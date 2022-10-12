Atletico de Madrid vs Club Brugge Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Atletico de Madrid vs Club Brugge Live Score in UEFA Champions League 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atletico de Madrid vs Club Brugge match in UEFA Champions League 2022.
What time is Atletico de Madrid vs Club Brugge match for UEFA Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Atletico de Madrid vs Club Brugge of 12th October in several countries:
Argentina: 13:45 PM
Bolivia: 12:45 PM
Brazil: 13:45 PM
Chile: 12:45 PM
Colombia: 11:45 AM
Ecuador: 12:45PM
USA (ET): 12:45 PM in TUDN
Spain: 18:45 PM in Movistar
Mexico: 11:45 AM in HBO Max
Paraguay: 13:45 PM
Peru: 12:45 PM
Uruguay: 13:45 PM
Qatar is just around the corner
The national teams are ready for the highest competition of nations that is held every 4 years, although this time the wait was longer because it will be held in winter.
Qatar will have the great challenge of being the smallest country to organize a World Cup in history.
Qatar will have the great challenge of being the smallest country to organize a World Cup in history.
Spain keeps its two giants
LaLiga continues to have as great participants and title contenders the usual two: Barcelona and Real Madrid, who will be looking for a new star on their chests and can achieve it if they keep up the same devastating pace.
Watch out for this player from Club Brugge
Ferran Jutglà left Barcelona to go to the Belgian league and it was the best thing that could have happened to him, because the youth player exploded and is showing a great level in a lower level league than the Spanish one, but which has a lower level than the Spanish one but offers many minutes.
Watch out for this Atlético de Madrid player
The Colchoneros have in the figure of Antoine Griezmann their great offensive weapon and must appear in this match, as they are at risk of being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the group stage, something that is unacceptable for the budget and squad they have.
Last XI of Club Brugge
22 Mignolet, 6 Odoi, 44 Mechele, 94 Sylia, 14 Meijer, 17 Buchanan, 20 Vanaken, 15 Onyedika, 27 Nielsen, 19 Zowat, 9 Ferran Jutglà.
Last XI of Atletico de Madrid
13 Oblak, 16 Molina, 15 Savic, 2 Giménez, 23 Reinildo, 21 Carrasco, 10 Correa, 6 Koke, 20 Witsel, 8 Griezmann, 9 Cunha.
Europe will suffer with the World Cup in Qatar
The old continent is the soccer federation with the most different competitions and this causes an overload of games for some teams, especially those that play in continental competitions.
The teams that will have more problems are those from England that have up to 4 competitions to play and a World Cup in the middle of the calendar is not the best for the number of matches they will play.
The teams that will have more problems are those from England that have up to 4 competitions to play and a World Cup in the middle of the calendar is not the best for the number of matches they will play.
The Champions League continues
Europe's best competition will continue in one of its last editions with the current format, as from the 2024-2025 campaign, the way this club tournament will be played will change.
The increase will be to 36 teams and each squad will have to play 10 group stage matches with a Swiss model, i.e., all against all and will advance by a general table.
The increase will be to 36 teams and each squad will have to play 10 group stage matches with a Swiss model, i.e., all against all and will advance by a general table.
Group B of surprises
Group B of the UEFA Champions League is very tight in these first rounds, as with only 3 games played, Ferran Jutglà's surprising Brugge is in the lead with 9 points and 3 wins, while the other three teams have only 3 points fighting for the other ticket to the round of 16.
Club Brugge wants to keep dreaming
The Belgian team is undoubtedly the great revelation of the tournament by leading a very hard-fought group, which a priori was very difficult for them, however, they want to go through the round and continue to demonstrate the level of the Belgian league.
Atletico Madrid set alarm bells ringing
Los Colchoneros have not had their best start to the season, neither in the league nor in the Champions League, so it is essential for them to defeat Brugge to get three points that will bring them closer to the ticket to the round of 16 of the continental competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 UEFA Champions League: RB Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb
My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.