Qarabag vs Olympiakos: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Qarabag vs Olympiakos Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Qarabag vs Olympiakos match.
Watch out for this Olympiakos player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Pierre Kunde, the midfielder with great experience in the team's football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Pierre Kunde has become one of the most promising players in the midfield, and he was one of the key players in this year's Qarabag team to reach the Europa League.
Watch out for this Qarabag player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Owusu Kwabena, the midfielder with great experience in Azerbaijani football has been known for bringing order to the pitch. Owusu Kwabena has become one of the most promising players in the midfield and has been one of the key players for Qarabag to reach the Europa League this year.
Last Olympiakos lineup:
K. Tzolakis; P. Avila, S. Vrsalijko, Y. MVila, P. Cisse, O. Reabciuk; P. Kounde, A. Bouchalakis, P. Biel; G. Rodrigues, Hwang-Eui-Jo.
Qarabag's last line-up:
S. Mehemmedeliyev; E. Caferquiyev, B. Hüseynov, B. Mustafazade, M. Vesovic; R. Almeyda, Q. Qarayev; A. Zoubir, Kady, L. Andrade; O. Kwabena.
Background:
This will be the second duel between Qarabag and Olympiakos in the entire history, the first chapter was won by the Azerbaijani team, now, the Greek natives will be looking to tie things up and make the score 1-1 after what happened last match.
About the Stadium:
Tofiq Bəhramov Stadium is a multipurpose Stadium which is situated in the city of Baku, however, it is used most of the time for professional soccer practice and is currently the home of Qarabag, a soccer team belonging to the first division of Azerbaijan. The stadium has the distinction of UEFA top category stadium, that is, the four stars, so it can host major sporting events in football and has a capacity for 31,500 spectators.
The stadium was inaugurated on September 16, 1951 using mainly German prisoners of war as labor.
Fighting for a comeback
The Olympiakos team has had a terrible start to the group stage in this Europa League, at the moment they are at the bottom of the group and have not been able to score a single point in the three games played. At the moment Olympiakos is in 4th place with 3 games lost and no points, they have only 1 goal for and 8 against, leaving them with a -7 goal difference. Last game they hosted Qarabag, a team that took advantage of being going through a better moment than the locals and handed them a three goals to zero defeat, now, they will be forced to give them back the result since if they do not add up, it is very likely that they will be out of the Europa League.
Looking to pull further away from the chasing pack
The Qarabag team has so far performed very well in the UEFA Europa League, with an outstanding performance and a high probability of being present in the knockout rounds of the championship. For now Qarabag is ranked second in group G with 2 wins and 1 loss, totaling 6 points out of 9, with a total of 7 goals scored and 2 goals conceded, leaving them with a goal difference of 5 goals for. In the last match against Olympiakos, the Baku team won by three goals, leaving Olympiakos on the canvas and with no chance to score.
UEFA Europa League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Europa League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted cup at the end of the season. This Europa League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have their qualification secured before the break for the World Cup. In this third matchday, Qarabag will host Olympiakos, which is looking to transcend in this international edition, however, the locals will be looking to stay in the overall runner-up position in order not to fall out of the qualification places, a duel that will be decisive for the future for both clubs.
Kick-off time
The Qarabag vs Olympiakos match will be played at Tofiq Bəhramov, in Baku, Azerbaiyan. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.