FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Tune in here FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City live, as well as the latest information from Parken Stadion. Don't miss a detail of the match FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City live on TV, your options is: ViX.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City?
This is the start time for the FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City game on October 11, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:45 hrs. - ESPN
Bolivia: 12:45 hrs. - ESPN 2
Brazil: 13:45 hrs. - HBO Max
Chile: 12:45 hrs. - ESPN 2
Colombia: 11:45 hrs. - ESPN 2
Ecuador: 11:45 hrs. - ESPN 2
Spain: 18:45 hrs. - Movistar+
Mexico: 11:45 hrs. - TNT Sports
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m. - ESPN 2
Peru: 11:45 hrs. - ESPN 2
Uruguay: 1:45 pm. - ESPN 2
Refereeing Team
Referee: Artur Dias - POR
Assistant Referees: Rui Tavares - POR and Pablo Soares - POR
Fourth official: Fabio Verissimo - POR
VAR: Tiago Martins - POR
AVAR: Benoît Millot - FRA
Key player in Manchester City
One of the players to keep in mind in Manchester City is Erling Haaland, the 22-year-old Norwegian-born center forward has played nine games so far in his home league, in that amount of games, he already has three assists and 15 goals, the last one was against Southampton in his most recent game.
Key player at FC Copenhagen
One of the key players in FC Copenhagen is Viktor Claesson, the 30 year old Swedish-born central midfielder has played 12 games so far in his home league, in which he already has one assist and seven goals, these against; Aalborg twice, Viborg, Lyngby twice, Silkeborg and Odense.
History FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City
In total, the two teams have met three times, the record is dominated by Manchester City with two wins, there has been one draw and FC Copenhagen has not achieved any victory.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Manchester City with nine goals to FC Copenhagen's three.
Actuality - Manchester City
Manchester City has been having a good performance in its local league, because after playing nine games it is in the number two position in the standings with 23 points, this score was achieved after winning seven games, drawing two and not losing any, it has also scored 33 goals and has conceded nine, for a goal difference of +24.
Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United
- Last three matches
Actuality - FC Copenhagen
FC Copenhagen has been developing a regular role in the current edition of its local league. After playing a total of 12 matches, it is in seventh place in the standings with 16 points, this after winning five matches, drawing one and losing six, leaving a goal difference of +1 after scoring 19 goals and conceding 18.
FC Copenhagen 1-0 Aarhus
- Last three matches
The match will be played at the Parken Stadion
The match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City will take place at the Parken Stadion Stadium in the city of Copenhagen (Denmark), this stadium is where the Football Club København plays its home matches, it was built in 1992 and has a capacity for approximately 42,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City match, valid for matchday four of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
