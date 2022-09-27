Ukraine vs Scotland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch the Ukraine vs Scotland match on TV, your option is: Star+
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
This is the kickoff time for the Ukraine vs Scotland match on September 27, 2022 in several countries:
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo TV
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Blue To Go
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Key player - Scotland
Scotland is the leader thanks to the great team they have. Each man, from his individuality and from his collective play, has achieved a good result. One of them is Stuart Armstrong, the 30-year-old Southampton striker, who already has two goals and two assists in the current tournament.
Key player - Ukraine
Ukraine's performance has not been an easy thing, nor has it been a gift, it has been the product of its great players, including Artem Dovbyk. The 25-year-old striker has already scored three goals and assisted one in five group matches.
Scotland
Scotland is very evenly matched against Ukraine. They accumulated four wins and one loss, therefore they have 12 points and that puts them at the top of the group. This match will define who will be the final leader.
Ukraine
Ukraine has performed well in the tournament despite the difficulty of playing away from home. They have three wins, one loss and one draw. It has 10 points and is in second place in the table.
Stadium
Due to the tragic circumstances in Ukraine, Poland is the new home of the Ukrainians, therefore, the designated stadium for this match is the Marshal Jozef Piludski Stadium in the city of Krakow. Its name honors the marshal and first president of the Second Polish Republic. It is the home of KS Krakow and is very close to the stadium of the club's rival, Wisla Krakow's Henryk Reyman. It was inaugurated in 1912 and has a capacity of 15,016 spectators.
UEFA Nations League
This tournament started in 2018 and is played every two years on FIFA international dates. Its format consists of levels, that is, there are four leagues (A, B, C and D) and each one has four groups except D which has two groups: one of four teams and another of three. These leagues are formed according to the level of their teams, with A being the highest level and D the lowest. The winners of categories B, C and D are promoted to the next edition and those who lose in each category are relegated. In total, there are 55 selections.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of UEFA Nations League Match: Ukraine vs Scotland live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.