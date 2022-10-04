RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb match for UEFA Champions League?
This is the start time of the game RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb of 5th October in several countries:
Argentina: 13:45 PM
Bolivia: 12:45 PM
Brazil: 13:45 PM
Chile: 12:45 PM
Colombia: 11:45 AM
Ecuador: 12:45PM
USA (ET): 12:45 PM in TUDN
Spain: 18:45 PM in Movistar
Mexico: 11:45 AM in HBO Max
Paraguay: 13:45 PM
Peru: 12:45 PM
Uruguay: 13:45 PM
Qatar is just around the corner
The national teams are ready for the highest competition of nations that is held every 4 years, although this time the wait was longer because it will be held in winter.
Qatar will have the great challenge of being the smallest country to organize a World Cup in history.
Austria is starting to become a dominated league
Austria is being dominated by RB Salzburg, which is becoming a dynasty thanks to the work and power of the Red Bull dynasty, which has several teams and Salzburg is one of its youngest projects.
Watch out for this Dinamo Zagreb player
Miroslav Orsic is one of the next Croatians to make a name for himself in a higher level league and although he has been slow to leave his country, he has everything to go far in his career.
Watch out for this RB Salzburg player
Undoubtedly the great jewel that RB Salzburg has is Okafor, who has the way ready to jump to another league, however he wants to leave everything for this team and then go to another team.
Last XI of Dinamo Zagreb
40 Livakovic, 13 Ristovski, 37 Sutalo, 5 Peric, 14 Ljubicic, 5 Ademi, 27 Misin, 7 Ivanusec, 77 Spikic, 18 Drmic, 99 Orsic.
Last XI of RB Salzburg
18 Kohn, 70 Dedic, 22 Solet, 31 Pavlovic, 39 Wober, 27 Gourm-Douath, 7 Capaldo, 13 Seiwald, 14 Kjaergaard, 30 Sesko, 77 Okafor.
Europe will suffer with the World Cup in Qatar
The old continent is the soccer federation with the most different competitions and this causes an overload of games for some teams, especially those that play in continental competitions.
The teams that will have more problems are those from England that have up to 4 competitions to play and a World Cup in the middle of the calendar is not the best for the number of matches they will play.
The Champions League continues
Europe's best competition will continue in one of its last editions with the current format, as from the 2024-2025 campaign, the way this club tournament will be played will change.
The increase will be to 36 teams and each squad will have to play 10 group stage matches with a Swiss model, i.e., all against all and will advance by a general table.
Group E of surprises
Group E of the UEFA Champions League is very hard-fought in these first rounds, as with only 2 games played, Milan is the leader with 4 points while Chelsea is last in the group with 1 unit.
Dinamo Zagreb is in second place with 1 win and Salzburg is third with 2 draws.
Dinamo Zagreb wants to keep dreaming
The Croatians pulled off the first big surprise of the competition with a home win over Chelsea, so now they will have to take three points on the road to dream of reaching the Round of 16.
RB Salzburg for a possible victory
The Austrian team has always put up a fight since its return to the Champions League and after making it past the group stage last year, it is looking to surprise again in this edition with some very interesting young players.
