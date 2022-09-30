Sao Paulo vs Independiente del Valle: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Copa Sudamericana

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here São Paulo vs Independiente del Valle Live Score
How to watch São Paulo vs Independiente del ValleLive in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and beIn Sports CONNECT, beIN Sports em Español, beIN SPORTS app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is São Paulo vs Independiente del Valle match for Copa Sudamericana?
Argentina: 5PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2 Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 4PM in ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 5PM in CONMEBOL TV. Claro+
Chile: 4PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2 Chile, DIRECTV Sports Chile
Colombia: 3PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2, DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Ecuador: 3PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
USA (ET): 4PM in beIn Sports CONNECT, beIN Sports em Español, beIN SPORTS
Spain: 8PM in Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Paraguay: 5PM in ESPN2, Star+
Peru: 3PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2, DIRECTV Sports Peru
Uruguay: 5PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
Venezuela: 4PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
Referee
Probable Independiente del Valle
Probable São Paulo
Injuries
Martin Anselmi
Rogério Ceni
National Championships
Last Matches: Independiente
Last Matches: São Paulo
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Final's match: São Paulo vs Independiente del Valle Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.