Fulham vs Bournemouth: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Premier League

What time is Fulham vs Bournemouth for Premier League match?
This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Bournemouth of 15th October in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Watch out for this Bournemouth player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Philip Billing, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece in this start of the season for Bournemouth and he proved it by scoring last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Fulham player:
Aleksandar Mitrovic will be the player to watch for Fulham in these 90 minutes. The Serbian striker was a key part of Fulham in the Championship and was one of the scorers last season, being the reference in attack due to his great strength in the box, so the opposing defense will have to be careful.
Bournemouth final lineup:
Neto; J. Zemura, L. Kelly, C. Mepham, A. Smith; J. Lerma, L. Cook; M. Tavernier, P. Billing, R. Christie; D. Solanke.
Fulham's last line-up:
M. Rodák; A. Robinson, T. Ream, T. Adarabioyo, K. Tete; Joao Palhinha, H. Reed; N. Kebano, A. Pereira, B. Reid; A. Mitrovic.
Background:
Fulham and Bournemouth have met on a total of 11 occasions (5 wins for Fulham, 3 draws and 3 wins for Bournemouth) where the scales are slightly tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, both teams tend to score against each other, with 14 goals for the home side and 13 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 44 of the 21-22 Championship where both teams drew by the minimum.
About the Stadium:
Craven Cottage is a soccer stadium in Fulham, England, serves as the home of Fulham F.C. since 1896 and has a capacity of 22,384. The highest attendance record is 49,335 when Fulham played against Millwall in 1938.
The stadium has also been used by the men's national soccer teams of the United States, Australia, Ireland and Canada. It was also at one time the home of the Fulham Rugby team.
Little by little, they have been able to get back on track
The Bournemouth team started having a lousy Premier League season, however, the recently promoted team was able to get back on track with the passing of the matchdays and little by little they climbed positions in the general table. They are currently in the 8th position in the general table, with 9 games played where they have 3 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats for a total of 12 points, in the goal statistic, they have 8 goals for and 20 against, leaving them with a difference of -12 goals. Last match they hosted Leicester City foxes at home and knew how to impose themselves as a home team as they got the victory by a score of 2-1 final.
Making themselves respected at home
The Fulham team has slowed down a bit after having had a great start to the season and having been in the Big Six of the Premier League for a couple of rounds, however, they gradually slowed down and started to drop positions as the season progressed. Last match they traveled to the Olympic Stadium in London to face West Ham with the aim of getting points, however, the Hammers did not make it easy for Fulham as they were able to make the home advantage count to beat Fulham 3-1 and return to Craven Cottage with no points in the bag. Fulham is currently in 9th position and has played 9 games where they have 3 wins, 2 draws and 4 defeats, having a total of 11 points, in the goal statistic they have 14 goals for and 18 against, leaving them with a difference of -4.
Premier League kicks off
The 2022-23 season kicked off in England, bringing back the best league in the world with it. All clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the big six of the Premier League, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of England. On this date, Fulham will host Bournemouth in a mid-table duel with a touch of what was their stay in the Championship but now in the Premier League, both teams are in the middle of the general table and will be looking for three points to continue consolidating their positions and not endanger their stay in the top flight.
Kick-off time
The Fulham vs Bournemouth match will be played at Craven Cottage, in Fulham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
