Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke 04: live stream, how to watch on TV and score updates in Bundesliga

BAYER 04 SEPARATES FROM TECHNICIAN GERARDO SEOANE - XABI ALONSO ASSUME
2 days ago
Bayer 04 Leverkusen, a Bundesliga club, has terminated coach Gerardo Seoane. The Swiss will be succeeded by Xabi Alonso, whose contract runs until June 30, 2024. Bayer 04 will officially introduce the 40-year-old Spaniard at a press conference at 11:30 am at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Thursday (October 6).
"Gerardo Seoane has done a good job for Bayer 04 in the last year and a half, especially qualifying for the Champions League in a superior way", emphasizes sporting director Simon Rolfes . “Unfortunately, we strayed from the path to success. From our point of view, the early elimination from the DFB Cup, but mainly the fact that the current position in the Bundesliga is far below our expectations, made it imperative to change coach", said Rolfes the day after Werkself's 2-2 defeat. 0 in the Champions League on Portuguese champions FC Postage. With Seoane, his assistant coach Patrick Schnarwiler is also leaving Bayer 04.
Fernando Carro, as CEO of Bayer 04, expressly emphasizes the complexity of the decision: "Gerardo Seoane was held in high esteem throughout the club, as a coach and as a person. Separation is not easy for us. But in our current situation we see no other option. .”
Xabi Alonso will be the new coach of Bayer 04 . The 114-time national player won the UEFA Champions League as a professional in 2005 with FC Liverpool and in 2014 with Real Madrid. As a leader at FC Bayern Munich, he secured the German championship three times with the Munich team between 2015 and 2017. With the Spanish national team, the former midfielder was European champion in 2008 and 2012 and won the FIFA World Cup title. 2010. Alonso will be assisted at Bayer 04 by his assistant coach Sebastian Parrilla.
"In Xabi Alonso, we hired a coach who, as a player, was an absolute world-class professional for many years, an intelligent strategist and extremely successful in three of the most demanding European leagues", says Rolfes, explaining the former's commitment. star. Alonso last worked as a coach for three years with the second team of Spanish top-flight club Real Sociedad San Sebastian, before that he worked in the Real Madrid youth team.
“I know Leverkusen from my time in Germany as an excellent club. Bayer 04 has always had great players and I see a lot of quality in the current squad as well”, said Alonso. "In my discussions with the club, it quickly became clear that despite the difficult situation currently, ambitious goals are still being pursued in principle. I am very excited about this task and I am sure that we will live up to that claim."