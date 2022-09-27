Argentina vs Jamaica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Argentina vs Jamaica match of the FIFA friendly match?
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Panama: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 5:00 p.m. PT and 8:00 p.m. ET
Spain: 2:00 a.m. (Wednesday, September 28)
Argentina's Statements
"Romero's situation really bothers me, because I would like to have him here and he is stuck in Argentina with the visa issue and cannot travel. It's a real problem, because it's the last date we have to get together and train and we won't be able to have him. Lisandro arrived early this morning; we will see how he is, and I would like him to be able to play if he is fit. I haven't been able to talk to him yet, but if he is fit he will surely play. I have to talk and define everything."
"This team showed that no matter who plays, in the end the team does not play any other way. We know what we play for, so beyond the names we will play the same way. Yes, we have a team that came out of memory, but tomorrow we will probably make some changes to give some guys a chance, but the bulk of the team will always be there, and we know that whoever comes in will do well".
"When it was my turn as a player, I had to play in an FA Cup final when I was practically on the list, and when a player is on the pitch he doesn't think about anything other than the match. Otherwise, you don't go out mentally, and I think you have to take away that nervousness a little bit. Yes, it is a World Cup, something very important, everyone's dream, but you have to arrive in the best conditions, and for that you have to have a minimum continuity in the club. I don't think it's worth thinking about whether you get injured or not, you have to play and be available for the team's coach, and then think and be positive that everything will go well."
"Everyone who is called up has a chance to play, we already had him with us in a previous call-up. We value that he can have his chance. He is here, in the group, he is a player who can contribute things to us, as well as Exequiel Palacios, who could not come due to injury. We will see when the time comes to decide, but the important thing is that we have good players. We'll see what happens.
"When the time comes we have to see how the players are. There are some, like Juan (Foyth) and Exequiel (Palacios), who are out due to injury, so we have to see how they arrive in order to make decisions. It is useless to say today how many defenders, midfielders and forwards I am going to take, because we have to see how the players are. Maybe I say 8 defenders and there are 7, 9 or 10, so anything I say now is not going to make much sense".
How is Jamaica coming along?
How is Argentina coming?