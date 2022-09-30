Sao Paulo vs Independiente del Valle: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Copa Sudamericana
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this São Paulo vs Independiente del Valle match.
How to watch São Paulo vs Independiente del ValleLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game São Paulo vs Independiente del Valle live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and beIn Sports CONNECT, beIN Sports em Español, beIN SPORTS app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is São Paulo vs Independiente del Valle match for Copa Sudamericana?

This is the start time of the game São Paulo vs Independiente del Valle of 1st October 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 5PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2 Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 4PM in ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 5PM in CONMEBOL TV. Claro+
Chile: 4PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2 Chile, DIRECTV Sports Chile
Colombia: 3PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2, DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Ecuador: 3PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
USA (ET): 4PM in beIn Sports CONNECT, beIN Sports em Español, beIN SPORTS
Spain: 8PM in Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Paraguay: 5PM in ESPN2, Star+
Peru: 3PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2, DIRECTV Sports Peru
Uruguay: 5PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
Venezuela: 4PM in DirecTV Sports app, Star+ ESPN2, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela

Referee

Wilmar Roldán will referee the match, with Alexander Guzman and Wilmar Navarro as assistants, all coming from Colombia. Chilean Julio Bascuñan will be in charge of VAR.
Probable Independiente del Valle

The probable Independiente del Valle for the final match is: Ramirez, Vargas, Carabajal, Schunke, Segovia, and Chavez; Minda, Pellerano, and Faravelli; Sornoza and Ayovi.

Probable São Paulo

The probable São Paulo for the final is: Felipe Alves, Igor Vinícius, Diego Costa, Léo, and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson, and Patrick; Luciano, and Calleri.

Injuries

Rogério will not be able to use the injured Arboleda, Caio, Moreira, Gabriel, Nikão and Anderson, while Anselmi will not have Previtali, injured, and possibly Lautaro Díaz, who is a doubt.
Martin Anselmi

Martin Anselmi, Del Valle's coach, analyzed the match and explained what he intends to do to take the trophy: "São Paulo is a team eight times older than us and, of course, with so many years of history, is undoubtedly one of the biggest in South America. They won the Libertadores and the South American Cup. Facing a team like them pushes us to our limits and we love the challenge of facing them. Independiente has a model of proposing the game and in the final we have to prove it against the best. We go with this illusion", he revealed. "São Paulo experimented with various systems and players (in the Sul-Americana). But lately we found the team, which attacks and defends with a lot of people. We will try to propose our game and our intention is to make the rival make mistakes".
Rogério Ceni

Rogério Ceni, São Paulo's coach, commented on the pressure of the final and talked about the work in tricolor: "It is a year that can be summed up in 90 minutes. Actually, two years: this one and the next. For next year's programming, which will be difficult anyway due to the moment of the club. But it opens the door to expectations, because soccer is very impulsive. It can awake investments and make a giant like São Paulo resurface. It can be 120 minutes and it will sum up what the history of São Paulo has been. If I could say what the year was regardless of tomorrow, it was a good year. But it will only be complete if we win the title. São Paulo is structured, it is easier to work with, but it faces difficulties like most of South America. But, of course, this victory will be the most special of all. To win in the club where you have played since you were a child is special. I arrived when I was 17, and stopped when I was 40, and it has a symbolism for me, a very big meaning. That's why we are here".
National Championships

In the Brazilian Championship São Paulo is with 37 points in 12th place, tied with Botafogo, Santos and Goiás, all above, two points ahead of Bragantino and two behind America-MG. In the Ecuadorian Championship, Independiente del Valle has 23 points, staying in the third position, tied with Universidad Católica, two below leader Aucas and three above Emelec.
Last Matches: Independiente

Independiente del Valle comes from a draw and a win in their last games. The draw was on Saturday (17), with LDU, 2-2, away from home, with Solórzano opening the scoring and Quintero extending the score for the visitors, while Hoyos and Anangonó sought the equalizer. After that, last Saturday (24) the victory was at home by 1-0 over Macará, with Galbor scoring in the 53rd minute.
Last Matches: São Paulo

São Paulo comes into this final after two wins in the Brasileirão. Against Ceará, on Sunday (18), the victory was 2-0 away from home, with goals from Calleri and Bustos. And last Sunday (25), at home, in the farewell before traveling to Cordoba, the tricolor crushed Avaí, winning 4-0, with goals from Diego Costa, Luciano, Patrick and Eder.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Final's match: São Paulo vs Independiente del Valle Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

