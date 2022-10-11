Napoli vs Ajax: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Napoli vs Ajax, live on UEFA Champions League match day 4.
Where and how to watch Napoli vs Ajax live in UEFA Champions League match day 4?
If you want to watch this match via streaming, it can be seen on the HBO MAX platform.
If you want to watch this match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow
Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
Absences
Background
Key Player Ajax
Mexican midfielder of 24 years old, is likewise of the best players of his club Ajax, has in this Champions League tournament, 3 games played and one goal scored, he is a national team player adding 58 games played and 2 goals scored, just like Hirving Lozano, we will surely see him in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, being a reference for Mexico, he will seek tomorrow to reverse the painful defeat suffered at home against Napoli, and thus continue with aspirations to be in the next round in the most important tournament of clubs in Europe.
Key Player Napoli
27 year old Mexican forward, he is one of the most important strikers for both Napoli and the Mexican national team, in the tournament that has just started in Serie A he has 8 games played and one goal scored, with the Mexican national team he has 59 games played and 16 goals scored, we will surely see him in the Qatar 2022 World Cup next November, he will look to contribute tomorrow his great soccer against Ajax.