.
Eldor will try to score against Costa Rica and continue his good streak in national team and clubs.
Last XI of Costa Rica
1 Alvarado, 8 Oviedo, 15 Calvo, 6 Duarte, 22 Martínez, 9 Bennette, 2 Chacón, 5 Borges, 13 Torres, 12 Campbell, 7 Contreras.
Last XI of Uzbekistan
12 Yusupov, 5 Ashurmatov, 15 Eshmuradov, 23 Aliquiov, 4 Sayfliyev, 7 Shukurov, 9 Hamrobekov, 3 Alidjanov, 22 Bozorov, 14 Shomurodov, 8 Erkinov.
The World Cup begins its tour
The World Cup trophy begins its world tour prior to the start of the World Cup in Qatar and will be in all the countries that have qualified for the finals of the tournament, so several fans will be able to be close to it.
Preparations for the 2026 World Cup have begun.
Mexico, the United States and Canada are preparing the road to the World Cup that they will share in 2026 and where Central America will be one of the most benefited zones for not having those rivals in the qualifying rounds.
The tournament returns to the American continent and to Concacaf since it was held in the United States in 1994.
The tournament returns to the American continent and to Concacaf since it was held in the United States in 1994.
A different kind of qualifiers for Central America
Central America and the Caribbean could have many more participants for the 2026 World Cup, since without the 3 hosts in the qualifiers, more nations will be able to opt for a ticket to the World Cup without having to watch the competition on television, understanding that they will be able to count on many fans as they will be in the same region.
Qatar is just around the corner
The World Cup in Qatar is less than two months away and the teams have their last official friendly matches, as they have all agreed to play one week before the tournament in Arab lands.
The 32 teams are preparing and will be looking for the eternal glory of world soccer.
The 32 teams are preparing and will be looking for the eternal glory of world soccer.
Costa Rica on its way to the World Cup
The Tica nation managed to qualify to the Qatar World Cup through a playoff after defeating New Zealand 1-0 in a single match held in the World Cup grounds.
Costa Rica has once again qualified for the World Cup and it will be the last World Cup for the golden generation that made it to the quarterfinals in Brazil 2014.
Costa Rica has once again qualified for the World Cup and it will be the last World Cup for the golden generation that made it to the quarterfinals in Brazil 2014.
Uzbekistan to close the year
The Uzbekistan national team failed again to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, however they are not wasting time and are looking to prepare in the best possible way and Costa Rica is a good rival.
The national team defeated Cameroon last Friday 2-0 in a show that they can be competitive and now they will try to give the surprise in the Asian Nations Cup.
The national team defeated Cameroon last Friday 2-0 in a show that they can be competitive and now they will try to give the surprise in the Asian Nations Cup.
End of the FIFA date before the World Cup
The last FIFA day before the World Cup in Qatar is over and Costa Rica has one last test to reach the best way to the World Cup where they will face Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E, a very complicated group for the Ticos.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Friendly Game: Uzbekistan vs Costa Rica
My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.