Napoli vs Ajax: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:51 AM3 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Napoli vs Ajax, live on UEFA Champions League match day 4.

In a few moments we will share with you the Napoli vs Ajax live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
10:46 AM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch Napoli vs Ajax live in UEFA Champions League match day 4?

The Napoli vs Ajax match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

If you want to watch this match via streaming, it can be seen on the HBO MAX platform.

If you want to watch this match online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

10:41 AM4 hours ago

Other matches tomorrow

Tomorrow, Barcelona vs Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid vs Brugge, Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto, Rangers vs Liverpool, Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich, Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting vs Olympic de Marseille are the other matches that will be played tomorrow in round 4 of the Champions League.
10:36 AM4 hours ago

Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

Located in Napoli, Italy and renamed the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, one of the most emblematic stadiums in Italy, with a capacity for 54 thousand spectators, it was inaugurated on December 6, 1959, and will be the stage where these two clubs will clash in a match that promises much, and that will surely fill us with emotions and goals.

10:31 AM4 hours ago

Absences

Napoli will be without Amir Rahmani due to injury, while Ajax will be without Dusan Tadic due to expulsion and Ahmetcan Kaplan due to suspension, the players who will not see action on matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League.
10:26 AM4 hours ago

Background

The record leans towards Napoli as they have only met once, with Napoli winning 6-1, a huge score that left a big learning experience for Ajax, this way and playing at home, Napoli will once again be the favorite to take the 3 points and almost seal their pass to the next round of the UEFA Champions League.
10:21 AM4 hours ago

Key Player Ajax

Edson Alvarez:

Mexican midfielder of 24 years old, is likewise of the best players of his club Ajax, has in this Champions League tournament, 3 games played and one goal scored, he is a national team player adding 58 games played and 2 goals scored, just like Hirving Lozano, we will surely see him in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, being a reference for Mexico, he will seek tomorrow to reverse the painful defeat suffered at home against Napoli, and thus continue with aspirations to be in the next round in the most important tournament of clubs in Europe.

10:16 AM4 hours ago

Key Player Napoli

Hirving Lozano:

27 year old Mexican forward, he is one of the most important strikers for both Napoli and the Mexican national team, in the tournament that has just started in Serie A he has 8 games played and one goal scored, with the Mexican national team he has 59 games played and 16 goals scored, we will surely see him in the Qatar 2022 World Cup next November, he will look to contribute tomorrow his great soccer against Ajax.

10:11 AM4 hours ago

How is Ajax coming along?

Ajax arrives in 3rd position with 2 games won and one lost and with the sum of 6 points, a team that arrives very hurt and thirsty for revenge after losing 6-1 against Napoli, it will be necessary that they add in this game for their aspiration to stay alive in the UEFA Champions League, but it will not be easy as they will play visiting in a complicated field as it is the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
10:06 AM4 hours ago

How is Napoli coming along?

Napoli arrives in the first position and undefeated with 3 games played and 3 games won, with 13 goals scored and only 2 goals conceded, a team that has found a style of play and that undoubtedly looks like the favorites to continue advancing in this edition of the UEFA Champions League, the last game precisely defeated Ajax with a hefty score of 6-1, something that marked in an ugly way the Dutch team that will seek revenge in this match day 4.
10:01 AM4 hours ago

Good morning VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Napoli vs Ajax, match day 4 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, at 11:45 am.
VAVEL Logo