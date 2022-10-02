Brugge vs Atletico Madrid: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Brugge - Atletico de Madrid Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Brugge - Atletico de Madrid with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Brugge - Atletico de Madrid Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Brugge - Atletico de Madrid live on TV, your options are: Paramount
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player Atletico de Madrid
Jorge Resurrección Merodio | "Koke", who this weekend became the player with the most games wearing the red and white shirt. The Vallecano achieved this milestone with the club of his life at only 30 years of age. Every time Koke is absent, Atleti misses him a lot, as he exerts a lot of hierarchy and order on the pitch. This midfielder is a great assist man, in fact, last game he assisted the first goal against Sevilla being his 99th assist with Atlético de Madrid and he is two away from breaking Enrique Collar's record of assists for goal.
Key player Brugge
Ferran Jutgla | This 23-year-old Spanish striker came to reinforce the Belgian club after his brief spell at FC Barcelona where he had little participation. However, Jutgla has settled in very well with Club Brugge and is currently in contention for top scorer being the third best in the Belgian league with 6 goals in 10 games played. He has just scored a goal in the last match against Mechelen and, in the Champions League, he scored against Porto on matchday 2.
Last lineup Atletico de Madrid
Oblak, Molina, Savic, Giménez,Reinildo, Llorente, Koke, Witsel , Saúl, Morata y Cunha
Last lineup Brugge
Mignolet; Odoi, Mechele, Sylla, Meijer; Nielsen, Onyedika, Vanaken; Skov Olsen, Jutglà, Sowah.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Club Brugge vs Atlético de Madrid match will be István Kovács; Vasile Florin Marinescu, first line; Ovidiu Artene, second line; Horatiu Fesnic, fourth assistant.
Atlético de Madrid: To press on the accelerator
On the other hand, Diego Simeone's team qualified for this edition of the Champions League with a direct ticket after finishing in third place in the Spanish league last season. The red and white club has not had a good start in its local league or in this Champions League where they have shown irregularity in both competitions. Atletico de Madrid has two defeats, one draw and four wins, the most recent being a 2-0 win over Sevilla last season. In the Champions League, they suffered a defeat in an agonizing end of the match where the goals came at the end of the game against Bayer Leverkusen in their visit to the BayArena and thus placed third in their group with 3 points, product of a victory against Porto in matchday 1.
Club Brugge: A big surprise
Carl Hoefkens's team is living in a very pleasant reality. They made it to the Champions League after being crowned champions of the Jupiler League last season. After being eliminated in the group stage in the last edition and, subsequently, replicating the same in their pass to the Europa League, Club Brugge wants to vindicate themselves and have a better participation in this new tournament and, at the moment, they are achieving it and are surprising both friends and strangers. They are currently leaders of group B with 6 points and are in third place in their local league with 22 points. They are undefeated in the Champions League with a resounding 4-0 away win over Porto. They are also victorious with their most recent win against Mechele in the Belgian league by 3-0.
Matchday 3
The best club-level tournament in the world is back in action! The Champions League season 2022-2023 continues today, and Club Brugge and Atlético de Madrid will see action on matchday 3 corresponding to group B where they share it with the German team Bayer Leverkusen and the Portuguese team Porto. All this group will see action today, so it is important that they continue to add, especially the locals who, in this match, will be the Belgians and have had a good start in this edition of the Champions League.
The match will be played at the Stadium Jan Breydel
The match Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Jan Breydel stadium, in Brugge, Belgium. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00 pm (ET).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Match: Brugge - Atletico de Madrid Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.